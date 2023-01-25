Ohio State Lima campus to close Wednesday due to winter storm, ATI campus cancels morning classes

The Ohio State Lima campus will be closed Wednesday due to forecasts of winter storm. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Design

The Ohio State Lima regional campus will close Wednesday, and the Wooster Agricultural Technical Institute canceled morning classes due to a winter storm that is expected to hit the area.

According to a Tuesday tweet by Ohio State Emergency Management, Lima’s in-person classes will shift to “alternate” methods, and online classes will continue as scheduled.

ATI’s classes Wednesday morning before 12:30 p.m. will be canceled. They will resume at 12:40 p.m., according to ATI’s website .

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will be in effect in the Lima campus area from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Three to seven inches of snow is possible during the day Wednesday, with less than one inch of additional snow forecast Wednesday night.

Ohio State also issued a news alert for all campuses. The alerts states Marion, Mansfield, Wooster and Newark campuses may receive 3 to 5 inches of snow. The Columbus campus is forecasted to receive about 4 inches.

Ohio State is urging instructors and managers to be flexible for those impacted by the storm, according to the alert, and urges travelers to plan ahead for a slow commute.