Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes complete weekend sweep with wins over Knights, Ducks

The No. 2 Ohio State men’s tennis team opened their season with the ITA tournament this weekend in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tournament kicked off Saturday, and No. 2 Ohio State found plenty of success throughout the weekend.

The Buckeyes defeated UCF on the first day of the tournament Saturday and Oregon Sunday.

Posting 4-0 victories on back-to-back days, the Buckeyes advanced to the ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago for the 16th time in program history, which will take place Feb. 17-20.

Friday

The first matches of the tournament consisted of three sets of doubles against UCF, with redshirt seniors Andrew Lutschaunig (5-1) and James Trotter (6-0) going up against seniors Bogdan Pavel and Lleyton Cronje of the Knights.

Seniors Robert Cash (3-0) and Justin Boulais (4-1) matched up against Knights’ freshmen Liam Branger and Paul Colin. Senior Cannon Kingsley (3-2) and No. 5 junior JJ Tracy (12-4) faced the Knights freshman duo Mehdi Benchakroun and Yassine Dlimi in the last set of doubles.

The Buckeyes got off to a hot start, winning 11 of the first 15 duals against UCF and ultimately sweeping the Knights in the first round of the tournament, propelling the Buckeyes to an early 1-0 overall lead.

The singles matches kicked off — featuring Boulais against Dlimi, Tracy against Cronje, Trotter against Branger, Kingsley against Pavel, freshman Alexander Bernard against Benchakroun and Cash against Colin.

As the singles matches progressed, the Buckeyes jumped out to a 4-0 lead over UCF. The only match that went to the third set was between Bernard and Benchakroun, as the other Buckeye singles competitors swept their opponents.

The Buckeyes capped off their first tournament matchup by securing a win of 4-0 over the Knights. The majority of the matches were uncontested, with the Buckeyes notching a clean sweep or securing a contested victory and adding onto their winning streak, which sat at five entering the weekend.

“In the locker room, everyone knows what we have to do,” Lutschaunig said. “We discuss the most important thing, and when everyone knows that, then we can control, and it’ll be tough to stop us.”

Saturday

The first matches of the day started with sets of doubles featuring Lutschaunig and Trotter against Oregon’s senior Joshua Charlton and sophomore Quinn Vandecasteele, Cash and Boulais against senior Ivailo Keremedchiev and junior Ray Lo as well as Kingsley and Tracy against juniors Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Luke Vandecasteele.

Kingsley and Tracy were the first pair to secure a win on the day, beating Klov-Nilsson and Vandecasteele 6-3. The duo of Cash and Boulais also beat the team of Keremedchiev and Lo by a score of 7-5.

The Ducks secured a win against Trotter and Lutschaunig by a score of 7-5. The score after the first bout of doubles was 1-0 in favor of Ohio State.

The singles matches took place subsequently with Tracy winning first against Keremedchiev. The Buckeyes swept the Ducks on all of the courts in the first game, and the theme continued on into the second round of matches.

Bernard and Klov-Nilsson battled for the longest period of time, with the match continuing on while other matches were finishing up their second sets, and the former prevailed 7-5.

“It’s always good to come out of there with a win,” Tracy said. “The home crowd is always there, Buckeye Nation loves us, it’s a tough place to play in. There are 500-1,000 people up there each week. It’s a great feeling.”

The singles matches between Boulais and Charlton, Tracy and Keremedchiev and Bernard and Klov-Nilsson were all left unfinished when the day ended, as Ohio State captured a 4-0 victory.

Head coach Ty Tucker said moving on to the final field of 16 in the ITA Tournament is not easy and requires dedication and hard work from his team.

“It’s the same preparation all the time,” Tucker said. “In practice, you try to get better, hit balls with purpose and try to get a little bit better all the time.

The Buckeyes will next host Texas A&M Friday at 6 p.m.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 Sunday

Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) goes up for a contested layup during Ohio State’s (2-0) 82-56 win over Charleston Southern (1-1) Nov. 10, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn State

The Ohio State men’s hockey team celebrates their second goal of the game during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 Minnesota

The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 Minnesota

The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season opener

An Ohio State player collides with Air Force during a ground ball scrum in No. 11 Ohio States (1-0) 15-7 win over Air Force (0-1) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC

The No. 13 Buckeyes saw their five-match winning streak come to an end this weekend, but they still captured a top-10 victory in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio State

The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 9 Penn State 4-3 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. No. 7 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State seemed destined for overtime, tied 3-3 with just under three minutes left in regulation. Yet, a game-winning goal shortly after by Penn State senior forward Kevin Wall stunned the Buckeyes.

Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home

The No. 5 Ohio State wrestling team fell to No. 1 Penn State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time.

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streak

Senior defenseman Lauren Bernard (19) skates during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Jan. 27. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is looking to continue its 10-game winning streak as it travels north this weekend to face off in a two-game series against rival No. 3 Minnesota.

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force Saturday

No. 11 Ohio State men’s lacrosse opens the season in Columbus against Air Force on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The time has come: the Buckeyes will officially kick off their season by welcoming Air Force to their new home, the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, Saturday.

Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path

Annette Simons’ “Evening Prayer” painting. Credit: Annette Simons. Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery , toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks.

Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bid

Ohio State third-year forward Zed Key (23) posts up his Wisconsin defender during Ohio States (11-11) 65-60 loss to Wisconsin (13-8) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addiction

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield. Credit: Hoang ‘Leon’ Nguyen | The Republican via TNS. With sports betting now legal in Ohio, college students are at an all-time risk of developing gambling-related addictions, according to critics, experts and doctors in gambling and treating addictions.

Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 Northwestern

Ohio State faces a major test this weekend as it takes on top-ranked Penn State and No. 14 Northwestern this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. A top-ranked, home matchup headlines Ohio State’s latest weekend matchups on the mat this weekend.

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany Lions

Ohio State takes on Penn State in Columbus on Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After a 13-day hiatus and four-game road trip, the No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to home ice for the first time since Jan. 7 against No. 9 Penn State at the Schottenstein Center.

Football: Buckeyes hope to have ‘some vision’ on next starting QB during competition this spring

Ohio State enters next season with a quarterback controversy between first-year Devin Brown (15) and second-year Kyle McCord. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes have a quarterback competition on their hands.

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was thrown out of Ohio State’s matchup with Wisconsin on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin.

Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroom

A man was caught placing cameras in a restroom on the Ohio State-Marion campus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. An 18-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found cameras in two public restrooms a on Ohio State’s Marion campus and in a local YMCA.

National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart disease

Medical workers at Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City care for a severely infected COVID-19 patient in an isolated room at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Credit: Emily Curiel via TNS.

OUAB announces Big Time Rush surprise concert

Big Time Rush performs at Giant Center. July 01, 2022. Credit: Sean Simmers via TNS. The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday 2010s boy band Big Time Rush will come to Ohio State Feb. 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.

