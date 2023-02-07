Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union Address

After retiring from football, former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller is still a vocal presence on the Ohio State sideline. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

First Lady Jill Biden and the White House invited former football player Harry Miller among guests to join in the viewing box for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday.

Miller, who cited mental health reasons for his medical retirement from football in March 2021 , received an invitation, as President Biden will address the mental health crisis among topics in his speech, according to a release from the White House.

“President Biden has named tackling the mental health crisis a key pillar for his Unity Agenda, laying out a strategy to transform how mental health is understood, perceived, accessed, treated, and integrated – in and out of health care settings,” the release stated.

Miller shared the invitation on his Instagram story Tuesday and said he is “very grateful.”

Following his retirement after playing for three seasons, Miller remained with Ohio State’s football program as a source of support for his teammates.

Miller spoke during Ohio State’s 13th-annual Faces of Resilience event at Ohio Stadium in September 2022 , and he has advocated for mental health awareness since his retirement.

“I just want to be there to increase the morale of the team,” Miller said at the Faces of Resilience event. “Bards play music for their heroes. I just hope that I can be on the sideline helping my teammates, helping my friends.”

Head coach Ryan Day and his family have been advocates for addressing mental health, and he took a large role in supporting Miller after his retirement .

Day and his wife, Nina, donated $1 million to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and the College of Medicine in August 2022 to create a fund promoting mental health resources.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seek medical help. In case of life-threatening situations, call 911.

Hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5445

CCS Crisis Hotline (after-hours consultation): 614-292-5766 and choose option 2

Text lines:

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “4HOPE” to 741-741