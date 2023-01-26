Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-on

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlLSa_0kRcHTWi00
Ohio State junior forward Owen Spencer (44) was awarded a scholarship following Ohio State’s win Saturday over Iowa. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Following the Ohio State men’s basketball team’s 93-77 win against Iowa Saturday, the Buckeyes gathered in the locker room like normal, but with a bit more joy as they had broken  their previous five-game losing streak.

This time, though, there was something a little different about their postgame locker room routine.

The coaches came in holding two hand-written letters: one for graduate guard Isaac Likekele and another for junior forward Owen Spencer.

Likekele opened his letter, which read, “We are so glad you are a Buckeye!” Then, Spencer opened his.

“You are now on scholarship at Ohio State University,” it read, as his teammates mobbed Spencer in celebration. From the 6 a.m. summer workouts, running at Ohio Stadium or lunging with 50-pound sandbags in hand, to now with the scout team work he puts in every day at practice, Spencer was rewarded for his hard work as a Buckeye.

“It was a lot of exhilaration, happiness,” Spencer said. “It was a really special moment for me, and I was really glad I got to experience that in that fashion with my whole team.”

Spencer’s journey to Columbus started as a kid in Cincinnati. He said he was “very familiar” with Ohio State basketball, even going to a few games growing up, as some of his friends were “die-hard” Buckeye fans.

A three-time letter winner at Turpin High School, he accepted a scholarship to The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, where he played his first two seasons of college basketball.

When The Citadel fired former head coach Duggar Baucom in March 2022, Spencer, like most of his teammates, entered the transfer portal. In his search for a new home, he wanted the same thing he had with the Bulldogs: to be surrounded by good people.

Spencer said the Division II schools that attempted to recruit him didn’t have the same appeal as when Ohio State assistant coach Mike Netti called him to give him an opportunity with the Buckeyes.

“I really wanted to be closer to home, and then obviously play for The Ohio State University,” Spencer said. “That’s like a dream come true.”

Spencer’s decision wasn’t without consequence, leaving behind a scholarship at The Citadel for a walk-on role with the Buckeyes.

That’s not to mention the cultural differences between a military school in South Carolina, Spencer said, where days are “structured from when you wake up to when you go to bed,” to now being “a normal college student.”

Spencer said he “always knew” his role moving forward would be to mirror each opposing team’s big man’s tendencies and skillsets, embracing the team’s core value of “being a great teammate” from the time he arrived in June.

“He’s 6-9, 220 pounds. He provides us a scout team center that can also play in a pinch if we need him,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Great attitude, great kid.”

Spencer talks before each practice with assistant coach Jack Owens, who is in charge of the scout team, learning what plays he will run and how he can best replicate the opponent’s center. Spencer said his favorite to exemplify so far is Purdue junior center Zach Edey.

He also enjoys raising the level of competition in practice.

“I don’t see practice as, ‘Oh, it’s just another practice. Oh, I have to get through this,’” Spencer said. “I view it as, ‘OK, if I come ready to play and I push Zed [Key] and I push Felix [Okpara], that could be the difference in us winning a game or not.’ I feel like practice matters a lot to me.”

Spencer has appeared in just 12 minutes of game action this season, scoring his first points as a Buckeye against Charleston Southern Nov. 10. However, during every game, he stands up and cheers on his teammates from the bench.

Freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. — who said Spencer is “one of the funniest guys you’ll ever meet” — was happy to see him get rewarded for his hard work.

“His kind of character really sets a huge goal for our team,” Gayle said. “He works hard in the weight room and in practice every day, so to see him get that major accomplishment, you know, it meant the world to him. It meant the world to all of us as well.”

When Spencer made the jump from The Citadel to Ohio State, he said he appreciated his parents’ support despite the financial burden it caused. Now, seven months after he arrived on campus, that burden dissipated.

His parents, David and Sarah Spencer, were in attendance for the Buckeyes’ victory against the Hawkeyes, and after the game, he had a note to deliver to them.

“I didn’t tell them straight up, I just gave them the envelope, and my dad opened it and read it, and his eyes lit up. Then, my mom looked over his shoulder and read it, and she started tearing up and crying,” Spencer said. “It was just a really cool experience to share with all my support system at the game which was awesome.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at Indiana

Graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) attempts a layup during the first half of Ohio State’s game Saturday against Indiana at Assembly Hall. Ohio State lost 86-70. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) readies for faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Friday. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 women’s ice hockey team filled the OSU Ice Rink to maximum capacity this weekend as the Buckeyes prevailed over Minnesota State in a 4-2 win Saturday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police

Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive series

Redshirt senior setter Michael Wright (8) leaps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Maryville volleyball game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State

Graduate forward Paetyn Levis (27) controls the puck in No. 1 Ohio State’s 6-2 win over Minnesota State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team was determined to continue its eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s home series, doing just that, defeating Minnesota State 6-2 Friday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor

The No. 5 Ohio State Men’s Gymnastics team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face No. 6 Michigan this weekend. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Nearly one week removed from the No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team’s victory at the Navy Open Jan. 21, senior captain Donovan Hewitt made something clear to his teammates: In the grand scheme, the victory “doesn’t matter.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 Indiana

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team returned to action for the first time since their first loss of the season to No. 10 Iowa on Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Mitchell’s defense maintains innocence in hearing about Chase Meola’s murder, claims witness testimonies are ‘unreliable’

With two years passed since Ohio State student Chase Meola’s murder, the trial took a step forward towards a verdict. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via TNS. In the second pretrial hearing Thursday, the prosecution and defense finished arguments over eyewitness identification of Kintie Mitchell Jr. — a Columbus man accused of murdering Ohio State student Chase Meola in 2020 at an off-campus party.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy Festival

Fishbowl Improv members are preparing for the quickly approaching Tides Comedy Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Troy Cwynar. Students seeking relief from the winter blues can find it in the U.S. Bank Conference Theater inside the Ohio Union, where Fishbowl Improv, a student-run comedy group, brings back its Tides Comedy Festival Friday and Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 Michigan

The Ohio State wrestling team will take on rival Michigan this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Buckeyes know what to expect in a rivalry meeting on the mat against a team like No. 3 Michigan, and this time the stakes are high in a top-10 showdown.

Read full story

Greek Life members reflect on the most in-person sorority recruitment since 2020

Following a two-year hiatus, formal sorority recruitment returned in person this year. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor For Digital Content. The long-awaited return of in-person sorority recruitment concluded Monday, and active members are reflecting on the personal connections they made when recruiting face to face rather than through a computer screen.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Out with the old, in with the new: USG looking to update BuckeyeLink

Thanks to a USG initiative, Buckeyelink’s webpage may soon be getting a new look. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer. BuckeyeLink — the one-stop shop tool given to students where they can take care of business, including paying tuition or scheduling classes — might get a fresh look thanks to the Undergraduate Student Government’s remodeling initiative.

Read full story

Jennette McCurdy to come to Ohio State for OUABook Talk

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS) The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday that writer and actress Jennette McCurdy will be at Ohio State Feb. 5 to talk about her recent book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

Read full story
Ohio State

Students, anti-abortion protesters attend USG reproductive rights event

Around 50 people gathered in the Ohio Union Wednesday for the Undergraduate Student Government’s “Plan Buckeye” event, where three panelists discussed reproductive rights in Ohio. Credit: Josie Stewart | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes expect a challenge against Ivy League foe Princeton

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball will fight to continue its three-match win streak against Princeton after not competing against it in seven years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the source

The Nest Theatre on the opening night of the sold out ‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ on Jan. 20. Credit: Matthew Ratterman | Lantern Reporter. One of the Nest Theatre’s most popular shows, “Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show” turns your confession into a profession, adding an extra element by not revealing whose secrets are whose.

Read full story

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery to showcase ‘Coast to Coast’ exhibition

Tony Hoover’s “Brooklyn Bridge” on display at Open Door Art Studio & Gallery’s “Coast to Coast” exhibition. Credit: Photo by Open Door Art Studio & Gallery. Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities will premiere their sentimental interpretations of various U.S. landscapes at Open Door Art Studio & Gallery’s all-encompassing “Coast to Coast” exhibition Feb. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Partially blind women’s rugby club player aims to bring awareness to students with disabilities through sports

Alayna Lopez is a member of the women’s rugby club team, despite her diagnosis with retinitis pigmentosa. Credit: Grant Hoyt | Lantern file photo. Whether it be tracking down a football over several yards or connecting a bat against a baseball, many sports require an athlete’s eyes to see a moving object.

Read full story
1 comments

Pencils Down: the decreasing role of standardized tests in college admissions

Ohio State students have recorded an average above a 28 every year since 2012. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Standardized tests have been an important part of education for generations, but after the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low ACT scores nationally, Ohio State’s test-optional policy challenges the necessity of the exam.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy