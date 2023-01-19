Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann coaches his team during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Jan. 12. Ohio State lost 70-67. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

In what felt like a must-win game, Ohio State fell to Nebraska 63-60 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, dropping its fifth straight for the first time since the 2018-19 season.



The Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) struggled from the floor offensively again, shooting just 36 percent from the floor and committing 11 turnovers. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 18 points, while junior forward Zed Key and redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led with 10 rebounds and four assists, respectively.



The Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) also struggled from the field, shooting 41 percent but hitting free throws down the stretch to grab their 10th win of the season. Senior guard Sam Griesel led Nebraska scoring 15 points, while senior forward Derrick Walker recorded 10 rebounds and four assists.

The first half saw inefficient offensive basketball, with neither team getting much going in the scoring column. Key started the scoring for the Buckeyes at the 18:27 mark of the first half, and the Buckeyes were unable to string together quality offensive possessions.

After the first 10 minutes saw 19 combined points between the teams, the scoring did not increase throughout the next 10. Ohio State shot 26.7 percent from the field compared to Nebraska’s 30 percent, but the Buckeyes led at halftime 22-21.

The second half saw more consistent scoring, with both teams shooting over 45 percent and moving the ball efficiently. Junior guard Keisei Tominaga opened the second half with a layup for Nebraska, and the teams exchanged leads 11 times.

The game came down to the closing minutes, with the Cornhuskers holding a slim 55-52 lead with 2:20 left. Free throws from Tominaga and Griesel after Sensabaugh fouled out allowed Nebraska to win the game by three.

With this loss, the Buckeyes drop to two games above .500. Nebraska outrebounded Ohio State 39-38 and dished out 11 team assists compared to Ohio State’s nine.

Both teams shot 65 percent from the free throw line, and senior guard Tanner Holden led the Buckeyes with two steals.

Ohio State welcomes Iowa to Columbus Saturday at Value City Arena at 2 p.m., hoping to snap its five-game losing skid. FOX will broadcast.