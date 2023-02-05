Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC

The No. 13 Buckeyes saw their five-match winning streak come to an end this weekend, but they still captured a top-10 victory in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Ohio State (7-3) fell to the No. 2 University of California, Los Angeles 3-1 to begin its weekend Friday and emerged victorious over the No. 10 University of Southern California (6-4) to cap the challenge in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday

Friday

UCLA (9-0), entering on an eight-match win streak, challenged Ohio State Friday. Seven of the Bruins’ matches were won in only three sets.

Both teams tied six times during the first set, as the Bruins came out on top 25-22.

The Bruins continued to come on strong during the second set. Once the score was tied at seven, the Bruins gained three more points and maintained the lead throughout the majority of the set.

The Bruins’ three-point lead once they reached 20 slowly increased, and the Buckeyes could only gain two more points until the Bruins took the set 25-20.

The Buckeyes brought the energy during the third set.

Ohio State gained the lead, forcing the Bruins to their second timeout of the match at 6-3. There were six lead changes throughout the set.

The Buckeyes stuck with their power, winning 25-23.

The energy from both teams did not die down during the fourth set. The set tied at point 17 all the way through point 23.

The Bruins ultimately took the set, and the match, 25-23.

Junior setter Noah Platfoot had a total of 35 assists for the match. Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and senior middle blocker Samuel Clark had 12 and 17 kills, respectively.

Saturday

The Trojans fell to Penn State 3-1 the day before their match against the Buckeyes. With both teams coming to the court with a loss, the need to win was the mindset for both teams.

Both teams were relentless, tying a total of 10 times during the first set. The Buckeyes pushed through, leaving the Trojans behind and winning the set 25-19.

After a tie at point 14 during the second set, the Buckeyes fell behind and could not push ahead of the Trojans, as USC took the second set 25-20.

The third set continued the back-and-forth dynamic between the two teams. Both teams tied seven times in the set, but, throughout a weekend of close finishes, the Buckeyes took the third set 25-20.

The Buckeyes maintained their momentum throughout the fourth set. The Trojans began to lose steam and the Buckeyes quickly used it to their advantage and took the fourth set 25-18.

Pasteur and Clark led the team with 18 and 10 kills, respectively. Platfoot provided a total of 43 assists and junior libero Thomas Poole supported the team with nine digs throughout the match.

The Buckeyes will face McKendree University and Lewis University next week. They’ll meet the Bearcats beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. from the Covelli Center, broadcast on BTN+.