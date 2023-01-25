Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at Illinois

Ohio State (11-8) takes on Illinois (13-6) in Illinois on Tuesday night. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Buckets were hard to come by, and the Buckeyes couldn’t catch up Tuesday in Illinois.

Ohio State (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) dropped its sixth of the last seven games and fell 69-60 to the Fighting Illini. Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led all scorers with 17 points, hauling in seven rebounds and going 9-for-9 at the free throw line.

Head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes got back in the win column last time out Saturday against Iowa to snap their five-game losing streak, and a new stretch of success seemed in line this week as the Buckeyes jumped ahead quickly, holding a four-point lead just under five minutes into the first half.

However, Illinois had other plans.

The Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) led by as many as 17 points behind a 10-0 run early in the second half and fought off late Ohio State pushes.

Junior forward Zed Key, who exited with less than one minute left Saturday due to apparent knee injury but was “full-go” during pregame shootaround, according to an Ohio State spokesperson, scored six points midway through the final period to bring the score within eight as 10:47 remained.

Ohio State didn’t pull closer and shot 35.7 percent in the final 11 minutes of the game. It finished shooting 37 percent from the field, going 4-of-10 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 44-30, the most it has given up in three contests.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh paced Ohio State behind 14 points and 5-of-13 shooting, one game after going 10-of-12 and scoring 27, a career high. Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing scored 13 points and had four rebounds, both his most in four games.

After beginning the game shooting 50 percent by 15:28 in the first half, the Buckeyes went nearly the next six minutes without a field goal — and scored only three points via Sensabaugh at the free throw line.

Graduate guard Sean McNeil returned to the starting lineup after playing off the bench against Iowa. He was a game-time decision against the Hawkeyes due to a dental emergency, and McNeil totaled seven points and five rebounds versus the Fighting Illini.

Fighting Illini freshman guard Jayden Epps notched 14 points, fifth-year guard Matthew Mayer had 12 before fouling out and junior forward Coleman Hawkins tallied 11. Illinois shot 41 percent from the field.

Ohio State remains on the road for the fourth game in the past five outings and plays Indiana Saturday at Assembly Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FOX.