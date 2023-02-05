Los Angeles, CA

Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMSrT_0kcr7Kqq00
The No. 13 Buckeyes saw their five-match winning streak come to an end this weekend, but they still captured a top-10 victory in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The No. 13 Buckeyes saw their five-match winning streak come to an end this weekend, but they still captured a top-10 victory in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

Ohio State (7-3) fell to the No. 2 University of California, Los Angeles 3-1 to begin its weekend Friday and emerged victorious over the No. 10 University of Southern California (6-4) to cap the challenge in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday

Friday

UCLA (9-0), entering on an eight-match win streak, challenged Ohio State Friday. Seven of the Bruins’ matches were won in only three sets.

Both teams tied six times during the first set, as the Bruins came out on top 25-22.

The Bruins continued to come on strong during the second set. Once the score was tied at seven, the Bruins gained three more points and maintained the lead throughout the majority of the set.

The Bruins’ three-point lead once they reached 20 slowly increased, and the Buckeyes could only gain two more points until the Bruins took the set 25-20.

The Buckeyes brought the energy during the third set.

Ohio State gained the lead, forcing the Bruins to their second timeout of the match at 6-3. There were six lead changes throughout the set.

The Buckeyes stuck with their power, winning 25-23.

The energy from both teams did not die down during the fourth set. The set tied at point 17 all the way through point 23.

The Bruins ultimately took the set, and the match, 25-23.

Junior setter Noah Platfoot had a total of 35 assists for the match. Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and senior middle blocker Samuel Clark had 12 and 17 kills, respectively.

Saturday

The Trojans fell to Penn State 3-1 the day before their match against the Buckeyes. With both teams coming to the court with a loss, the need to win was the mindset for both teams.

Both teams were relentless, tying a total of 10 times during the first set. The Buckeyes pushed through, leaving the Trojans behind and winning the set 25-19.

After a tie at point 14 during the second set, the Buckeyes fell behind and could not push ahead of the Trojans, as USC took the second set 25-20.

The third set continued the back-and-forth dynamic between the two teams. Both teams tied seven times in the set, but, throughout a weekend of close finishes, the Buckeyes took the third set 25-20.

The Buckeyes maintained their momentum throughout the fourth set. The Trojans began to lose steam and the Buckeyes quickly used it to their advantage and took the fourth set 25-18.

Pasteur and Clark led the team with 18 and 10 kills, respectively. Platfoot provided a total of 43 assists and junior libero Thomas Poole supported the team with nine digs throughout the match.

The Buckeyes will face McKendree University and Lewis University next week. They’ll meet the Bearcats beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. from the Covelli Center, broadcast on BTN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the season

Ohio State women’s lacrosse opens their season Friday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. With a new season of Ohio State women’s lacrosse on the horizon, the Buckeyes anticipate what’s ahead of them as they prepare for their home opener against Robert Morris Friday at 3 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth year

Ohio State senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) stretches to make a catch during the Ohio State-Wright State baseball game March 22, 2022. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekend

Ohio State women’s softball opens their season on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After losing a close contest to second-seeded Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and playing three games in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes and their new-look team are ready to compete this 2023 season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes begin conference games against McKendree, Lewis

Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Winning six of its last seven games, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team looks to carry that momentum into Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of Cups

A-Go-Go played their new singles, “Polly” and “Union Gate” at The Hub in Cincinnati for the first time since they were released on Jan. 13. Credit: Mary Stroemple. Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday.

Read full story

Opinion: Housing projects aim to build, yet destroy campus culture

Bier Stube, a South Campus bar, faces potential demolition due to new apartment complex. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Venture inside Bier Stube on any given night, and you’ll see and hear many different things.

Read full story

Riep and Wint testify, claim innocence in 2020 rape case

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint at their arraignment hearing on Feb. 13. Credit: Cori Wade | Assistant Photo Editor. Two former Ohio State football players accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020 both testified Wednesday the sexual relations were consensual in the second day of trial.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVII

Ethyl and Tank, located at 19 E 13th Ave, will be a popular place to watch Super Bowl LVII. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones preparing for Super Bowl LVII — Ohio State bars and restaurants began preparing for Sunday’s game as well.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio State

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Ohio State’s defense is set to see even more of what makes Jim Knowles’ coaching scheme unique in his second season as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coach

Head coach Bill Mosiello addresses media at his introductory press conference June 21. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. In 38 years of baseball, Bill Mosiello has been everywhere.

Read full story

Revised plan for Little Bar, University Baptist Church lot passes zoning committee vote

North Campus Bar, Little Bar’s fate still remains uncertain. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The fate of The Little Bar and University Baptist Church lots is still undecided, following a vote by the University Area Commission Zoning Committee Monday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussion

Former Ohio State football player Amir Riep sits in a courtroom during his trial on charges of rape and kidnapping Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Three years after their arrest on charges of rape and kidnapping, two former Ohio State football players sat in a crowded courtroom Tuesday as attorneys argued over video evidence and the credibility of the testimony against them.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union Address

After retiring from football, former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller is still a vocal presence on the Ohio State sideline. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. First Lady Jill Biden and the White House invited former football player Harry Miller among guests to join in the viewing box for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday.

Read full story

Recap: Jennette McCurdy’s OUABook Talk overshadowed by moderator controversy

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS. In a sold-out Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom, 2000s actress Jennette McCurdy was supposed to captivate the crowd when discussing her new memoir Sunday night — instead the audience walked away from the event feeling “ somewhat awkward” and “uncomfortable” because of comments the moderator made throughout the night.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Top 5 takeaways from The Grammys

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings

No. 2 Ohio State men’s tennis swept the No. 6 Texas longhorns 4-0 in Columbus on Sunday. Credit: Brett Price | Asst. Arts & Life Editor. Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Read full story

Recap: Jennette McCurdy discusses childhood abuse, eating disorders and recovery in OUAB event

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS. In a sold-out Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom, 2000s actress Jennette McCurdy captivated the crowd when discussing her new memoir Sunday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinator

Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator Jan. 13. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Brian Hartline has had a decorated and successful ascension toward becoming Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances

The Oriental Dance team performs inside the Ohio Union. Courtesy of Maureen Mille. Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District

The map of potential improvements to road safety. Courtesy of Katie McDevitt. The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues . The map , currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy