Football: Johnson declares for NFL Draft

Ohio State third-year offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) awaits the snap during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Third-year offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati native is a projected first-round pick in April’s draft after starting all 13 games at left tackle last season protecting third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud’s blind side.

“I am thankful the lord has guided me to be a part of the greatest brotherhood in college football,” Johnson said in the statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity to play in the shoe, in front of the best damn fans in the land and I would like to thank those who have prepared me for those moments.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson only allowed two sacks while only committing one penalty in 827 snaps in 2022, ranking 18th among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles in PFF’s offensive grade.

Johnson was awarded First Team All-Big Ten honors Nov. 30, 2022, while being named a consensus First Team All-American and Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist.

In addition to his efforts on the field, Johnson’s foundation — The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation — helps “disabled veterans and disadvantaged student athletes.” Johnson’s help didn’t stop there, though, as he partnered with Dream Center and Hometeam Properties in Columbus to host a coat drive to help the homeless Oct. 10, 2022.

His foundation won the Armed Forces Merit Award in 2022.

Johnson looks to be the first Ohio State tackle to be taken in the first round since Taylor Decker in 2016.