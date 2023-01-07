Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158xA1_0k6YEq2c00
Ohio State junior forward Michael Gildon (18) skates toward the puck during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Following a 20-day break between games, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 14 Michigan State 3-1 Friday and extended its winning streak to four games.

Senior forward Tate Singleton got the Buckeyes  (13-7-1, 6-5-0 Big Ten) on the board with his fourth goal of the season just under two minutes into the first period, and Ohio State didn’t relinquish its lead.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he felt the Buckeyes had “great jump” from the start of the game that helped them hold off Michigan State’s late rally attempts, as the Spartans (12-10-1, 6-6-1 Big Ten) out-shot Ohio State 9-6 in the third period and sophomore forward Jesse Tucker scored an even-strength goal with 9:39 left in the game.

“It’s nice to get the first goal. You could see we were off for a long time there,” Rohlik said. “(The Spartans) got better. They had a real big push there, and we just did enough to hang on. We’re going to have to be a lot better tomorrow.”

Officials issued six penalties combined in the second period. Sophomore forward Cam Thiesing and Spartans senior forward Erik Middendorf fell to the ice near Ohio State’s goal and received roughing after the whistle penalties at 17:06. Spartans junior forward Jeremy Davidson was called for hooking less than one minute later, and Buckeyes freshman forward Stephen Halliday scored during the power play.

Neither Rohlik nor Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said they heard from officials about the penalties or believed they were related to any previous tension between the two teams since their previous meeting in November, during which the Spartans swept the Buckeyes.

Eight penalties total were called in the game, four apiece to Michigan State and Ohio State.

Both teams shot 11 times in the opening period. The Buckeyes held a 20-8 advantage in the second period, however, and kept Michigan State scoreless through the first two frames.

“I thought we dipped our toe in the water to start. I mean, Ohio State’s a really good team,” Nightingale said. “We got to bring our A-game every night, and I thought we started to the second half of the game. After that I thought we were good.”

Ohio State, which entered the game with the Big Ten’s top penalty kill rate at 90.5 percent, staved off both of the Spartans’ power play opportunities in the game, which came during the first period. Sophomore goalie Jakub Dobeš made five saves while Michigan State held a man advantage.

“Over the last couple weeks, being back, we’ve been working on it and trying to stay sharp,” fifth-year forward Jake Wise said. “I think that was one of the better things we’ve had the first half and especially going down the stretch here. It’s so important, special teams. You win the special teams battle, you’re probably going to win the game.”

Dobeš made 27 saves, his most in three games. His 96.4 percent saves rate was his fourth-best in a game this season.

“He’s as good as it gets back there,” Rohlik said. “He’s our backstone. He makes a ton of those saves look easy, and the fun part about Jakub is he just continues to want to get better. And I think our team thrives off that.”

Senior forward Kamil Sadlocha returned to and practiced with the Buckeyes prior to the start of the series after departing in November, Rohlik confirmed Wednesday . Sadlocha was accused of using multiple racial slurs by Spartans senior forward Jagger Joshua during the game Nov. 11, 2022, and athletic director Gene Smith issued an apology to Joshua Nov. 22, 2022.

Rohlik said Wednesday Sadlocha will not play this weekend due to multiple factors, and Ohio State and Sadlocha will decide to return to in-game competition “when he’s ready.”

Joshua started the game and recorded two shot attempts.

“Two good hockey teams came out and played hockey, and that’s it,” Rohlik said.

Ohio State completes its two-game series against the Spartans Saturday at 4 p.m. Big Ten Network will broadcast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL Draft

Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones has decided to enter his name in the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State third-year center Luke Wypler has decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year offensive lineman Luke Wypler announced Tuesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Jones returns for sixth year with program

Ohio State graduate offensive lineman Matt Jones (55) has decided to return to Ohio State next season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday he will return to the Buckeyes for a sixth year.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes miss Key’s presence on the glass

Prior to an injury that forced an exit from the game, Ohio State third-year forward Zed Key (23) boxes out Purdue fourth-year center Zach Edey (15). No. 24 Ohio State (10-4) lost to No. 1 Purdue (14-1) 69-71 in Columbus on Jan. 4. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Music mania: spring semester concert guide

Newport Music Hall is one of Columbus’ most popular music venues. A variety of artists will perform here this spring. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heights

Ohio State wrestling will look to reset the standard of the program in the 2023 season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The 2019-20 campaign was a season defined by “what ifs?” for the Ohio State wrestling team. The Buckeyes had a plethora of young talent that had just begun to burst onto the national scene.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Johnson declares for NFL Draft

Ohio State third-year offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) awaits the snap during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Movie review: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ serves as a dark yet dull murder mystery

From left, Robert Duvall as Jean Pepe, Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in “The Pale Blue Eye.” Credit: Scott Garfield/Netflix via TNS.

Read full story

Always watching: Students, instructors weigh in on Proctorio’s testing surveillance and impact on mental health

Proctorio aims at preventing cheating through locking down browsers and recording student environments. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Most students think not knowing the course content would cause the most stress on exam day, but the flaws in a commonly used remote testing tool provide one more worry.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73

No. 24 Ohio State fell to Maryland 80-73 Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Jahmir Young recorded a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds, as No. 24 Ohio State fell to Maryland 80-73 Sunday at the XFINITY Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69

Purdue big man, fourth-year center Zach Edey (15) is double teamed by Ohio State first-year center Felix Okpara (34) and Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likele (13) late in No. 24 Ohio States (10-4) 69-71 loss to No. 1 Purdue (14-1) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 season

Ohio State third-year running back Miyan Williams (3) will reportedly be returning to Columbus next season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Third-year running back Miyan Williams will return to Ohio State and forgo the 2023 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering up

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) comes out of the game during the Crossroads Classic college basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Purdue Boilermakers took on the Butler Bulldogs. Via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan State

Ohio State then-junior forward Kamil Sadlocha (11) prepares to take a shot during the Ohio State game against Wisconsin on Feb.5. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrest

Members of the Ohio State football program offered support through social media after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over Northwestern

Junior forward Zed Key (23) recorded his fifth double-double of the season in Ohio State’s 73-57 win over Northwestern Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points as Ohio State won its first road conference matchup of the season, defeating Northwestern 73-57 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia

Fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers intercepts the Bulldogs’ third drive of the Peach Bowl Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 4 Buckeyes played their best game of the season when they needed to in Peach Bowl

Third-year quarterback C.J Stroud pumps his fist following a downfield completion. In what could be his final college game, Stroud threw for 348 on 23 completions. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia

No. 4 Ohio State lost in the Peach Bowl to No. 1 Georgia Saturday, ending its season just before the national championship. The score was 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy