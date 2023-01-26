Open Door Art Studio & Gallery to showcase ‘Coast to Coast’ exhibition

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6pk8_0kRcK8DJ00
Tony Hoover’s “Brooklyn Bridge” on display at Open Door Art Studio & Gallery’s “Coast to Coast” exhibition. Credit: Photo by Open Door Art Studio & Gallery

Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities will premiere their sentimental interpretations of various U.S. landscapes at Open Door Art Studio & Gallery’s all-encompassing “Coast to Coast” exhibition Feb. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 1050 Goodale Blvd., “Coast to Coast” will remain on display Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 3 with free admission. The exhibition features a variety of mediums — including acrylic paintings, graphite drawings, pastels and watercolors — Program and Gallery Director Sean Moore said. The exhibition will showcase a range of iconic American destinations in every artist’s medium of choice, he said.

Open Door is an organization that offers care, support and services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website . It opened the gallery in 2007 and operates other programs intended to provide career experiences and opportunities for every individual based on his or her specific passions or aspirations, according to the website.

“Coast to Coast,” Open Door’s first exhibition of the year, will include works from a selection of the gallery’s artists, giving them a chance to freely explore personal meanings behind memories of past travels and experiences, Moore said.

“We try to really make things kind of egalitarian so that everyone can take part in the exhibition’s expression, express themselves as they want to express themselves,” Moore said.

Moore said what differentiates “Coast to Coast” from other exhibitions is the way it comprises both figurative and nonfigurative artistic styles.

“We really try to conceptualize exhibitions that can kind of offer opportunity and encompass all — regardless of medium and regardless of artistic direction — of point of view, subject matter,” Moore said.

For example, a nonfigurative piece that’s green and yellow could in fact be algae from the bayou, Moore said.

“They’re incredibly talented,” Moore said. “They’re creative in a way that sometimes even baffles me.”

Program Exhibition and Volunteer Coordinator Claire Smith said “Coast to Coast” highlights themes of travel and represents an appreciation for past explorations, usually including both abstract and objective landscape scenes.

“These artists are artists that have experienced fun times on vacation or are from different places and have moved back to Columbus,” Smith said. “It’s kind of based on state to state traveling, vacation, some roadside attractions, things like that — kind of like a nostalgia about America.”

“Coast to Coast” was designed by Open Door’s staff not only to be easily received by every Open Door artist, but to provoke thought about which places are significant to them and why, Moore said.

“Something that was important to me for whatever memory or childhood reference I have may not be important to someone else,” Moore said. “So, I like seeing what is selected by our artists and what is important to them and then hearing why it’s important to them. I like that kind of background story because it makes me even more connected to the artwork.”

Moore said “Coast to Coast” is an exhibition that cultivates this growth and expressive freedom.

“I think in a traditional space, very figurative works would be important,” Moore said. “I think that us really kind of branching out and allowing for more interpretive pieces that maybe are not direct depictions of something, but that could elicit a feeling of something that someone may recognize, I think that most certainly drives our mission.”

Smith said “Coast to Coast” contributes to Open Door’s goal by providing every artist an opportunity to share something they’re proud of.

“It really helps them feel accomplished in their goals of making artwork and being able to exhibit it places,” Smith said.

All artwork on display in the Coast to Coast exhibition will be available for purchase, Moore said. Artists receive 60 percent of all sales, while the remaining 40 percent goes back into the studio to pay for supplies and materials, he said.

Smith said she plans on contributing to “Coast to Coast” herself with a watercolor painting and hopes visitors will attend the exhibition, not only to experience the U.S. as each individual artist sees it but to see the additional studio art that isn’t a part of the exhibit.

“Our art is affordable. And it’s a great jumping off point for people that want to collect art or need art for their houses,” Smith said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at Indiana

Graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) attempts a layup during the first half of Ohio State’s game Saturday against Indiana at Assembly Hall. Ohio State lost 86-70. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) readies for faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Friday. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 women’s ice hockey team filled the OSU Ice Rink to maximum capacity this weekend as the Buckeyes prevailed over Minnesota State in a 4-2 win Saturday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police

Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive series

Redshirt senior setter Michael Wright (8) leaps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Maryville volleyball game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State

Graduate forward Paetyn Levis (27) controls the puck in No. 1 Ohio State’s 6-2 win over Minnesota State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team was determined to continue its eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s home series, doing just that, defeating Minnesota State 6-2 Friday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor

The No. 5 Ohio State Men’s Gymnastics team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face No. 6 Michigan this weekend. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Nearly one week removed from the No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team’s victory at the Navy Open Jan. 21, senior captain Donovan Hewitt made something clear to his teammates: In the grand scheme, the victory “doesn’t matter.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 Indiana

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team returned to action for the first time since their first loss of the season to No. 10 Iowa on Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Mitchell’s defense maintains innocence in hearing about Chase Meola’s murder, claims witness testimonies are ‘unreliable’

With two years passed since Ohio State student Chase Meola’s murder, the trial took a step forward towards a verdict. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via TNS. In the second pretrial hearing Thursday, the prosecution and defense finished arguments over eyewitness identification of Kintie Mitchell Jr. — a Columbus man accused of murdering Ohio State student Chase Meola in 2020 at an off-campus party.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy Festival

Fishbowl Improv members are preparing for the quickly approaching Tides Comedy Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Troy Cwynar. Students seeking relief from the winter blues can find it in the U.S. Bank Conference Theater inside the Ohio Union, where Fishbowl Improv, a student-run comedy group, brings back its Tides Comedy Festival Friday and Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 Michigan

The Ohio State wrestling team will take on rival Michigan this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Buckeyes know what to expect in a rivalry meeting on the mat against a team like No. 3 Michigan, and this time the stakes are high in a top-10 showdown.

Read full story

Greek Life members reflect on the most in-person sorority recruitment since 2020

Following a two-year hiatus, formal sorority recruitment returned in person this year. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor For Digital Content. The long-awaited return of in-person sorority recruitment concluded Monday, and active members are reflecting on the personal connections they made when recruiting face to face rather than through a computer screen.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Out with the old, in with the new: USG looking to update BuckeyeLink

Thanks to a USG initiative, Buckeyelink’s webpage may soon be getting a new look. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer. BuckeyeLink — the one-stop shop tool given to students where they can take care of business, including paying tuition or scheduling classes — might get a fresh look thanks to the Undergraduate Student Government’s remodeling initiative.

Read full story

Jennette McCurdy to come to Ohio State for OUABook Talk

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS) The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday that writer and actress Jennette McCurdy will be at Ohio State Feb. 5 to talk about her recent book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

Read full story
Ohio State

Students, anti-abortion protesters attend USG reproductive rights event

Around 50 people gathered in the Ohio Union Wednesday for the Undergraduate Student Government’s “Plan Buckeye” event, where three panelists discussed reproductive rights in Ohio. Credit: Josie Stewart | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes expect a challenge against Ivy League foe Princeton

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball will fight to continue its three-match win streak against Princeton after not competing against it in seven years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the source

The Nest Theatre on the opening night of the sold out ‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ on Jan. 20. Credit: Matthew Ratterman | Lantern Reporter. One of the Nest Theatre’s most popular shows, “Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show” turns your confession into a profession, adding an extra element by not revealing whose secrets are whose.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-on

Ohio State junior forward Owen Spencer (44) was awarded a scholarship following Ohio State’s win Saturday over Iowa. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Following the Ohio State men’s basketball team’s 93-77 win against Iowa Saturday, the Buckeyes gathered in the locker room like normal, but with a bit more joy as they had broken their previous five-game losing streak.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Partially blind women’s rugby club player aims to bring awareness to students with disabilities through sports

Alayna Lopez is a member of the women’s rugby club team, despite her diagnosis with retinitis pigmentosa. Credit: Grant Hoyt | Lantern file photo. Whether it be tracking down a football over several yards or connecting a bat against a baseball, many sports require an athlete’s eyes to see a moving object.

Read full story
1 comments

Pencils Down: the decreasing role of standardized tests in college admissions

Ohio State students have recorded an average above a 28 every year since 2012. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Standardized tests have been an important part of education for generations, but after the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low ACT scores nationally, Ohio State’s test-optional policy challenges the necessity of the exam.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy