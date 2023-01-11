Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heights

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NzuB_0kAJ45nj00
Ohio State wrestling will look to reset the standard of the program in the 2023 season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The 2019-20 campaign was a season defined by “what ifs?” for the Ohio State wrestling team. The Buckeyes had a plethora of young talent that had just begun to burst onto the national scene.

Then-redshirt freshman Sammy Sasso was awarded InterMat Freshman of the Year by posting a 24-3 season record. Kaleb Romero, a redshirt sophomore in 2019-20, was crowned the squad’s most improved wrestler . Gavin Hoffman was named the “ Kosta Karageorge Battling Buckeye ” award for exhibiting selflessness after winning five tournaments during his redshirt freshman year.

The team was set to enter the NCAA Tournament after three-consecutive second-place finishes at the national contest, carrying five All-Americans and two Big Ten title winners. While these Buckeyes were still finding their footing within the program, all signs pointed to the 2019-20 season being an indication of what to expect in the coming years.

However, the remainder of the NCAA wrestling season was canceled March 12, 2020.

Fast forward three seasons, those same Buckeyes whose national championship aspirations got cut short have returned to address unfinished business.

With Hoffman, Sasso and redshirt senior heavyweight Tate Orndorff competing in their fifth seasons, and Romero and redshirt senior 174-pounder Ethan Smith competing in their sixth, the Buckeye lineup would look uncertain after last year. The team finished No. 13 at the national tournament, which head coach Tom Ryan describes as “just not the standard.”

“When they got here, this team was heading to the national championships. We were one of the top-three teams in the country,” Ryan said. “A week before the national tournament, they canceled it.”

While it “didn’t take much convincing” Ryan said, the senior class of Buckeyes — once young talent on a championship-level team — now faced with a decision, and Smith recalled a conversation with Romero.

“We were teetering with, ‘Well what does it look like if we don’t come back?’” Smith said. “The biggest thing was just falling back on those relationships that we have. I want to finish this thing out with those guys.”

Ohio State now sits at No. 7 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, with a roster dynamic similar to the team three seasons ago. However, the young Buckeyes with hopes of a team championship three seasons ago are now the most experienced, hoping to accomplish the same goal they had in 2020.

“These guys have all been here; they’ve all been a part of trophy-winning teams. Now, they want to leave with a trophy,” Ryan said. “They came back for that reason.”

From training on the mat to hanging out in the meeting room to playing Call of Duty: Warzone at night, it is difficult to catch this group of seniors not spending time together at any given moment. Romero said the bonds of the upperclassmen extend off the mat, as they usually stick together and consider each other more than teammates.

“Any time you see one of us, you’re typically going to see the other three,” Romero said.

For Smith, he said the bond and camaraderie this group built has been “a culmination of five years of a lot of work, a lot of highs and a lot of lows.”

“I really appreciate these relationships on and off the mat. The amount of time I spend with these dudes is ridiculous,” Smith said. “It definitely makes having come back for another year very smooth and worth it.”

Although wrestling is widely considered an individual sport due to the individual accolades given at each weight class, the seniors have made sure to instill a team-first mindset in the program.

“I don’t think I’ll ever not have these dudes I’m graduating with in my life,” Smith said. “They’re a second family.”

The friendships this group built over their tenure in Columbus not only benefits them off the mat, but in competition as well, Hoffman said.

“I’ve been wrestling these guys for so long, throughout time you pick up each other’s habits. They know my moves. I know their moves,” Hoffman said. “Every time you get to wrestle someone who you don’t wrestle every day, it’s a good feeling. My moves actually work. It’s awesome to not only see how I do, but them as well. I know how good they are.”

While this may be the final go-around for many members of this senior class, they are hoping the relationships they’ve established will trickle down in the program for years to come. Similar to how they once were, Smith said the Buckeyes have a highly talented freshman class that reignited the competitive fire of the upperclassmen.

“They’re great. I’ve been here for a while. I felt like my fire was kind of dying low,” Smith said. “But seeing those young guys come in here, their energy in the room is absolutely incredible. It made me hungrier than I was. They want it right away so bad. It’s contagious.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight game

The Ohio State men’s basketball team huddles on the court during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Thursday. Ohio State lost 70-67. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. In a back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire game that went to overtime, the losing streak extended to four as the Buckeyes fell 68-64 Sunday at Rutgers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 Michigan

Ohio State junior forward Joe Dunlap (21) skates to the bench following a goal during then-No. 12 Ohio State’s 5-0 win over then-No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 Wisconsin

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team celebrates scoring a goal against No. 6 Wisconsin Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State won 5-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate forward Paetyn Levis secured her first hat trick of the season, guiding No. 1 Ohio State to shut out No. 6 Wisconsin in a 5-0 clean sweep Saturday in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated season

Ohio State fourth-year guard Taylor Miksell (24) watches a three go through the hoop from the floor during No. 3 Ohio State’s 87-81 win over Illinois in Columbus Jan. 8. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OT

Ohio State graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) waits for the face-off during the Ohio State-St. Cloud State game Feb. 25, 2022. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against Nebraska

Ohio State fourth-year guard Taylor Miksell (24) huddles the Buckeyes up during No. 3 Ohio State’s (17-0) 87-81 win over Illinois (14-3) in Columbus on Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Hartline to be next Buckeyes offensive coordinator

Ohio State has promoted Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is elevating to offensive coordinator, Ohio State announced Friday .

Read full story

Warner to serve as next CEO of Wexner Medical Center executive vice president, pending approval

Dr. John Warner was announced as the Wexner Medical Center’s new CEO and executive vice president at Ohio State Friday in a universitywide email. Credit: UT Southwestern Health System.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 Michigan

Members of the Ohio State men’s ice hockey team look on from the boards during then-No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Celebrate MLK Day: events and more for the holiday

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks on Jan. 1, 1960, in Washington D.C. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. The 37th anniversary of the first observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. is Monday, according to the National Constitution Center. The holiday was founded in order to honor King’s legacy and fight for racial equality and civil rights in the U.S. Here are a few ways to celebrate the holiday in Columbus and around campus.

Read full story
Ohio State

DeWine bans TikTok on Ohio government devices, unclear if Ohio State impacted

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has banned Tik Tok from all government phones. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine banned TikTok and other Chinese-operated apps on state government devices in an executive order Jan. 8. It is unclear whether the ban extends to Ohio State and other public universities.

Read full story
15 comments
Columbus, OH

Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartments

The University Area Commission will decide Jan. 18 if a proposal to tear down and replace The Little Bar and University Baptist Church of Columbus with two apartment buildings will be recommended to Columbus City Council. Credit: Madison Kinner | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to Minnesota

Ohio State graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) is helped up by his teammates during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Thursday. Ohio State lost 70-67. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Eichenberg returns for 2023 season

Ohio State fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) has announced his return to Ohio State next season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced on social media Thursday he will return for the 2023 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Big Ten commissioner Warren named next Chicago Bears President and CEO

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament due to concerns over COVID-19 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis. Credit: Joe Robbins | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased role

Freshman center Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball during Ohio State’s 91-53 win over Robert Morris Nov. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Freshman center Felix Okpara was tasked with an increased role against Second Team All-Big Ten and Purdue junior center Zach Edey against the then-No. 1 Boilermakers Jan. 5.

Read full story

Spring Involvement Fair gives students second chance to get involved this year

Ohio State students will have the opportunity to find community this semester at the Spring Involvement Fair Jan. 18-19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The 2023 Spring Involvement Fair will take place Jan. 18-19 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ohio Union Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’

The Ohio State Faculty Club welcomes “The Ohio Wanderers,” a new exhibition highlighting paintings from three Ohio-based artists. Credit: Courtesy of the Ohio State Faculty Club.

Read full story

New year, no fear: resources to meet your New Year’s resolutions

Ohio State offers a myriad of on-campus resources to help with New Year’s Resolutions, like the RPAC. Credit: Lantern file photo. A new year comes with resolutions, and many in the Ohio State community might choose to take up some. From starting a new workout plan to raising a struggling GPA, it can be difficult to maintain goals without access to the right resources. The Lantern has compiled a list to assist with a variety of New Year’s goals.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL Draft

Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones has decided to enter his name in the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy