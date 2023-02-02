Columbus, OH

Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketball

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pWSJ_0kZWqF5J00
Ohio State now sits at 12th in the Big Ten following a five-game skid in January. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

On Jan. 5, then-No. 24 Ohio State fell to No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in Columbus, courtesy of Boilermakers freshman guard Fletcher Loyer’s game-sealing 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

Despite the loss, the battle with the top-ranked team in the country left the Buckeyes feeling optimistic about their prospects moving forward with a 10-4 record.

Fast forward to a month later, Ohio State now sits at 11-10 and 12th place in the Big Ten. What started as a season full of optimism has quickly turned to panic, with the Buckeyes unable to find the groove they found before the new year.

The nosedive could be explained by a number of reasons, but what stands out is an offense that has shown stretches of high-quality basketball turning cold. In its first 12 games, Ohio State averaged 81.7 points per game, and that number has dropped to 69.9 in the nine games since.

Most notably during that stretch is the 93-77 win over Iowa Jan. 21, when the Buckeyes shot 56.3 percent from the field and played their best game in weeks. That game is the only time the Buckeyes have shot 50 percent or above from the field since the 90-59 win over Alabama A&M Dec. 29, 2022.

The struggles for consistent offense persist, and head coach Chris Holtmann said the team is disappointed in the results through the first 10 games of conference play.

“In a lot of ways, I understood that there were going to be some challenges given the newness of the team,” Holtmann said. “But obviously you’re disappointed with the first round of Big Ten games. And I think there have been some moments where we’ve had an opportunity to capitalize, and we just haven’t been able to do that.”

It’s difficult to compare this last month of games to any recent slump for Ohio State, but looking at the 2018-19 season until now, the Buckeyes tend to be inconsistent once conference play heats up.

During the 2018-19 season, the Buckeyes sat at 12-1 heading into a home matchup with then-No. 8 Michigan State Jan. 5, 2019. They proceeded to lose to the Spartans in a tough 86-77 game, and from there, Ohio State lost five of its next six games, ending the month of January with a 13-7 record.

The next season, Ohio State reached a No. 2 ranking coming off a 71-65 win against then-No. 6 Kentucky, sitting at an 11-1 record. The Buckeyes went on to drop six of their next seven games, being held to under 60 points in five.

There are a number of factors that go into coaching any game of basketball, much less an entire season. Injuries, availability and crucial calls from the referees are among countless factors at play when attempting to coach a team to its fullest potential.

As assistant coach Mike Netti said, there is no “magic formula” when coaching games, whether it’s through a winning streak or a slump. And he said the Buckeyes know more than anyone how much the losing hurts.

“We believe that the adversity they’re seeing right now is going to benefit them,” Netti said. “It’s just painful, it’s painful being in it, there’s no doubt and no hiding it. It’s painful to see the mistakes for those guys and for us. We all got to be better.”

Looking at the overall landscape of Ohio State’s past seasons under Holtmann, there are noticeable inconsistent results compared to the start of the respective years. Ohio State has made the NCAA Tournament every season under Holtmann except for 2020 — when it was canceled due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — but hasn’t made it past the second round.

Inconsistent play with a team that replaced over two-thirds of its roster is to be expected at the beginning of a season but not during a stretch of conference play where wins become important resume boosters for the chance at earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Currently on the outside looking in, Ohio State needs to find its answers quickly if the rest of this season can be salvaged.

The frustrating aspect of the inconsistency is the knowledge that the rosters are talented, because Holtmann has developed NBA draft picks — such as Malaki Branham, Keita Bates-Diop and E.J. Liddell — and appears to be developing another one in freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh.

However, results on the court matter, and a disappointing stretch of basketball may see the Buckeyes miss out on March Madness for the first time in Holtmann’s tenure.

The Buckeyes certainly have the talent to break out of the slump, but if they continue to slide, the gloomy Columbus weather may portray an even gloomier ending for Team 124.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 Sunday

Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) goes up for a contested layup during Ohio State’s (2-0) 82-56 win over Charleston Southern (1-1) Nov. 10, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn State

The Ohio State men’s hockey team celebrates their second goal of the game during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 Minnesota

The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 Minnesota

The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season opener

An Ohio State player collides with Air Force during a ground ball scrum in No. 11 Ohio States (1-0) 15-7 win over Air Force (0-1) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC

The No. 13 Buckeyes saw their five-match winning streak come to an end this weekend, but they still captured a top-10 victory in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio State

The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 9 Penn State 4-3 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. No. 7 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State seemed destined for overtime, tied 3-3 with just under three minutes left in regulation. Yet, a game-winning goal shortly after by Penn State senior forward Kevin Wall stunned the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home

The No. 5 Ohio State wrestling team fell to No. 1 Penn State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streak

Senior defenseman Lauren Bernard (19) skates during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Jan. 27. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is looking to continue its 10-game winning streak as it travels north this weekend to face off in a two-game series against rival No. 3 Minnesota.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force Saturday

No. 11 Ohio State men’s lacrosse opens the season in Columbus against Air Force on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The time has come: the Buckeyes will officially kick off their season by welcoming Air Force to their new home, the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path

Annette Simons’ “Evening Prayer” painting. Credit: Annette Simons. Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery , toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bid

Ohio State third-year forward Zed Key (23) posts up his Wisconsin defender during Ohio States (11-11) 65-60 loss to Wisconsin (13-8) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addiction

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield. Credit: Hoang ‘Leon’ Nguyen | The Republican via TNS. With sports betting now legal in Ohio, college students are at an all-time risk of developing gambling-related addictions, according to critics, experts and doctors in gambling and treating addictions.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 Northwestern

Ohio State faces a major test this weekend as it takes on top-ranked Penn State and No. 14 Northwestern this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. A top-ranked, home matchup headlines Ohio State’s latest weekend matchups on the mat this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany Lions

Ohio State takes on Penn State in Columbus on Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After a 13-day hiatus and four-game road trip, the No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to home ice for the first time since Jan. 7 against No. 9 Penn State at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes hope to have ‘some vision’ on next starting QB during competition this spring

Ohio State enters next season with a quarterback controversy between first-year Devin Brown (15) and second-year Kyle McCord. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes have a quarterback competition on their hands.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was thrown out of Ohio State’s matchup with Wisconsin on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin.

Read full story
Marion, OH

Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroom

A man was caught placing cameras in a restroom on the Ohio State-Marion campus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. An 18-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found cameras in two public restrooms a on Ohio State’s Marion campus and in a local YMCA.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart disease

Medical workers at Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City care for a severely infected COVID-19 patient in an isolated room at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Credit: Emily Curiel via TNS.

Read full story

OUAB announces Big Time Rush surprise concert

Big Time Rush performs at Giant Center. July 01, 2022. Credit: Sean Simmers via TNS. The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday 2010s boy band Big Time Rush will come to Ohio State Feb. 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy