Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett's mobility in CFP semifinal

Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a national championship a year ago. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

In the first quarter of Georgia’s ninth game of the season against then-No. 1 Tennessee, Bulldogs senior quarterback Stetson Bennett showed a wrinkle to his game that could present problems for the Buckeyes in Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

On third-and-10 at the Volunteers’ 13-yard line, a dialed-up blitz resulted in a free Tennessee rusher through the left side of Georgia’s offensive line, flushing Bennett out of the pocket.

Bennett rolled to his right, high-stepped over the would-be tackler and stutter-stepped in the open field before diving headlong for the pylon, giving Georgia a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The added element of the quarterback run isn’t anything the Buckeyes defense isn’t accustomed to facing, lining up across from dual threat quarterbacks Toledo sophomore Dequan Finn — who fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers compared to Michael Vick — and Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy.

Chambers said defending the quarterback run is something you learn how to do over the course of the season.

“ We got tested really early this year with it,” Chambers said. “Since then, you live and you learn. You just adjust based on that, and I think as the season’s gone on, we’ve definitely got better with it. And I think this is the ultimate test this week with Stetson.”

Bennett’s rushing attempts dropped from 4.6 per game last season to 3.9 per game in 2022, and he’s averaging just 14.2 rush yards per game this year compared to a career-best 18.5 yards per game in 2021.

Don’t let the drop in production fool you. Bennett had some big scampers this season.

Bennett recorded the longest run by a Bulldog quarterback since 1976 on a 64-yard touchdown against Auburn Oct. 8, as his seven rushing touchdowns this season are the most by a Georgia signal caller since Aaron Murray’s seven scores in 2014.

Chambers said in the open field Bennett can move in ways that throw off defenders trying to tackle him.

“He’s got this weird little dead leg thing he does. That’s annoying whenever he is out in open space,” Chambers said. “He’s a great player, and I think it’s going to take 11 guys to really stop him and stop that entire offense.”

The Blackshear, Georgia, native has 184 rush yards on 47 attempts in 2022, as his 14.15 rush yards per game is 10th-best among quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. He has picked up a first down on 34 percent of his carries this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

His value on the ground, though, comes in his ability to extend plays and pick up chunk yards on broken plays. According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett has scrambled 10 times this season for 64 yards.

When facing pressure this season, Bennett is one of the best in the SEC, as his 12.2 percent of pressures resulting in sacks is fourth lowest in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.

There are multiple levels to scheming how to stop a mobile quarterback, starting with the defensive line.

Fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison said the defensive line needs to “rush together,” which defensive line coach Larry Johnson said means “caging” the pocket.

“There’s going to be the ends, the insides go off,” Johnson said. “There’s a collective to make sure the quarterback stays in the pocket, so keep him from scrambling.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said it’s a “balance” between chasing a sack and keeping a mobile quarterback in the pocket.

“You don’t want to hold your rushmen back. You want those guys to be able to go,” Knowles said. “You have to operate with fundamentals, with the knowledge of how this guy likes to scramble or at least create room for himself and where he moves to.”

The next phase in containing a mobile quarterback is at the linebacker level, and Chambers said he’ll have to rely on his awareness to make plays if Bennett escapes the pocket.

“Sometimes you just get so caught up on your drops, maybe like your zone drops or whatever, being on a man,” Chambers said. “But, I mean, you just always have to have that in the back of your mind that he can get out and he can make big plays with his legs.”

Bennett finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist this season after his best year since assuming the starting role in 2020. He threw for 3,425 yards on 68.1 percent completions and 20 touchdowns — all career bests.

Head coaches Ryan Day and Kirby Smart praised Bennett for being a “winner” and having “persistence and resiliency,” respectively.

Johnson said it is “paramount” to keep Bennett in the pocket and prevent him from beating the No. 4 Buckeyes with his legs.

“Keep him in the pocket, force him to throw it a ton,” Johnson said. “If we get the big guys, get the ends in their face, so our ends can’t rush behind the quarterback because in pass it creates seams.”

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State

