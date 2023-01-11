Columbus, OH

Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State third-year center Luke Wypler has decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

Third-year offensive lineman Luke Wypler announced Tuesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft.

Wypler spent two seasons as Ohio State’s starting center, starting in 19 games over his career and receiving national recognition as an anchor along the offensive line.

“To compete as a Buckeye at The Ohio State University — the best university in the country — has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Wypler said in a statement.

Wypler partnered with third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s yet to announce whether he’ll enter the draft or return to the Buckeyes, for the past two seasons. The Montvale, New Jersey, native was named to the Rimington Award Watchlist prior to the start of last season after which he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors during his first season as a starter.

The Buckeyes averaged 192.4 and 180.6 rushing yards per game in the 2022 and 2021 seasons, respectively, finishing No. 32 and No. 47 in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Ohio State finished within the top 10 in total offense across the last two years with Wypler at center, including No. 1 behind 561.5 yards per game in 2021.

According to USA TODAY’s Draft Wire after NFL’s Week 15 Dec. 22 , Wypler is projected to be selected with the No. 53 overall pick in April’s draft.

“The Ohio State was a dream,” Wypler said. “Buckeye nation. My teammates. Coach Day. Coach Frye. The entire coaching, training and support staff. You help men prepare and compete at their best. Thank you.”

Wypler joins third-year offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. as the second Buckeyes offensive lineman to declare for the NFL Draft.

