Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwv2R_0kccMLny00
The No. 5 Ohio State wrestling team fell to No. 1 Penn State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time.

No. 5 Ohio State (11-2, 5-1) could not keep its undefeated Big Ten record alive, losing to No. 1 Penn State (12-0, 5-0) 29-5. The Buckeyes got off to a quick start and were able to keep it close going into intermission down 10-9 but were unable to rally to a victory.

No. 10 senior 125-pounder Malik Heinselman gave Ohio State a crucial six points to keep the team alive heading into the intermission, only down by one point to Penn State 10-9. Heinselman, in the first period, was able to get a two-point takedown and a four-point near fall against redshirt freshman Gary Steen to go up 6-0 with 1:30 left in the first period.

With 1:04 left in the first period, Heinselman was able to wrap Steen and get the pin to win the match, understanding that winning this match was important for Ohio State to have momentum.

“It’s a Big Ten duel, you always just prepare for the worst. I put pressure on myself at any match, especially in the Big Ten,” Heinselman said.

Seeming to have an apparent injury, No. 5 redshirt senior 184-pounder Kaleb Romero kept it close against the reigning national champion No. 1 senior Aaron brooks. Brooks was able to get a takedown in the third, but because of two escapes, Romero was inching back. After a challenge by the Buckeyes for a technical violation that ultimately failed, Brooks was able to win 3-2.

Head Coach Tom Ryan spoke on Romero’s injury, saying the match was over quickly after Romero went down.

“I think he had a lower-body injury; then he limped off the mat,” Ryan said. “You can’t go flat, we went flat, and the match was over within five seconds going flat.”

Ohio State will have to lick its wounds as they have a quick turnaround to face No. 14 Northwestern away. Ryan said he knows it is a learning experience and a tough night for the Buckeyes, but they must prepare for what is next.

“It’s a tough night. You know, one of our mottos is hard not down, hard on self not down on yourself,” Ryan said.” “You don’t grow if you’re not hard on yourself. So be hard, don’t be down. We’ve got a match Sunday.”

Ohio State will be away to face Northwestern Sunday at 3 p.m. BTN+ will broadcast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the season

Ohio State women’s lacrosse opens their season Friday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. With a new season of Ohio State women’s lacrosse on the horizon, the Buckeyes anticipate what’s ahead of them as they prepare for their home opener against Robert Morris Friday at 3 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth year

Ohio State senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) stretches to make a catch during the Ohio State-Wright State baseball game March 22, 2022. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekend

Ohio State women’s softball opens their season on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After losing a close contest to second-seeded Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and playing three games in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes and their new-look team are ready to compete this 2023 season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes begin conference games against McKendree, Lewis

Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Winning six of its last seven games, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team looks to carry that momentum into Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of Cups

A-Go-Go played their new singles, “Polly” and “Union Gate” at The Hub in Cincinnati for the first time since they were released on Jan. 13. Credit: Mary Stroemple. Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday.

Read full story

Opinion: Housing projects aim to build, yet destroy campus culture

Bier Stube, a South Campus bar, faces potential demolition due to new apartment complex. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Venture inside Bier Stube on any given night, and you’ll see and hear many different things.

Read full story

Riep and Wint testify, claim innocence in 2020 rape case

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint at their arraignment hearing on Feb. 13. Credit: Cori Wade | Assistant Photo Editor. Two former Ohio State football players accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020 both testified Wednesday the sexual relations were consensual in the second day of trial.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVII

Ethyl and Tank, located at 19 E 13th Ave, will be a popular place to watch Super Bowl LVII. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones preparing for Super Bowl LVII — Ohio State bars and restaurants began preparing for Sunday’s game as well.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio State

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Ohio State’s defense is set to see even more of what makes Jim Knowles’ coaching scheme unique in his second season as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coach

Head coach Bill Mosiello addresses media at his introductory press conference June 21. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. In 38 years of baseball, Bill Mosiello has been everywhere.

Read full story

Revised plan for Little Bar, University Baptist Church lot passes zoning committee vote

North Campus Bar, Little Bar’s fate still remains uncertain. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The fate of The Little Bar and University Baptist Church lots is still undecided, following a vote by the University Area Commission Zoning Committee Monday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussion

Former Ohio State football player Amir Riep sits in a courtroom during his trial on charges of rape and kidnapping Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Three years after their arrest on charges of rape and kidnapping, two former Ohio State football players sat in a crowded courtroom Tuesday as attorneys argued over video evidence and the credibility of the testimony against them.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union Address

After retiring from football, former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller is still a vocal presence on the Ohio State sideline. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. First Lady Jill Biden and the White House invited former football player Harry Miller among guests to join in the viewing box for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday.

Read full story

Recap: Jennette McCurdy’s OUABook Talk overshadowed by moderator controversy

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS. In a sold-out Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom, 2000s actress Jennette McCurdy was supposed to captivate the crowd when discussing her new memoir Sunday night — instead the audience walked away from the event feeling “ somewhat awkward” and “uncomfortable” because of comments the moderator made throughout the night.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Top 5 takeaways from The Grammys

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings

No. 2 Ohio State men’s tennis swept the No. 6 Texas longhorns 4-0 in Columbus on Sunday. Credit: Brett Price | Asst. Arts & Life Editor. Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Read full story

Recap: Jennette McCurdy discusses childhood abuse, eating disorders and recovery in OUAB event

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS. In a sold-out Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom, 2000s actress Jennette McCurdy captivated the crowd when discussing her new memoir Sunday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinator

Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator Jan. 13. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Brian Hartline has had a decorated and successful ascension toward becoming Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances

The Oriental Dance team performs inside the Ohio Union. Courtesy of Maureen Mille. Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District

The map of potential improvements to road safety. Courtesy of Katie McDevitt. The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues . The map , currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy