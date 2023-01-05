Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeaten

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDfQG_0jzuIMaJ00
Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) led No. 3 Ohio State to a 66-57 win over No. 14 Michigan Saturday at the Covelli Center. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

In front of a sold out crowd at the Covelli Center, No. 3 Ohio State defeated rival No. 14 Michigan in a close 66-57 showdown Saturday. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell led the team in scoring with 16 points.

After getting off to a shaky start, an all-around team effort helped the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) come out on top against a focused Michigan team. They once again dominated with their press, forcing 27 turnovers from the Wolverines to pick up their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Wolverines (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) threw the first punch by starting the game on an 8-0 run. Ohio State missed its first five attempts from the floor, struggling to get anything going for the first 4 1/2 minutes.

That’s when freshman forward Cotie McMahon took matters into her own hands. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week scored seven-straight points to cut the deficit to 10-9 through the first 10 minutes of play.

Despite being down early, head coach Kevin McGuff kept his team calm and collected. The St. Joseph’s (Indiana) alum said his team just needed to settle down after the Wolverines forced them into some tough shots early.

“We were kind of taking quick shots and you can’t do that against Michigan,” McGuff said. “It’s you got to be able to move the ball side to side to kind of break them down.”

The intensity only increased as the two teams battled into the second quarter. Michigan maintained the edge for most of the quarter, but a strong final two minutes polished off by a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Emma Shumate put the Buckeyes up 30-27 at the half.

Still riding the momentum from the end of the half, Ohio State began to create separation at the start of the third quarter. Through the first eight minutes of the period, the Buckeyes outscored the Wolverines 18-5 with five different players contributing in the scoring column.

With time running out, Michigan made one final push in the closing quarter, going on a 12-2 run which found them down 52-50 with 6:47 remaining. However, Ohio State responded with a 12-2 run of their own to put the game out of reach.

Redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris said the team knew they needed to “lock in” when the Wolverines made their final push. The Indianapolis native made five clutch free throws during Ohio State’s final run to help the cause.

“We had done it earlier in the game, and we gave up a few baskets and let them get closer,” Harris said. “We just had to toughen up and lock in on our stuff, so we wouldn’t turn the ball over as much.”

It was a physical game with the two rivals combining for 47 fouls. Michigan sophomore guard Laila Phelia and fifth-year senior Leigha Brown were both forced out of the game after picking up five fouls, and McMahon also fouled out for Ohio State.

McGuff said he expected a tough, physical game entering the matchup and that he’s proud of how his team responded through the adversity.

“I thought we played incredibly hard,” McGuff said. “We showed a lot of toughness with our press continuing to press. I thought it kind of wore on them a little bit, but a great win for us.”

Ohio State’s first game in 2023 is Thursday on the road against Minnesota at Williams Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2611 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4

Ohio State junior forward Michael Gildon (18) skates toward the puck during No. 12 Ohio State’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69

Purdue big man, fourth-year center Zach Edey (15) is double teamed by Ohio State first-year center Felix Okpara (34) and Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likele (13) late in No. 24 Ohio States (10-4) 69-71 loss to No. 1 Purdue (14-1) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 season

Ohio State third-year running back Miyan Williams (3) will reportedly be returning to Columbus next season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Third-year running back Miyan Williams will return to Ohio State and forgo the 2023 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering up

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) comes out of the game during the Crossroads Classic college basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Purdue Boilermakers took on the Butler Bulldogs. Via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan State

Ohio State then-junior forward Kamil Sadlocha (11) prepares to take a shot during the Ohio State game against Wisconsin on Feb.5. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrest

Members of the Ohio State football program offered support through social media after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over Northwestern

Junior forward Zed Key (23) recorded his fifth double-double of the season in Ohio State’s 73-57 win over Northwestern Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points as Ohio State won its first road conference matchup of the season, defeating Northwestern 73-57 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia

Fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers intercepts the Bulldogs’ third drive of the Peach Bowl Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 4 Buckeyes played their best game of the season when they needed to in Peach Bowl

Third-year quarterback C.J Stroud pumps his fist following a downfield completion. In what could be his final college game, Stroud threw for 348 on 23 completions. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia

No. 4 Ohio State lost in the Peach Bowl to No. 1 Georgia Saturday, ending its season just before the national championship. The score was 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41

Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) exits Mercedes-Benz Stadium in tears following No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

The Lantern will bring you live updates of the Peach Bowl where No.4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia play for the national championship. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff.

Read full story
Athens, GA

Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinal

Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a national championship a year ago. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In the first quarter of Georgia’s ninth game of the season against then-No. 1 Tennessee, Bulldogs senior quarterback Stetson Bennett showed a wrinkle to his game that could present problems for the Buckeyes in Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFP

Ohio State third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum (19), who switched to running back full time halfway through the season, came to the Buckeyes after some time at Arizona State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFP

Ohio State third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum (19), who switched to running back full time halfway through the season, came to the Buckeyes after some time at Arizona State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second half

Ohio State first year guard rises, through the defense, to the rim during Ohio States (9-3) 90-59 win over Alabama A&M (4-9) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experience

Ohio State first-year linebacker C.J. Hicks (11) celebrates with with third-year safety Lathan Ransom (12) after a Ransom blocked punt. No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) defeated Indiana (3-7) 56-14 on Nov. 26 in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through Northwestern

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates with senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) during then-No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-67 win over North Alabama in Columbus Nov. 27. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during No. 4 Ohio State’s open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In each of the previous 25 games, Ohio State has been the favorite to win. Saturday is not the case.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy