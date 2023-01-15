Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated season

Ohio State fourth-year guard Taylor Miksell (24) watches a three go through the hoop from the floor during No. 3 Ohio State’s 87-81 win over Illinois in Columbus Jan. 8. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied to continue its undefeated season after a hard-fought 76-67 victory over Nebraska Saturday.

The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) were led by senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova who finished with a game-high 25 points in the win, knocking down three 3s and adding seven rebounds. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell, the Buckeyes’ top scorer this season, scored only two points in the second half after putting up 12 in the first two quarters, while adding in a career-high eight turnovers to finish the game.

The Cornhuskers’ (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) top scorer, junior guard Jaz Shelley, struggled against the Buckeyes’ suffocating defense, shooting only 2-of-12 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. Sophomore center forward Alexis Markowski finished with 15 points — 12 coming in the first half as she battled Mikulasikova in the post.

Entering the second half, Nebraska opened with a 9-0 run as the Buckeyes held onto a three-point lead, turning the ball over two times in the stretch.

Ohio State stopped the bleeding after a three-point jumper from redshirt junior Rikki Harris made it a 45-39 game, and it stretched the lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter.

The Buckeyes turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 21 points for the Huskers. Foul trouble also hindered the team, as three players — including freshman forward Cotie McMahon — had four fouls each.

Ohio State’s largest lead in the game was 18 points with 3:43 to go in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State will look to clean up its turnovers while preserving its undefeated record, as it faces Northwestern Thursday at the Schottenstein Center. Big Ten Network will broadcast.