Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4

Ohio State junior forward Michael Gildon (18) skates toward the puck during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Following a 20-day break between games, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 14 Michigan State 3-1 Friday and extended its winning streak to four games.

Senior forward Tate Singleton got the Buckeyes (13-7-1, 6-5-0 Big Ten) on the board with his fourth goal of the season just under two minutes into the first period, and Ohio State didn’t relinquish its lead.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he felt the Buckeyes had “great jump” from the start of the game that helped them hold off Michigan State’s late rally attempts, as the Spartans (12-10-1, 6-6-1 Big Ten) out-shot Ohio State 9-6 in the third period and sophomore forward Jesse Tucker scored an even-strength goal with 9:39 left in the game.

“It’s nice to get the first goal. You could see we were off for a long time there,” Rohlik said. “(The Spartans) got better. They had a real big push there, and we just did enough to hang on. We’re going to have to be a lot better tomorrow.”

Officials issued six penalties combined in the second period. Sophomore forward Cam Thiesing and Spartans senior forward Erik Middendorf fell to the ice near Ohio State’s goal and received roughing after the whistle penalties at 17:06. Spartans junior forward Jeremy Davidson was called for hooking less than one minute later, and Buckeyes freshman forward Stephen Halliday scored during the power play.

Neither Rohlik nor Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said they heard from officials about the penalties or believed they were related to any previous tension between the two teams since their previous meeting in November, during which the Spartans swept the Buckeyes.

Eight penalties total were called in the game, four apiece to Michigan State and Ohio State.

Both teams shot 11 times in the opening period. The Buckeyes held a 20-8 advantage in the second period, however, and kept Michigan State scoreless through the first two frames.

“I thought we dipped our toe in the water to start. I mean, Ohio State’s a really good team,” Nightingale said. “We got to bring our A-game every night, and I thought we started to the second half of the game. After that I thought we were good.”

Ohio State, which entered the game with the Big Ten’s top penalty kill rate at 90.5 percent, staved off both of the Spartans’ power play opportunities in the game, which came during the first period. Sophomore goalie Jakub Dobeš made five saves while Michigan State held a man advantage.

“Over the last couple weeks, being back, we’ve been working on it and trying to stay sharp,” fifth-year forward Jake Wise said. “I think that was one of the better things we’ve had the first half and especially going down the stretch here. It’s so important, special teams. You win the special teams battle, you’re probably going to win the game.”

Dobeš made 27 saves, his most in three games. His 96.4 percent saves rate was his fourth-best in a game this season.

“He’s as good as it gets back there,” Rohlik said. “He’s our backstone. He makes a ton of those saves look easy, and the fun part about Jakub is he just continues to want to get better. And I think our team thrives off that.”

Senior forward Kamil Sadlocha returned to and practiced with the Buckeyes prior to the start of the series after departing in November, Rohlik confirmed Wednesday . Sadlocha was accused of using multiple racial slurs by Spartans senior forward Jagger Joshua during the game Nov. 11, 2022, and athletic director Gene Smith issued an apology to Joshua Nov. 22, 2022.

Rohlik said Wednesday Sadlocha will not play this weekend due to multiple factors, and Ohio State and Sadlocha will decide to return to in-game competition “when he’s ready.”

Joshua started the game and recorded two shot attempts.

“Two good hockey teams came out and played hockey, and that’s it,” Rohlik said.

Ohio State completes its two-game series against the Spartans Saturday at 4 p.m. Big Ten Network will broadcast.