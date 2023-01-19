Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to Buckeyes

Ohio State has landed graduate transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Ohio State has landed a quarterback from the transfer portal.

Redshirt senior quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who spent the past four years and three seasons at Oregon State, announced on Twitter Wednesday he’ll move on from the Beavers and join the Buckeyes next season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I am extremely thankful to Coach Day, Coach Hartline and Coach Dennis for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to continue playing the game I love and I am excited to get started on this new journey,” Gebbia said in a statement.

A former four-star recruit from the class of 2017, Gebbia first started his college career at Nebraska. He redshirted in his one season with the Cornhuskers, ultimately moving on and transferring before the 2018 campaign.

Gebbia played in four games last season and eight combined during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, while a hamstring injury kept him from playing in 2021. He totaled 1,250 passing yards across 200 attempts.

Gebbia will join current Buckeyes quarterbacks second-year Kyle McCord and first-year Devin Brown. Soon the trio will welcome first-year and four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz , who is the high school all-time career passing leader in South Dakota.

Ohio State will look to replace former starting quarterback and third-year C.J. Stroud, who announced Monday he will enter April’s NFL Draft.