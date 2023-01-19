Columbus, OH

Create, connect and explore at Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonder Room

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrPKI_0kJXpEEs00
CMA’s Wonder Room installations featuring Dana Lynn Harper’s “Cloud Buddies”. Courtesy of Katie Dike.

The Columbus Museum of Art’s fourth version of its Wonder Room is an ongoing abstract art exhibition that stimulates social, ecological and creative connections in new ways.

Located at 480 E. Broad St. and open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Thursdays until 9 p.m., the Wonder Room is an opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with family, friends and other art-loving guests for no additional cost, according to its website. The Wonder Room’s current interactive installation includes themes of nature, exploration and imagination, Manager of Interpretation and Engagement Hannah Mason-Macklin said.

“The driving force behind the Wonder Room is, of course, wonder. How wonder and awe can spark creativity,” Mason-Macklin said.

Mason-Macklin said the exploration and expansion of one’s perspectives can achieve creativity.

“It can be fostered through play and through experimentation and we felt like the Wonder Room is such an important space to replicate these scenarios, where visitors and staff can tap into these creative skills,” Mason-Macklin said.

Artist and Wonder Room contributor Dana Lynn Harper adds to the Wonder Room’s interactive and otherworldly aesthetic with her employment of installations that allow the body to fit inside the structure.

Harper said her work is inspired by her childhood and the imagination that stems from childlike curiosity. She said a lack of a sense of belonging throughout her childhood and into her adulthood now drives her creative process.

“There’s this seeking to create a new space in which everyone can find a sense of belonging and where maybe I’m trying to create a new world so that I can feel like I belong a little bit more,” Harper said.

Harper manipulates materials like flagging tape, acrylic sheets and other elements that become unrecognizable within her finished pieces.

“I like to make spaces that create a sense of wonder and joy for the viewer, to kind of take them out of their everyday experiences and to give them something new,” Harper said.

Unconventional skills, such as these, are appreciated and used by Mason-Macklin and the Wonder Room team.

Mason-Macklin said an extended label allows the Wonder Room to delve into topics surrounding animal endangerment and habitats as well as nature and our ecosystem, all of which tie into themes of sharing space.

“The permanent collection works of art in this space — they fall within a few different categories,” Mason-Macklin said. “Most of them are placed in there to help contribute to this narrative of oasis, exploration of new spaces, imaginative worlds, close-looking and curiosity as well as shelter and thinking about our environment, how we participate in that.”

Naturalistic aspects incorporated into the space create a relaxing atmosphere, Mason-Macklin said. A sound installation — complete with singing birds, trickling waterfalls and other calming noises — was designed by Wonder Room artists to represent the passing of a peaceful day in nature.

Many of Harper’s pieces displayed in the Wonder Room involve natural elements. Harper describes one of her new works, “Rainwall,” as an installation of acrylic raindrops and handmade rainbow vinyl. Harper also designed and crafted “Cloud Buddies,” bulbous forms with legs attached to animalistic polka-dot figures. “Cloud Buddies” are big enough for enthusiastic children to sit on and climb.

Throughout the exhibition, “connectors” help produce relationships between visitors and the artwork, Mason-Macklin said. These consist of activities within the installations, such as free-form fort building, in which visitors have complete access to the Wonder Room space to build installations from magnetic cushions, silk blankets and connecting rods.

“The idea, like I mentioned before, is to think about what a safe shelter means to you, but then we also have limited materials, and it’s a shared space, so you’re going to have to work with other people to create something,” Mason-Macklin said. “And that has produced some really interesting forts but also just really interesting dynamics that I’ve seen from visitors playing with each other when they’re from different social groups.”

Art in the Wonder Room is displayed in unconventional ways, and Mason-Macklin said while some art hangs traditionally, most exhibits incorporate elements — such as waterfalls or perches. Visitors can even touch certain displays, she said.

“We have a work of art, it’s depicting an otter, and we’re encouraging visitors to gently touch — to engage — with this animal essentially, and asking them ‘How else do they show friendship to animals around them?’” Mason-Macklin said.

Those who are seeking an unexpected, social and memory-making art experience and who appreciate different ways of interpreting art will enjoy the Wonder Room and the rarities it has to offer, Mason-Macklin said.

Harper said the Wonder Room team encourages artists to reach their full potential in creating — and sharing — abstract art.

“They were interested in not just making the project come to life but supporting the artist that they’re bringing in to make that possible and allowing the artist’s work to really sing and to really exist in the way that it’s supposed to exist,” Harper said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against Lafayette

Ohio State fourth-year midfielder Connor Mitchell (24) celebrates a long goal before half of Ohio States scrimmage with Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State head coach Nick Myers speaks with fans, prior to the opening face off of Ohio States scrimmage with Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0

Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team kept momentum rolling and defeated Missouri S&T 3-0 at the Covelli Center Saturday, winning its third match in a row.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at Wisconsin

Ohio State then-junior forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck around the back of the net during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Feb. 11, 2022. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight series

Ohio State then-junior forward Jennifer Gardiner (12) looks for an open teammate during the Ohio State-St. Cloud State game Feb. 25, 2022. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skid

Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likekele (13) commands the Buckeye offense during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep Maryville

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Marysville match Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team swept Maryville 3-0 Friday at the Covelli Center to start its four-game homestand.

Read full story
Maryville, MO

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekend

No. 14 Ohio State will host Maryville and Missouri S&T this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two recently formed men’s volleyball teams from Maryville and Missouri University of Science and Technology will come to the Covelli Center this weekend against the No. 14 Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possible

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. Credit: Christian Petersen | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular season

Ohio State first-year forward Cotie McMahon (32) high fives Ohio State third-year guard Hevynne Bristow (3) after a tough finish in No. 2 Ohio States (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurants

Townhall is a popular Short North destination for many Ohio State students. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Undergraduate Student Government unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday, requesting Ohio State to acknowledge discriminatory dress codes of off-campus bars and restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud State

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team (20-2-2) head to St. Cloud State (13-12-0) for matchups this Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota, this weekend to battle No. 16 St. Cloud State in a two-game series.

Read full story

‘The Last of Us’ provides audiences a worthy video game adaptation

Pedro Pascal stars in “The Last of Us,” the HBO drama adapted from the video game of the same name. Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO via TNS. Nearly 10 years since PlayStation users were introduced to the beloved pair of Ellie and Joel, HBO released its highly anticipated adaptation of hit video game “The Last of Us” Sunday to mass approval from critics and fans alike.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at Wisconsin

No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey (15-8-1) travels to Wisconsin (9-13-0) for Friday and Saturday matchups with the Badgers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team travels to Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to meet the Badgers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission vote

Little Bar will remain a campus staple for the time being after UAC fails to pass bills that would tear down Little Bar and the University Baptist Church. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Kim Kardashian visits Columbus to discuss Kevin Keith’s case

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/TNS)

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Spring game date, kickoff time announced

First-year quarterback Devin Brown (15) prepares to throw downfield during the Ohio State spring game April 16, 2022. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of season

The Ohio State women’s hockey team remains at No. 1 and will look to repeat as national nhampions. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. During Friday’s ice hockey game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 8 Wisconsin, the crowd inside OSU Ice Rink looked on as the top-10 matchup was sent to overtime.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State, behind highest ranking in program history, prepares for Northwestern

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-0) takes on Northwestern (6-11) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Entering the 2022-23 season, the No. 2 Buckeyes never imagined what their record would look like 18 games in. After injuries to leaders, such as guards senior Jacy Sheldon and redshirt junior Madison Greene, the odds were stacked against them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy