Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streak

The Lantern
Ohio State sophomore forward Taylor Thierry (2) guards the ball during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFJeC_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) is helped off the floor during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nIVC_0kPQ3n6h00 The Ohio State women's basketball team walks back to the bench during a timeout during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EU1c_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff coaches his team late in the fourth quarter during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2RiN_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) shoots a layup during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZipR_0kPQ3n6h00 The Ohio State women's basketball team regroups during a timeout during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7dVb_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) dribbles the ball up the court during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzDG3_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) makes a three point shot late in the first quarter during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvJiJ_0kPQ3n6h00 The Ohio State women's basketball team celebrates a three from senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEUN7_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) shoots a jumper over Iowa defenders during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iTA7_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State senior guard Hevynne Bristow guards the out of bounds play during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie2Hj_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State senior forward Eboni Walker (22) boxes out an Iowa player during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuuer_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State sophomore forward Taylor Thierry (2) makes a layup during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103avI_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris (1) shoots a three during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWDos_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State cheerleaders cheer on the Buckeyes in the second half during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd0w4_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková (23) attempts to block a shot during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgKLA_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris (1) awaits a free throw shot during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzkOk_0kPQ3n6h00 Ohio State sophomore guard Emma Shumate (5) looks for a shot late in the fourth quarter during the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P37yw_0kPQ3n6h00 The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates after their win against Ohio State. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bz1pD_0kPQ3n6h00 The Ohio State women's basketball team sings Carmen Ohio after the No.2 Ohio State-No.10 Iowa game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-72. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9iSJ_0kPQ3n6h00

Freshman forward Cotie McMahon smiled near half court, watching as No. 10 Iowa celebrated an 83-72 victory at the Schottenstein Center, snapping the No. 2 Buckeyes 19-game winning streak on Monday night.

Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark led the Big Ten showdown with 28 points, piling in a triple-double and solidified the win by taking home an Ohio State’s dub chain T-shirt as the Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) pushed past the Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten).

“I was just thinking in my head like, you know, seeing that we kind of have to smile through it and move on to the next. We’re not worried about this game anymore,” McMahon said. “We got Indiana next, and that’s all we’re worried about. The game was over when the buzzer hit, so there’s nothing we can do about it.”

This marked Ohio State’s first loss of the season as it battled in front of a sold-out women’s basketball crowd of 9,955, most in a game this season. Head coach Kevin McGuff said the team takes a lot of pride in their home court, and the loss will motivate them to play better and execute down the stretch moving forward.

“The crowd was incredible. I really appreciate the community getting behind this team,” McGuff said. “Even though we didn’t play well tonight and lost, I’m hopeful that they’ll continue to show up because it’s been very impactful for our season.”

Fans from both teams’ voices echoed throughout the Schottenstein Center, as both teams shot over 50 percent from the field in a back-and-forth contest from the opening tip-off.

In the first quarter, both big’s battled inside, as both center-forwards led their respective team in points to end the quarter. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova led the Buckeyes with eight points, and fifth-year center Monika Czinano put up 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

A 3-point buzzer beater by senior guard Taylor Mikesell put the Buckeyes up 24-23 to end the quarter, which would only be two of 10 3s to fall as the Buckeyes shot 16 percent from 3-point range on the game.

“I don’t think we were asking anybody to do anything that they weren’t capable of doing. But we just we didn’t make a lot of shots tonight,” McGuff said. “You’re not going to beat Iowa the way they were guarding us if that was the case.”

Clark, the nation’s third leading scorer, put the Hawkeyes up by six points midway through the second quarter after a pull-up 3 from the halfcourt logo, leading McGuff to call a timeout. Junior forward Taylor Thierry, who also had a 20-point night, was Clark’s primary defender throughout the game.

“She’s one of the best players to play the game in college basketball. She can handle the ball really well, she can shoot really well, and she can score at all three levels,” Thierry said. “It kind of just motivated us, you know, to do our best to guard her, and I think we kind of did good at some points and other times we just need to work on some things.”

Poor shooting from the Buckeyes would cause them to fall behind 43-34 to end the half, as they shot 39 percent from the field and 17 percent from 3-point land. The team went 5-for-18 from the field on the last 20 shots, while the Hawkeyes shot 53 percent and added in 15 assists.

Opening the second half, the Hawkeyes stretched the lead to 12 points, their largest of the quarter, after a layup by sophomore guard Sydney Affolter, leading McGuff to once again call another timeout at 5:52.

From that point on, McMahon and Thierry led the charge combining for 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. McMahon found Thierry with 2:23 left for a layup which cut the lead to six, and the freshman would later score a layup putting the Buckeyes inches away from the Hawkeyes at 56-54.

Although Iowa shot 5-for-17 from the field in the quarter, this was the closest lead the Buckeyes would see for the rest of the game. Iowa’s defensive rebounding proved to be too much for the Buckeyes to handle as they got outrebounded by 20, 51-31.

“We just have to focus on defense, when a shot goes up, we have to rebound. When they get a shot up, we got to rebound,” Thierry said. “I think, you know, at times we got tired and lacked focus, but we just have to keep that in mind when playing teams that are really good at rebounding.”

The Buckeyes are hoping to get back in the win column Thursday night as they face No. 6 Indiana at the Bloomington Assembly Hall. Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at Indiana

Graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) attempts a layup during the first half of Ohio State’s game Saturday against Indiana at Assembly Hall. Ohio State lost 86-70. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) readies for faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota State game Friday. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 women’s ice hockey team filled the OSU Ice Rink to maximum capacity this weekend as the Buckeyes prevailed over Minnesota State in a 4-2 win Saturday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police

Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive series

Redshirt senior setter Michael Wright (8) leaps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Maryville volleyball game Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State

Graduate forward Paetyn Levis (27) controls the puck in No. 1 Ohio State’s 6-2 win over Minnesota State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team was determined to continue its eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s home series, doing just that, defeating Minnesota State 6-2 Friday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor

The No. 5 Ohio State Men’s Gymnastics team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face No. 6 Michigan this weekend. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Nearly one week removed from the No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team’s victory at the Navy Open Jan. 21, senior captain Donovan Hewitt made something clear to his teammates: In the grand scheme, the victory “doesn’t matter.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 Indiana

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team returned to action for the first time since their first loss of the season to No. 10 Iowa on Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Mitchell’s defense maintains innocence in hearing about Chase Meola’s murder, claims witness testimonies are ‘unreliable’

With two years passed since Ohio State student Chase Meola’s murder, the trial took a step forward towards a verdict. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via TNS. In the second pretrial hearing Thursday, the prosecution and defense finished arguments over eyewitness identification of Kintie Mitchell Jr. — a Columbus man accused of murdering Ohio State student Chase Meola in 2020 at an off-campus party.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy Festival

Fishbowl Improv members are preparing for the quickly approaching Tides Comedy Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Troy Cwynar. Students seeking relief from the winter blues can find it in the U.S. Bank Conference Theater inside the Ohio Union, where Fishbowl Improv, a student-run comedy group, brings back its Tides Comedy Festival Friday and Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 Michigan

The Ohio State wrestling team will take on rival Michigan this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Buckeyes know what to expect in a rivalry meeting on the mat against a team like No. 3 Michigan, and this time the stakes are high in a top-10 showdown.

Read full story

Greek Life members reflect on the most in-person sorority recruitment since 2020

Following a two-year hiatus, formal sorority recruitment returned in person this year. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor For Digital Content. The long-awaited return of in-person sorority recruitment concluded Monday, and active members are reflecting on the personal connections they made when recruiting face to face rather than through a computer screen.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Out with the old, in with the new: USG looking to update BuckeyeLink

Thanks to a USG initiative, Buckeyelink’s webpage may soon be getting a new look. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer. BuckeyeLink — the one-stop shop tool given to students where they can take care of business, including paying tuition or scheduling classes — might get a fresh look thanks to the Undergraduate Student Government’s remodeling initiative.

Read full story

Jennette McCurdy to come to Ohio State for OUABook Talk

Jennette McCurdy attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images via TNS) The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday that writer and actress Jennette McCurdy will be at Ohio State Feb. 5 to talk about her recent book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

Read full story
Ohio State

Students, anti-abortion protesters attend USG reproductive rights event

Around 50 people gathered in the Ohio Union Wednesday for the Undergraduate Student Government’s “Plan Buckeye” event, where three panelists discussed reproductive rights in Ohio. Credit: Josie Stewart | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes expect a challenge against Ivy League foe Princeton

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball will fight to continue its three-match win streak against Princeton after not competing against it in seven years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the source

The Nest Theatre on the opening night of the sold out ‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ on Jan. 20. Credit: Matthew Ratterman | Lantern Reporter. One of the Nest Theatre’s most popular shows, “Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show” turns your confession into a profession, adding an extra element by not revealing whose secrets are whose.

Read full story

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery to showcase ‘Coast to Coast’ exhibition

Tony Hoover’s “Brooklyn Bridge” on display at Open Door Art Studio & Gallery’s “Coast to Coast” exhibition. Credit: Photo by Open Door Art Studio & Gallery. Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities will premiere their sentimental interpretations of various U.S. landscapes at Open Door Art Studio & Gallery’s all-encompassing “Coast to Coast” exhibition Feb. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-on

Ohio State junior forward Owen Spencer (44) was awarded a scholarship following Ohio State’s win Saturday over Iowa. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Following the Ohio State men’s basketball team’s 93-77 win against Iowa Saturday, the Buckeyes gathered in the locker room like normal, but with a bit more joy as they had broken their previous five-game losing streak.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Partially blind women’s rugby club player aims to bring awareness to students with disabilities through sports

Alayna Lopez is a member of the women’s rugby club team, despite her diagnosis with retinitis pigmentosa. Credit: Grant Hoyt | Lantern file photo. Whether it be tracking down a football over several yards or connecting a bat against a baseball, many sports require an athlete’s eyes to see a moving object.

Read full story
1 comments

Pencils Down: the decreasing role of standardized tests in college admissions

Ohio State students have recorded an average above a 28 every year since 2012. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Standardized tests have been an important part of education for generations, but after the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low ACT scores nationally, Ohio State’s test-optional policy challenges the necessity of the exam.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy