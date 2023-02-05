Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn State

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIUVD_0kdLFlor00
The Ohio State men’s hockey team celebrates their second goal of the game during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

No. 7 Ohio State found itself in a similar situation as Friday, tied with under five minutes remaining Saturday against No. 9 Penn State.

This time, however, the Buckeyes flipped the script to rally past the Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) played the game on their terms Saturday, never trailing in the contest and getting clutch goals from senior forward Tate Singleton and sophomore defenseman Cole McWard in the final five minutes to prevail 4-2 over the Nittany Lions (19-10-1, 9-10-1 Big Ten).

McWard said scoring first was great for the team and believed not playing catch up all night made a difference.

“I think it’s always a good push of momentum,” McWard said. “You get the momentum going early in the game, and everyone’s feeling a little better if you got one on the board.”

Senior forward Jaedon Leslie started the scoring in the first period with a goal at the 2:44 mark, only his fourth on the season.

Ohio State had penalty troubles early, committing three in the first frame with two coming about one minute apart, leading to a brief five-on-three segment. The Buckeyes killed the power play opportunity and only committed one more penalty for the remainder of the game.

The Nittany Lions equaled the contest in the second period via freshman defenseman Dylan Gratton to make it 1-1.

The two teams traded goals at the beginning of the final period, starting with freshman forward Davis Burnside’s team-leading 13th on the campaign at 2:47 and being answered by junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. for Penn State just over two minutes later.

Singleton scored the game-winning goal with 4:32 remaining, and McWard tacked on an empty net goal to pad the victory.

Three of the four goals for the Buckeyes were scored on even strength. Head coach Steve Rohlik said it was important not to have to lean on special teams to score as they often do.

“We just played one of the best teams in the country,” Rohlik said. “It felt like a playoff game and says a lot about us. Sometimes you’re not going to have that power play going every night, so it was nice to see us score some five-on-five goals.”

The Buckeyes out-shot the conference-leading shot on goal Nittany Lions 37-34.

“They do get a lot of shots on net,” Rohlik said. “Anytime you can walk away and keep them below 30 last night and below 35 tonight, you’ve done something well.”

Sophomore goalie Jakub Dobeš had 32 saves in a bounce-back performance that saw him only surrender two goals. He had 22 saves in Ohio State’s 4-3 loss Friday.

Freshman forward Stephen Halliday had two more assists Saturday, giving him five on the weekend to add to his team-leading point total at 30.

Ohio State travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena next weekend. Friday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. start, while Saturday is slated for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop. Both games will stream on Peacock.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the season

Ohio State women’s lacrosse opens their season Friday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. With a new season of Ohio State women’s lacrosse on the horizon, the Buckeyes anticipate what’s ahead of them as they prepare for their home opener against Robert Morris Friday at 3 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth year

Ohio State senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) stretches to make a catch during the Ohio State-Wright State baseball game March 22, 2022. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekend

Ohio State women’s softball opens their season on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After losing a close contest to second-seeded Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and playing three games in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes and their new-look team are ready to compete this 2023 season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes begin conference games against McKendree, Lewis

Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Winning six of its last seven games, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team looks to carry that momentum into Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of Cups

A-Go-Go played their new singles, “Polly” and “Union Gate” at The Hub in Cincinnati for the first time since they were released on Jan. 13. Credit: Mary Stroemple. Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday.

Read full story

Opinion: Housing projects aim to build, yet destroy campus culture

Bier Stube, a South Campus bar, faces potential demolition due to new apartment complex. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Venture inside Bier Stube on any given night, and you’ll see and hear many different things.

Read full story

Riep and Wint testify, claim innocence in 2020 rape case

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint at their arraignment hearing on Feb. 13. Credit: Cori Wade | Assistant Photo Editor. Two former Ohio State football players accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020 both testified Wednesday the sexual relations were consensual in the second day of trial.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVII

Ethyl and Tank, located at 19 E 13th Ave, will be a popular place to watch Super Bowl LVII. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones preparing for Super Bowl LVII — Ohio State bars and restaurants began preparing for Sunday’s game as well.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio State

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Ohio State’s defense is set to see even more of what makes Jim Knowles’ coaching scheme unique in his second season as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coach

Head coach Bill Mosiello addresses media at his introductory press conference June 21. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. In 38 years of baseball, Bill Mosiello has been everywhere.

Read full story

Revised plan for Little Bar, University Baptist Church lot passes zoning committee vote

North Campus Bar, Little Bar’s fate still remains uncertain. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The fate of The Little Bar and University Baptist Church lots is still undecided, following a vote by the University Area Commission Zoning Committee Monday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussion

Former Ohio State football player Amir Riep sits in a courtroom during his trial on charges of rape and kidnapping Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Three years after their arrest on charges of rape and kidnapping, two former Ohio State football players sat in a crowded courtroom Tuesday as attorneys argued over video evidence and the credibility of the testimony against them.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union Address

After retiring from football, former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller is still a vocal presence on the Ohio State sideline. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. First Lady Jill Biden and the White House invited former football player Harry Miller among guests to join in the viewing box for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday.

Read full story

Recap: Jennette McCurdy’s OUABook Talk overshadowed by moderator controversy

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS. In a sold-out Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom, 2000s actress Jennette McCurdy was supposed to captivate the crowd when discussing her new memoir Sunday night — instead the audience walked away from the event feeling “ somewhat awkward” and “uncomfortable” because of comments the moderator made throughout the night.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Top 5 takeaways from The Grammys

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings

No. 2 Ohio State men’s tennis swept the No. 6 Texas longhorns 4-0 in Columbus on Sunday. Credit: Brett Price | Asst. Arts & Life Editor. Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Read full story

Recap: Jennette McCurdy discusses childhood abuse, eating disorders and recovery in OUAB event

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS. In a sold-out Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom, 2000s actress Jennette McCurdy captivated the crowd when discussing her new memoir Sunday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinator

Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator Jan. 13. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Brian Hartline has had a decorated and successful ascension toward becoming Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances

The Oriental Dance team performs inside the Ohio Union. Courtesy of Maureen Mille. Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District

The map of potential improvements to road safety. Courtesy of Katie McDevitt. The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues . The map , currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy