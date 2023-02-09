Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes begin conference games against McKendree, Lewis

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgSzD_0khCbdTY00
Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Winning six of its last seven games, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team looks to carry that momentum into Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play.

The No. 13 Buckeyes (7-3) open up their first conference contest against McKendree and Lewis Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Ohio State (7-3) traveled to State College, Pennsylvania, Feb. 3 where it lost to No. 2 UCLA and won against No. 10 USC Feb. 4.

During the walk back to the locker room after its loss against UCLA, associate head coach Hudson Bates noticed an interesting dynamic with the team he had not seen before.

“It was the first time the guys really looked, I think, frustrated that they lost,” Bates said. “I think they realized how they were close to beating that team and how good they are.”

The Buckeyes lost to UCLA 3-1 with set scores reaching up to 23 points, snapping a five-game winning streak for Ohio State. Each set was decided by less than five points, with UCLA conceding a set for only the second time all season in set two.

Bates continued to describe that, even with a loss on their shoulders, the team made a valuable change in order to come back and win against USC the next day 3-1.

Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur said despite the loss to UCLA, he was content with the team’s performance over the weekend.

“I think we battled very, very hard against UCLA, and I’m very proud of the guys,” Pasteur said. “They were able to turn it around and do it again against USC.”

With conference games looming, Bates said he hopes the mindset of the team does not alter its performance on the court.

“To be a good, consistent team, you just have to focus on beating the opponent that’s across the net from you,” Bates said. “In the past, we’ve been up and down throughout the preseason, and then once we get into conference play, we don’t really know what type of mentality we’re going to have out on the court.”

Bates said the current roster is a “veteran team,” sharing that through the challenges they have experienced together, they have developed a stronger mindset to combat the feelings of loss and disappointment that can occur after a loss of a lead or of a set.

For their first conference matchup Thursday, the Buckeyes will face the McKendree Bearcats, who are coming onto the court fresh off of a five-match win streak.

“One of the biggest things playing against teams that are on a hot streak is they don’t believe they can lose, to a certain degree,” Pasteur said.

Pasteur said it will be the Buckeyes’ job to win the mental battle and take away confidence from their opponent.

The Bearcats possess a strong offensive approach that Bates and the rest of the team are preparing to see this week.

“They tend to do things naturally that could give our defenses a fit,” Bates said.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Lewis comes into Columbus after dropping out of the American Volleyball Coaches Association top-15 poll. The Flyers hold opponents to a .265 hitting percentage, and are fourth in the MIVA with a .290 hitting percentage.

While both teams are ranked lower than the Buckeyes, Ohio State is not taking the opening games of conference play lightly. Pasteur shared how the match against the Flyers is one he is looking forward to because of personal connections he has with some of the team members.

“I have some good friends on that team,” Pasteur said. “People tend to bring out their best, I think, more often when there are relationships on the court, so I’m really excited to challenge those teams at the beginning.”

Ohio State will play McKendree at 7 p.m. Thursday and Lewis 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbus. BTN+ will stream.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
