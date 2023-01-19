Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State, behind highest ranking in program history, prepares for Northwestern

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snBk9_0kJXpBah00
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-0) takes on Northwestern (6-11) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Entering the 2022-23 season, the No. 2 Buckeyes never imagined what their record would look like 18 games in. After injuries to leaders, such as guards senior Jacy Sheldon and redshirt junior Madison Greene, the odds were stacked against them.

Fast forward to Monday, the Buckeyes are sitting at their highest ranking in program history, as they moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 after Stanford, now No. 4, lost Sunday to USC.

The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) look to continue climbing up the rankings as they take on Northwestern (6-11, 0-7 Big Ten) Thursday at the Schottenstein Center.

“Honestly, the season is going really well so far. This moment means a lot, not only to me but obviously to my teammates,” sophomore guard Taylor Thierry said. “It just shows that we’ve worked so hard this season, and it’s kind of showing the results that we want.”

The Buckeyes are coming off a wire-to-wire win Saturday against Nebraska, in which Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams comes off her 300th career win. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting, which earned her a spot on Tuesday’s Big Ten weekly honor roll.

This is her sixth 20-point game of the season, and she’s averaging 14.4 points per game, nearly five points higher than her season average of 9.4 last year.

Head coach Kevin McGuff said Tuesday the team would not have won without Mikulasikova’s scoring, particularly the balance at which she scored, with her shots coming from both inside and outside the perimeter.

“She’s a great player. She’s a great fit in our system,” McGuff said. “One of the things that make us unique is the space that we play with on offense, and you can only do that when you have a center who can play on the perimeter as effectively as Rebeka does.”

The Buckeyes pulled out the win at Pinnacle Bank Arena despite turning the ball over 18 times, which led to 21 points for the Huskers. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell had a career-high eight turnovers to finish the game.

“We had way too many turnovers that led to baskets,” McGuff said. “We just had stretches where we were really good on offense, but we had some stretches where we were sloppy, and our execution was poor. Probably over-dribbling and not making the extra pass was a problem.”

Northwestern is looking to get the ball rolling, after coming off a tough 65-54 home loss against Purdue Saturday. After cutting a double-digit deficit down to six, the Wildcats went cold in the fourth quarter, shooting 4-for-17 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3.

This marked Northwestern’s fifth-consecutive loss, dating back to the Dec. 28 matchup against the Buckeyes.

“I think it’s going to be really important on how we can execute on the offensive end. They play one of the best young defenses in the country,” McGuff said. “If you’re not really locked in and focused on executing then you’ll see those turnovers and poor shots. So, our offensive and execution is going to have to be at a high level.”

Despite the five-game slump, the emergence of sophomore forward Caileigh Walsh has been a bright spot for Northwestern. The 6-foot-3 big is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, both of which lead the team.

The battle between Walsh and Mikulasikova will be a key matchup to look out for during Thursday’s game, as both forwards are coming off scoring double-digits.

In the earlier matchup this season, freshman guard Cotie McMahon led all scorers with 24 points as the Buckeyes cruised to a 33-point win. The Buckeyes are looking for the freshman star to make an impact early on, as she got caught in early foul trouble during Saturday’s game.

“Obviously it sucks to be on the bench with four fouls, but at that moment it’s not about the four fouls or you,” McMahon said. “It’s who’s coming in for you and making that next impact so that we can carry on from those mistakes and kind of continue to keep the lead and to end up getting the win.”

The Buckeyes aim to continue their undefeated season as they return home for the 11th time this season in front of what is expected to be a packed crowd.

“Our fans have been outstanding, and it’s been really fun to see the environment that we’ve created here at the Schott,” McGuff said. “I think it’s turned into one of the toughest places to play in the country because our fans are just so great.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against Lafayette

Ohio State fourth-year midfielder Connor Mitchell (24) celebrates a long goal before half of Ohio States scrimmage with Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State head coach Nick Myers speaks with fans, prior to the opening face off of Ohio States scrimmage with Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0

Members of the Ohio State men’s volleyball team jump to block a hit during the Ohio State-Maryville game Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team kept momentum rolling and defeated Missouri S&T 3-0 at the Covelli Center Saturday, winning its third match in a row.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at Wisconsin

Ohio State then-junior forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck around the back of the net during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Feb. 11, 2022. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight series

Ohio State then-junior forward Jennifer Gardiner (12) looks for an open teammate during the Ohio State-St. Cloud State game Feb. 25, 2022. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skid

Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likekele (13) commands the Buckeye offense during Ohio States (11-8) 93-77 win over Iowa (12-8) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep Maryville

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Marysville match Friday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team swept Maryville 3-0 Friday at the Covelli Center to start its four-game homestand.

Read full story
Maryville, MO

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekend

No. 14 Ohio State will host Maryville and Missouri S&T this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two recently formed men’s volleyball teams from Maryville and Missouri University of Science and Technology will come to the Covelli Center this weekend against the No. 14 Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possible

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. Credit: Christian Petersen | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular season

Ohio State first-year forward Cotie McMahon (32) high fives Ohio State third-year guard Hevynne Bristow (3) after a tough finish in No. 2 Ohio States (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurants

Townhall is a popular Short North destination for many Ohio State students. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Undergraduate Student Government unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday, requesting Ohio State to acknowledge discriminatory dress codes of off-campus bars and restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud State

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team (20-2-2) head to St. Cloud State (13-12-0) for matchups this Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota, this weekend to battle No. 16 St. Cloud State in a two-game series.

Read full story

‘The Last of Us’ provides audiences a worthy video game adaptation

Pedro Pascal stars in “The Last of Us,” the HBO drama adapted from the video game of the same name. Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO via TNS. Nearly 10 years since PlayStation users were introduced to the beloved pair of Ellie and Joel, HBO released its highly anticipated adaptation of hit video game “The Last of Us” Sunday to mass approval from critics and fans alike.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at Wisconsin

No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey (15-8-1) travels to Wisconsin (9-13-0) for Friday and Saturday matchups with the Badgers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team travels to Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to meet the Badgers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission vote

Little Bar will remain a campus staple for the time being after UAC fails to pass bills that would tear down Little Bar and the University Baptist Church. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Kim Kardashian visits Columbus to discuss Kevin Keith’s case

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/TNS)

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Spring game date, kickoff time announced

First-year quarterback Devin Brown (15) prepares to throw downfield during the Ohio State spring game April 16, 2022. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Create, connect and explore at Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonder Room

CMA’s Wonder Room installations featuring Dana Lynn Harper’s “Cloud Buddies”. Courtesy of Katie Dike. The Columbus Museum of Art’s fourth version of its Wonder Room is an ongoing abstract art exhibition that stimulates social, ecological and creative connections in new ways.

Read full story

Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of season

The Ohio State women’s hockey team remains at No. 1 and will look to repeat as national nhampions. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. During Friday’s ice hockey game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 8 Wisconsin, the crowd inside OSU Ice Rink looked on as the top-10 matchup was sent to overtime.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy