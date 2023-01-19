Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of season

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIJYa_0kJXpCTQ00
The Ohio State women’s hockey team remains at No. 1 and will look to repeat as national nhampions. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

During Friday’s ice hockey game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 8 Wisconsin, the crowd inside OSU Ice Rink looked on as the top-10 matchup was sent to overtime.

About 680 fans were in attendance as the Buckeyes met the Badgers, who once ranked No. 2 before losing their three contests prior to the series. It marked the first meeting between the two since the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Semifinals last season.

Wisconsin held a 1-0 lead after the first period, but junior forward Jenna Buglioni helped the Buckeyes knot the score on her 11th goal of the season in the middle frame. The two teams went back and forth to the final minute of regulation, as graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques had Ohio State’s final regulation shot saved with 20 seconds remaining.

Using extra time in the first game of the latest series clash with the Badgers, Ohio State notched its first comeback win of the season as a goal by Jaques led to a 2-1 win in the overtime period.

“I don’t remember the last time I’ve played where it’s hard to hear yourself think almost, and the band was going and the Block ‘O’ behind me was going both periods, and it was standing room [only] out there,” senior goaltender Raygan Kirk said. “I think that really helped fuel us, and even after we were down, it didn’t really feel like that.”

The Buckeyes completed the series sweep and extended their winning streak to six Saturday, thanks to a 5-0 shutout from junior goaltender Amanda Thiele and a hat trick by graduate forward Paetyn Levis.

Since slipping to No. 2 on Oct. 31, 2022, for three weeks and beginning the season 20-2-2, and tallying 46 points — one less than first-place No. 3 Minnesota — the defending national champion Buckeyes are on course to return to the postseason and defend their crown.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall guided Ohio State to its first NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey national championship in program history a season ago. Now in her seventh season at the helm, Muzerall’s coaching philosophy shines through the team’s culture now that the Buckeyes are atop the women’s ice hockey ranks.

“You can’t go in nervous. You got to go in with a swag. You got to go in with a chip on your shoulder,” Muzerall said. “At the end of the day, we’re No. 1, right? And they’re trying to beat us. But at the same time, we got to defend that.”

Ohio State is tied for second in the WCHA behind an average of 4.46 goals scored per game, and also ranks third in fewest goals allowed per game at a rate of 1.71.

Thiele has garnered the most minutes in net for the Buckeyes this season, playing in 12 games and allowing 1.98 goals per game while saving 89.2 percent of shots which rank sixth and No. 11 in the WCHA.

Kirk, who’s appeared in nine games, and senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz held down duties near the net across four games from Dec. 18, 2022, to Jan. 13. Ohio State allowed just two goals while scoring 21 in that span, and Thiele got back on the ice Saturday and recorded her third shutout.

Thiele said her teammates helped in her return to the rink, saying “it was huge” to play together in a loud home environment against a formidable opponent.

“They built my confidence and then I just went from there. Didn’t get many shots from a great team like that,” Thiele said. “I think it’s a great start for the second half of the season.”

Ohio State’s second half of the season will consist of road series at No. 3 Minnesota Feb. 3-4 and a rematch at the Badgers Feb. 18-19 before the postseason begins.

Jaques, the 2022 WCHA Defender of the Year and a finalist for women’s ice hockey’s top honor in The Patty Kazmaier Award last season, said the team’s familiarity with one another is a strength and will help them in big moments, like when it led to a goal such as her game-winner Friday.

“I think experience definitely is something, but I think it’s more just about how well we know each other as players, and that’s come from the experience we have together,” Jaques said.

Levis said the sweep against the Badgers is an example of more than just two wins in the middle of the season.

“I think it shows a lot of confidence in our teammates, and I think we’re gelling at the perfect time,” Levis said. “For us to just keep rolling as a team and putting all the pieces together, I don’t think it could go better but I think that was a huge confidence [boost], sweep against Wisconsin to come into the second half strong.”

Since Muzerall was named head coach in 2016, she’s taken the Buckeyes to the Frozen Four and NCAA Tournament, both of which Ohio State hadn’t been to previously. It’s on the familiar path that’s led to national postseason berths in three-consecutive and four total seasons.

The Buckeyes latest sweep shows taking the title from the defending champion won’t be easy.

“I’m very proud of them, they’ve worked hard,” Muzerall said. “They were rewarded for their unified chemistry that they play together. They don’t care about who gets the recognition or puts the puck in the net — they just want to win.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against Lafayette

Ohio State fourth-year midfielder Connor Mitchell (24) celebrates a long goal before half of Ohio States scrimmage with Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State head coach Nick Myers speaks with fans, prior to the opening face off of Ohio States scrimmage with Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0

Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team kept momentum rolling and defeated Missouri S&T 3-0 at the Covelli Center Saturday, winning its third match in a row.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at Wisconsin

Ohio State then-junior forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck around the back of the net during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Feb. 11, 2022. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight series

Ohio State then-junior forward Jennifer Gardiner (12) looks for an open teammate during the Ohio State-St. Cloud State game Feb. 25, 2022. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skid

Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likekele (13) commands the Buckeye offense during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep Maryville

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Marysville match Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team swept Maryville 3-0 Friday at the Covelli Center to start its four-game homestand.

Read full story
Maryville, MO

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekend

No. 14 Ohio State will host Maryville and Missouri S&T this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two recently formed men’s volleyball teams from Maryville and Missouri University of Science and Technology will come to the Covelli Center this weekend against the No. 14 Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possible

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. Credit: Christian Petersen | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular season

Ohio State first-year forward Cotie McMahon (32) high fives Ohio State third-year guard Hevynne Bristow (3) after a tough finish in No. 2 Ohio States (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurants

Townhall is a popular Short North destination for many Ohio State students. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Undergraduate Student Government unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday, requesting Ohio State to acknowledge discriminatory dress codes of off-campus bars and restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud State

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team (20-2-2) head to St. Cloud State (13-12-0) for matchups this Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota, this weekend to battle No. 16 St. Cloud State in a two-game series.

Read full story

‘The Last of Us’ provides audiences a worthy video game adaptation

Pedro Pascal stars in “The Last of Us,” the HBO drama adapted from the video game of the same name. Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO via TNS. Nearly 10 years since PlayStation users were introduced to the beloved pair of Ellie and Joel, HBO released its highly anticipated adaptation of hit video game “The Last of Us” Sunday to mass approval from critics and fans alike.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at Wisconsin

No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey (15-8-1) travels to Wisconsin (9-13-0) for Friday and Saturday matchups with the Badgers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team travels to Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to meet the Badgers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission vote

Little Bar will remain a campus staple for the time being after UAC fails to pass bills that would tear down Little Bar and the University Baptist Church. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Kim Kardashian visits Columbus to discuss Kevin Keith’s case

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/TNS)

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Spring game date, kickoff time announced

First-year quarterback Devin Brown (15) prepares to throw downfield during the Ohio State spring game April 16, 2022. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Create, connect and explore at Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonder Room

CMA’s Wonder Room installations featuring Dana Lynn Harper’s “Cloud Buddies”. Courtesy of Katie Dike. The Columbus Museum of Art’s fourth version of its Wonder Room is an ongoing abstract art exhibition that stimulates social, ecological and creative connections in new ways.

Read full story

Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State, behind highest ranking in program history, prepares for Northwestern

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-0) takes on Northwestern (6-11) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Entering the 2022-23 season, the No. 2 Buckeyes never imagined what their record would look like 18 games in. After injuries to leaders, such as guards senior Jacy Sheldon and redshirt junior Madison Greene, the odds were stacked against them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy