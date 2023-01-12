Music mania: spring semester concert guide

Newport Music Hall is one of Columbus’ most popular music venues. A variety of artists will perform here this spring. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content

A new year means new concerts, and Columbus has plenty right around the corner. Here at The Lantern, we’ve distilled some of the most anticipated concerts for the upcoming semester through the month of March.

January:

Jan. 31 ($29.88+): Angel Olsen & The Big Time Band at The Athenaeum Theatre: Indie/dream pop singer-songwriter Angel Olsen will be one of the first artists coming to Columbus in the new year, performing her 2022 album “Big Time.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the events starting at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets, go here.

February:

Feb. 8 ($37.50+): Noah Kahan at KEMBA Live!: One of 2022’s most unexpectedly popular artists, Kahan is sure to perform fan favorites — including “Stick Season,” “Homesick” and “Northern Attitude.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Feb. 16 ($15): Arlie at The Basement: A lesser-known gem with a cult following in the indie world, Arlie will bring some surf-rock sunshine to the dreary Columbus winter this February. Doors open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Feb. 17 ($44.90+): Vance Joy at KEMBA Live!: Vance Joy's long-awaited third studio album, "In Our Own Sweet Time," was released in 2022, and he is beginning his North American tour this winter. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.

Feb. 21 ($163+): SZA at the Schottenstein Center: After topping the Billboard charts for over four weeks in a row, SZA is going on a nationwide "SOS" tour with Omar Apollo, opening in Columbus. Ticketmaster's prices currently begin at $163.

Feb. 23 ($47.50): Subtronics at The Bluestone: One of today's most popular dubstep DJs, Subtronics, is set to come to Columbus at the end of the month for a can't miss performance. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

March: