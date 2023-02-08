Columbus, OH

Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVII

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKuvy_0kfwwV2B00
Ethyl and Tank, located at 19 E 13th Ave, will be a popular place to watch Super Bowl LVII. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones preparing for Super Bowl LVII — Ohio State bars and restaurants began preparing for Sunday’s game as well.

The O on Lane, Parlay Sporting Club and Ethyl & Tank are just three of the restaurants and bars showcasing the game on their TVs as well as providing unique entertainment, food and beverages to guests.

The O on Lane, known for its woodfired pizza, is located at 352 W. Lane Ave. Ed Gaughan, the owner of The O on Lane, said the restaurant will feature many specials on Super Bowl Sunday including $10 medium one-topping pizzas, $2 pizza slices, a jumbo wing special and more. The restaurant has a total of 17 TVs and a heated patio with additional TVs for overflow, Gaughan said.

“Anywhere you’re sitting, you’re gonna have a TV right in front of you. We have tables for big groups, tables for just a few people, and we can pull them together in whatever direction you’re seated,” Gaughan said. “When you go to the bathroom, there’s even a TV in the hallway. The sound system is tied to the TVs as well.”

The O on Lane will open at noon on the day of Super Bowl LVII, Gaughan said. The location does not offer reservations, but its takeout and delivery services will function like normal.

“We accept BuckID, which we just started doing in January,” Gaughan said. “You can walk in and take out, or come in, order and sit down. Or if you want to stay home, we use DoorDash and Grubhub. If you’re a student here, you can watch the game and use your BuckID.”

Because The O on Lane specializes in woodfired pizza, Gaughan recommends customers try one of their pizza options. His personal favorite is the spicy Italian pizza, which includes pepperoni, Italian sausage and pepperoncini. Another menu staple is the overnight marinated wings, Gaughan said.

A newer addition to the Short North, Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen plans to be well prepared for Sunday, Joey O’Brien, the director of marketing at Parlay, said.

He said the location will take reservations on the app OpenTable for Super Bowl Sunday, however, the bar is first come first serve. The location features over 100 TV’s and will be showcasing $7 jello shots as well as side activities, he said.

“We have this portable basketball hoop set up. We also have this big bottle service sign which says ‘Make a shot, take a shot.’ You shoot and if you make it you get a comped shot,” O’Brien said. “We have a gong that we hit and a bell that we ring, just to activate the room.”

Parlay will be welcoming customers of any age, but gambling and drinking will be limited to those 21 and older, O’Brien said. This year’s game will be its second Super Bowl and one-year anniversary. Additionally, Parlay will be having DJs to accompany the halftime show.

“I remember last year, the halftime show was like a party. The whole performance was fun, and people were dancing,” O’Brien said. “That’s what it will be like here. Once the halftime show is over, they’ll go back to some hype music, during the commercial breaks and things like that.”

O’Brien recommends the Wagyu pigs in a blanket as well as the Bang Bang shrimp for guests. The menu allows someone to get traditional sports bar food as well as food for an elevated dining experience, he said.

Ethyl, located just off-campus on East 13th Avenue, will be having a $2 Bud Light special, as well as half-off drafts and appetizers during its happy hour from 4-7 p.m., Cobe Mikesell, Ethyl & Tank manager, said. Ethyl has TVs on its main floor and a couple of TVs on the upper level of its building.

“We have tables everywhere, as well as TVs everywhere,” Mikesell said. “Two in each room upstairs and then nine TVs out here. The audio will also be on during the game.”

Additionally, Ethyl offers a bottomless mimosa deal on the weekend. The bottomless mimosas go for $20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mikesell said

Mikesell recommends the wings or the nachos, which Mikesell said are “massive.” Ethyl normally closes early on Sundays, but the bar will remain open until around 1 a.m. for the Super Bowl, Mikesell said.

