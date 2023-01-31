College of Pharmacy announces new Generation Rx scholarship

Program director Brittany Sandidge, College of Pharmacy Dean Henry Mann, co-founder and Associate Dean for undergraduate studies Nicole Nwiek and former College of Pharmacy Dean Robert Brueggemeier at Generation Rx’s 15 year celebration. Courtesy of Generation Rx

Ohio State’s College of Pharmacy announced a new scholarship to honor the work of medication safety outreach program Generation Rx and its program co-founder Nicole Kwiek Jan. 9.

According to a press release from the College of Pharmacy , the Nicole C. Kwiek Scholarship for Health Sciences Outreach and Education will be awarded annually by Generation Rx to pharmacy students who show a commitment to community outreach promoting health science education or medication safety.

The formal scholarship announcement came at Generation Rx’s 15-year celebration. Since its inception in 2007, Generation Rx has delivered over 70 age-specific medication safety resources to more than 3 million people across all 50 states, according to the release.

Brittany Sandidge, program director of Generation Rx, said the scholarship honors Kwiek’s dedication to providing resources to those who need them.

“Because Dr. Kwiek really leaned into student involvement, creating resources and understanding what communities might need, that is the spirit of this scholarship,” Sandidge said.

Sandidge said both undergraduate and graduate level students will be eligible, and awards will be determined in the fall 2023.

“We will be giving at least one scholarship per year for the next five years, but we have plans to grow that and award more if we can,” Sandidge said.

There has yet to be specific qualifications listed for what makes students eligible for the scholarship.

John Swartz, chief development officer for the College of Pharmacy, said in an email funding for the scholarship will come from grants and donor contributions.

“Initial funding for the scholarship will come from grant funds awarded to the Generation Rx program which were designated for student support,” Swartz said. “Additional contributions are being sought from alumni and friends of the college.”

Sandidge said the scholarship is a product of the valuable partnership between Generation Rx and Ohio State’s student body.

“Under Dr. Kwiek’s leadership, and with unprecedented and incredible support from the leadership in the College of Pharmacy, Generation Rx has grown from a small student-powered group to something that has a national impact on the health and wellness of people living in America today,” Sandidge said.

Sandidge said she hopes this scholarship can help a student make a lasting impact.

“We’re really proud of that, and we are so excited to hopefully be able to award a student who can think in those big terms, can pay that forward, can represent her legacy and maybe make as big of an impact as this has,” Sandidge said.

