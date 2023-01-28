Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoiKY_0kUfTfAS00
Graduate forward Paetyn Levis (27) controls the puck in No. 1 Ohio State’s 6-2 win over Minnesota State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team was determined to continue its eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s home series, doing just that, defeating Minnesota State 6-2 Friday in Columbus.

Senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz upheld a strong defense in her fourth game of the season while her teammates secured the four-score win, guiding Ohio State (22-2-2, 17-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) to beat Minnesota State (3-13-0, 7-13-0 WCHA). The Buckeyes came away with their 27th-consecutive win against the Mavericks on home ice.

“It was a good result to get after a hard week of work,” senior forward Jennifer Gardiner said. “We’re just looking forward to tomorrow and carrying into next weekend.”

Under seven minutes into the first period, graduate forward Paetyn Levis notched the first goal of the game and her 16th of the season, assisted by senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz.

“We played a great team game today, everyone touched the puck, and we were gelling very well, so I was excited to see that,” Levis said.

Despite not scoring for the remainder of the first frame, Ohio State put forth 12 shots on goal while only allowing three for Minnesota State.

However, the tides changed quickly into the second period when Minnesota State saw an opportunity to score after Ohio State received a penalty for tripping. Capitalizing on the power play, Mavericks junior forward Madison Mashuga saw the puck through to the back of the net to tie the game just over two minutes in.

The Buckeyes regained control five minutes later after graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored her 19th goal of the season and 56th of her career, pushing Ohio State ahead 2-1.

Gardiner then expanded upon the Buckeye lead at 7:06 in the second period, securing her 15th goal of the season.

Gardiner emphasized that the team worked hard following last week’s matchup against St. Cloud State, and she was proud to see the hard work come to fruition.

“We had a lot of fans there today, it was a lot of fun, a lot of energy,” Gardiner said.

A standstill ensued for the latter half of the frame after Gardiner scored, and Kuntz earned a save with two seconds left to ensure the Buckeyes maintained their 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

“She stepped up against a really good team, at a very important part of the season,” head coach Nadine Muzerall said.

The two-goal Buckeye lead was broken under one minute into the third frame when senior forward Kelsey King notched a goal for the Mavericks, her 10th of the season.

However, the Buckeyes pulled away again when Gardiner, assisted by graduate defenseman Madison Bizal and junior forward Makenna Webster, scored her second goal of the game at 4:42.

Less than two minutes later, the Buckeyes brought the score to 5-2 after Levis found the back of the net to earn her fourth multi-goal game of the season.

Muzerall said both Gardiner and Levis have shown confidence throughout the season, and their growth results in favorable conditions for the Buckeyes.

“They’re very unselfish, but they score when the puck is on their stick because they have the ability to, and I’m glad that their confidence is growing into shooting more and being rewarded,” Muzerall said.

Senior forward Brooke Bink sealed the game and earned her first goal of the season in front of her grandfather, who has been unable to attend most games, a play that both her teammates and coach described as emotional.

“She’s like our family, so it was cool for her to get that heartwarming, special moment,” Levis said. “She’s been working so hard all year, so it’s so good to see her finally get rewarded.”

The Buckeyes will face the Mavericks again on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the OSU Ice Rink in Columbus.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the road

No. 10 Ohio State (19-3) took on Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday night and won 90-67. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell scored her 1,000th point as a Buckeye Wednesday, as No. 10 Ohio State’s three-game losing streak came to end after holding off a mid-third quarter run by Wisconsin 90-67 at the Kohl Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketball

Ohio State now sits at 12th in the Big Ten following a five-game skid in January. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. On Jan. 5, then-No. 24 Ohio State fell to No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in Columbus, courtesy of Boilermakers freshman guard Fletcher Loyer’s game-sealing 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio State

Survivors of former physician Richard Strauss launched a website Tuesday, titled “Survivors of OSU,” detailing Ohio State’s response to Strauss’ sexual abuse. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes complete weekend sweep with wins over Knights, Ducks

The No. 2 Ohio State men’s tennis team opened their season with the ITA tournament this weekend in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tournament kicked off Saturday, and No. 2 Ohio State found plenty of success throughout the weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the US

YMCA of Central Ohio’s chief people, equity and inclusion officer Erik Farley speaks to a group of YMCA of Central Ohio employees about the “Black Boys” documentary. Credit: Courtesy of Jessi Starkey.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new year

Jason Reece was appointed the university’s first-ever vice provost for urban research. Credit: The Ohio State University. Ohio State announced the appointment of three new leaders to the Office of Academic Affairs in Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam’s blog Academic Voices: A Provost’s Blog .

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State experts speak on new COVID-19 variant, infection has more mild symptoms than past

In this file photo, flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine signage is seen at a Duane Reade by on Broadway on January 05, 2023 in New York City. Credit: Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
8 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes return to play, redemption on their minds

Ohio State senior forward Matt Cassidy (20) straps in before No. 12 Ohio State’s (13-7-1, 6-5-0) 5-0 win over No. 14 Michigan State (12-10-1, 6-6-1) in Columbus Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State finds success in final preseason battle

Ohio State partook in its second scrimmage of the season this weekend against Robert Morris. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Less than one week remains until the start of the regular season for the Buckeyes, after the No. 11 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team took on Robert Morris in its second and final scrimmage Saturday.

Read full story

Students support students through Ohio State’s wellness coaching

“Be Well and Thrive” wall message located inside the Student Wellness Center at Ohio State. Credit: Abby Ditmer | Lantern Reporter. To manage stress, balance relationships or improve overall well-being, students can talk with those with similar experiences, such as the wellness coaches at the Student Wellness Center.

Read full story

Ohio State receives almost $4 million grant to improve electric vehicle batteries

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, a centerpiece of GM’s electric vehicle future. Courtesy of GMC via TNS. Ohio State received an over $3.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living program to improve electric vehicles batteries.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Cringe.com: History listing Columbus events for public reaches nearly 30 years

Joel Treadway is the founder and sole operator of Cringe. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Cataloging the events of over 200 venues, Cringe.com has had Columbus’ live events covered for almost 30 years.

Read full story

College of Pharmacy announces new Generation Rx scholarship

Program director Brittany Sandidge, College of Pharmacy Dean Henry Mann, co-founder and Associate Dean for undergraduate studies Nicole Nwiek and former College of Pharmacy Dean Robert Brueggemeier at Generation Rx’s 15 year celebration. Courtesy of Generation Rx.

Read full story

Professor appointed by President Biden to National Science Board speaks on journey and work

Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska at an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) testing campaign in Berlin, Germany. Courtesy of Dorta Grejner-Brzezinska. Ancient navigators and Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska share a key trait: a curiosity to explore, discover and map the world.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan State

The No. 6 Ohio State wrestling team earned weekend wins over No. 5 Michigan and Michigan State. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. No. 5 Ohio State went two for two and captured team wins this weekend against its rivals in the north: at No. 3 Michigan and versus Michigan State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65

Ohio State redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris (1) is helped up by her teammates during the No.2 Ohio State-Purdue game Sunday. Ohio State lost 73-65. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at Indiana

Graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) attempts a layup during the first half of Ohio State’s game Saturday against Indiana at Assembly Hall. Ohio State lost 86-70. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) readies for faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Friday. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 women’s ice hockey team filled the OSU Ice Rink to maximum capacity this weekend as the Buckeyes prevailed over Minnesota State in a 4-2 win Saturday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police

Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive series

Redshirt senior setter Michael Wright (8) leaps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Maryville volleyball game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy