Ohio State experts speak on new COVID-19 variant, infection has more mild symptoms than past

The Lantern
In this file photo, flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine signage is seen at a Duane Reade by on Broadway on January 05, 2023 in New York City. Credit: Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images via TNS

As many hope COVID-19 would vanish, a new variant has surfaced and threatens another wave of mild sickness.

Omicron XBB.1.5 has been affecting families across the U.S. since September 2022, and the Centers for Disease and Control estimates that an increasing majority of infections in the U.S. are from the fast-spreading variant.

Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, an associate professor of infectious diseases and physician at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, said due to constant mutations, there are many different variants and subvariants of COVID-19.

Since making its mark in the U.S. in the early months of 2020, over 1.1 million people have died of COVID-19 with over 102 million cases reported, according to the CDC . Though the new Omicron variant is more contagious than the previous variants, it is not as deadly or severe.

Omicron XBB.1.5 has minor symptoms, and less patients will contract pulmonary disease, Malvestutto said.

“The patients are presenting with sore throat, nasal congestion, fatigue and headaches,” Malvestutto said. “Less of this horrible bilateral involvement on the lungs.”

Malvestutto said five days is the quarantine recommendation for COVID-19. Those infected are most contagious during that time.

According to John Hopkin’s School of Public Health , those who have been infected by a different Omicron variant are likely to get reinfected with this variant because Omicron XBB.1.5 is more “immune-evasive.”

“For most people, this will be the period when it’s the highest risk of transmission to others, so the recommendation is to isolate, wear a high-quality mask around home and in public,” Malvestutto said. “After five days, if they’re not having significant symptoms, then they can stop isolating.”

If someone is experiencing a fever, they are encouraged to isolate beyond the typical five days, because fevers are an uncommon symptom of XBB.1.5, Malvestutto said. The moderate symptoms, such as shortness of breath or severe illness, require a 10-day quarantine period, he said.

Around day five of isolation, Malvestutto said it is recommended that people self-administer an at-home test to be sure they are no longer contagious. He said the CDC tracks the emergence of the variants, when they’re present and at low frequency.

“Overtime, when they see more of these, then they can estimate or model what the following weeks are going to look like,” Malvestutto said. “Based on this, we estimate that we are getting to a higher percentage of [circulating viruses].”

In order to keep from getting Omicron XBB.1.5, the bivalent vaccine, geared towards newer variants, has much better coverage than previous vaccines, Malvestutto said.

“That’s a big advantage of the bivalent vaccine, which is why it is strongly recommended particularly for people who are at risk of COVID complications,” Marvestutto said.

Phillip Anderson, pharmacist at the Ohio State Student Health Center, said in an email the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot helps fight against the original virus strain and a component of the Omicron variant.

The CDC reports that 69 percent of Americans complete the primary series of vaccines, but only 15.5 percent received an updated bivalent booster dose.

Anderson said he recommends that people get the recent booster due to studies showing that primary vaccines do not completely prevent someone from being infected with a COVID-19 variant, only severe illnesses.

“The updated booster provides added protection against the recent Omicron subvariants that are more contagious than previous ones,” Anderson said. “The recent subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are very closely related to the original variant, Omicron, with very small differences between itself and the original variant.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 Sunday

Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) goes up for a contested layup during Ohio State’s (2-0) 82-56 win over Charleston Southern (1-1) Nov. 10, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn State

The Ohio State men’s hockey team celebrates their second goal of the game during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 Minnesota

The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 Minnesota

The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season opener

An Ohio State player collides with Air Force during a ground ball scrum in No. 11 Ohio States (1-0) 15-7 win over Air Force (0-1) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC

The No. 13 Buckeyes saw their five-match winning streak come to an end this weekend, but they still captured a top-10 victory in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio State

The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 9 Penn State 4-3 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. No. 7 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State seemed destined for overtime, tied 3-3 with just under three minutes left in regulation. Yet, a game-winning goal shortly after by Penn State senior forward Kevin Wall stunned the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home

The No. 5 Ohio State wrestling team fell to No. 1 Penn State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streak

Senior defenseman Lauren Bernard (19) skates during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Jan. 27. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is looking to continue its 10-game winning streak as it travels north this weekend to face off in a two-game series against rival No. 3 Minnesota.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force Saturday

No. 11 Ohio State men’s lacrosse opens the season in Columbus against Air Force on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The time has come: the Buckeyes will officially kick off their season by welcoming Air Force to their new home, the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path

Annette Simons’ “Evening Prayer” painting. Credit: Annette Simons. Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery , toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bid

Ohio State third-year forward Zed Key (23) posts up his Wisconsin defender during Ohio States (11-11) 65-60 loss to Wisconsin (13-8) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addiction

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield. Credit: Hoang ‘Leon’ Nguyen | The Republican via TNS. With sports betting now legal in Ohio, college students are at an all-time risk of developing gambling-related addictions, according to critics, experts and doctors in gambling and treating addictions.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 Northwestern

Ohio State faces a major test this weekend as it takes on top-ranked Penn State and No. 14 Northwestern this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. A top-ranked, home matchup headlines Ohio State’s latest weekend matchups on the mat this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany Lions

Ohio State takes on Penn State in Columbus on Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After a 13-day hiatus and four-game road trip, the No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to home ice for the first time since Jan. 7 against No. 9 Penn State at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes hope to have ‘some vision’ on next starting QB during competition this spring

Ohio State enters next season with a quarterback controversy between first-year Devin Brown (15) and second-year Kyle McCord. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes have a quarterback competition on their hands.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was thrown out of Ohio State’s matchup with Wisconsin on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin.

Read full story
Marion, OH

Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroom

A man was caught placing cameras in a restroom on the Ohio State-Marion campus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. An 18-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found cameras in two public restrooms a on Ohio State’s Marion campus and in a local YMCA.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart disease

Medical workers at Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City care for a severely infected COVID-19 patient in an isolated room at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Credit: Emily Curiel via TNS.

Read full story

OUAB announces Big Time Rush surprise concert

Big Time Rush performs at Giant Center. July 01, 2022. Credit: Sean Simmers via TNS. The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday 2010s boy band Big Time Rush will come to Ohio State Feb. 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy