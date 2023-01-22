Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skid

Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likekele (13) commands the Buckeye offense during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1Qwe_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots over an Iowa defender during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUNcV_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State freshman forward Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYytv_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State graduate guard Sean McNeil (4) passes the ball off during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qv5xc_0kMrKRer00 First-year Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (20 has the ball poked away during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NB16Y_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State first-year guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) makes a tough layup, while being covered by an Iowa defender. Ohio State (11-8) defeated Iowa (12-7) 93-77 in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9YTv_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State first-year guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) drives down the lane in the second half of Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHPPL_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State first-year guard Bruce Thornton (2) evades pressure from Iowa during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cs4aW_0kMrKRer00 The Ohio State men's basketball team huddles on the court during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWgBR_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State fourth-year forward Justice Sueing (14) watches the ball through the hoop during a late first half three in Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp6J3_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) jumps to dunk the ball during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWYVF_0kMrKRer00 The 'Buckeye Nuthouse' looks on during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-7) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpIrM_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State first-year forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) uses his body during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxnSw_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles around a defender during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5gF8_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) plays defense in the second half of the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RXMh_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State freshman forward Bruce Thornton (2) and junior guard Eugene Brown III (3) celebrate from the bench during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQfTf_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likekele (13) rises up for a contested mid-range shot during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x5UQ_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) defends the ball during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21z6i7_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State junior forward Zed Key (23) looks for a rebound during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBrxU_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann coaches late in the first half during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 93-77. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQPTH_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann hypes up his bench late in Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnSuY_0kMrKRer00 Fans hold their flashlights up as Ohio State gets the crowd ready for the home stretch of Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNO9V_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State third-year forward Zed Key (23) slams the ball home in the closing seconds of Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpfnX_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State third-year forward Zed key (23) is helped of the courts with a knee injury, following a dunk late in Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkjAM_0kMrKRer00 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann celebrates with the 'Buckeye Nuthouse' following Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0wZR_0kMrKRer00

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-high 27 points and graduate guard Isaac Likekele recorded a double-double, pushing Ohio State past Iowa 93-77 Saturday at Value City Area, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) shot lights out against an Iowa offense that ranked top-20 nationally entering the game, shooting 56.3 percent for the game. Likekele stuffed the stat sheet by adding 18 points and leading Ohio State with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) were unable to get into a rhythm during the second half, and fell into a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out from. Iowa junior forward Kris Murray also stuffed the stat sheet, leading the way with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

“It was good to get a lot of contribution from a lot of guys,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “The system Iowa plays is unique, and it’s difficult to guard. And I thought our guys did a good job with it. But a lot of credit to a lot of guys. I thought Isaac’s play was phenomenal.”

The opening half saw the teams battle for control, with Iowa controlling the opening minutes while Ohio State held a lead from the 11:20 mark onward. A 10-0 Buckeyes run extended their lead to 28-17 with 8:25 remaining in the frame.

But the No. 1 scoring offense in the Big Ten responded accordingly, finding points from seven different players to end the half. Despite that, the Buckeyes maintained a slim 37-35 advantage heading into the locker room.

Beginning in the second half, Iowa junior guard Ahron Ulis scored on a jump shot to tie the game for the Hawkeyes. But that was as close as Iowa would get, as Ohio State went on a subsequent 9-0 run bolstered by Likekele and Sensabaugh.

“I felt like it was on us veterans,” Likekele said. “As captains, we ain’t been good lately, and I felt like today, the captains, we really had to step up and take care of business.”

The teams would continue trading baskets, with Iowa unable to go on its own scoring run. Ohio State shot a red hot 64.7 percent in the second half, and never let its foot off the gas pedal en route to a crucial Big Ten win.

“I think I did a better job of hitting shots today,” Sensabaugh said. “I’ve been trying less to force stuff and just let the offense play out and find pockets in the defense and take those shots that they give us. Just take what the defense gives.”

Ohio State outrebounded Iowa 36-29 and induced 14 Hawkeye turnovers. The Buckeyes also saw season highs from senior guard Tanner Holden, who recorded three steals, and freshman center Felix Okpara who tied a season best with three blocks.

Freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. made his first collegiate start and recorded nine points and a rebound in 17 minutes. Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing and graduate guard Sean McNeil combined for 20 points off the bench.

Ohio State travels to Champaign, Illinois, to face Illinois in a Big Ten matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m. ESPN will broadcast.

Story was updated at 6:35 p.m. to include quotes from the postgame press conference.

