Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of Cups

The Lantern
A-Go-Go played their new singles, “Polly” and “Union Gate” at The Hub in Cincinnati for the first time since they were released on Jan. 13. Credit: Mary Stroemple

Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday.

The band is made up of four members: guitarist and vocalist Henry Schuellerman, drummer Jack Smithberger, bassist Niko Francis and lead guitarist Robert Riley — who graduated from Ohio State last spring. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets selling at $10 per person.

The group said its earlier music has a country influence, but in its more recent projects, it has been describing its style as garage-rock. Its new music will be performed Saturday.

Schuellerman, a third-year in ecological engineering, said each member brings something different to the table, and these differences have helped them to develop the band’s new style.

A-Go-Go said it’s been working with Columbus-native Evan Westfall of Caamp under his label, Super Sport Records, to release new music. These include the band’s recent singles “Polly” and “Union Gate,” which they plan on performing at Ace of Cups.

A-Go-Go will be playing alongside two other local bands, Space Kid and The Strikeouts, something for which Schuellerman said the group is grateful.

“We love getting to work with friends,” Schuellerman said. “We haven’t had the opportunity to play with Space Kid yet but have been trying to plan something for a while.”

Since its first live performance in September 2021, A-Go-Go said it has played over 40 shows and are in the process of planning more.

Francis, a fourth-year in sociology, said A-Go-Go has been working with Westfall and other artists for months putting the show together.

“It feels like a musical family,” Francis said. “We have all been working together on this project for a long time.”

A-Go-Go will be releasing their debut EP “Super Sport Singles” — an album composed of all its currently released singles — on streaming platforms and cassette Feb. 17, a week after performing them at Ace of Cups.

The Lantern

