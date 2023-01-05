Columbus, OH

Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFP

Ohio State third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum (19), who switched to running back full time halfway through the season, came to the Buckeyes after some time at Arizona State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

It all led back home for third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum.

Trayanum was recruited by Ohio State among more than a dozen programs as part of the class of 2020, making several visits to Columbus — including an official one during June 2019. He committed to Arizona State prior to his senior season at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, where he was an all-state player and played both sides of the ball, and joined the Sun Devils as a running back.

After two seasons at Arizona State, rushing for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns, Trayanum transferred to the Buckeyes program — returning to the state he previously called home.

“It’s definitely good just to be along with guys like Paris [Johnson Jr.] and other guys that’s from Ohio,” Trayanum said. “You definitely get that culture, and you get that sense of pride on the team. That’s what we carry with us. That’s what you come here to O-State for.”

Trayanum began on defense and played in the linebacker room, making his Buckeye debut against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Week 1 and recording 12 tackles across the first seven games.

Ohio State has searched for depth after injuries to third-year Miyan Williams and second-year TreVeyon Henderson, among others, kept its running back unit banged up most of the season. Against Iowa Week 7, the Buckeyes looked to Trayanum, and he got his first carry against the Hawkeyes.

Head coach Ryan Day said midseason Trayanum moved across the ball “full-time,” and practiced with the running backs through the remainder of the regular season.

“I think he’s a big reason why we are where we are this year,” fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers said. “Just guys like that, just being selfless, just doing whatever it takes to get to the highest level, which we’re now here.”

Against then-No. 3 Michigan Nov. 26, Trayanum started at running back and garnered team-highs 14 carries and 83 yards. Williams missed the game at Maryland the week prior, Henderson was unavailable against the Wolverines, and first-year running back Dallan Hayden carried the ball twice, as Trayanum provided a boost when the Buckeyes needed someone to carry the football.

Off the field, Trayanum has fit into the Buckeyes program. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he and the defense are “afraid we might have lost him for good to running back,” and is proud of the player and person he is.

“He’s just a lot of fun to be around,” Knowles said. “You can sense that he’s really happy to be home. We all cheer for him on offense because he’s just a good guy.”

Chambers described Trayanum when he first arrived at Ohio State as a “big ball of energy,” and the two have only built a stronger relationship since.

“He’s just a really great, upstanding guy,” Chambers said. “He’s just been able to do whatever he can for the team, going from linebacker to running back, sometimes going to linebacker. He’s just a good guy.”

He could play a role Saturday in Ohio State’s offense against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Day said this week that Williams will “be ready to go” versus the Bulldogs after being absent from Wednesday’s open practice, and Trayanum continues to gain reps with the running backs.

Come kickoff, Trayanum has the chance to represent his home state on the biggest stage in the CFP.

“It’s so crazy. I really don’t even get nerves anymore just because I’m so prideful to even be back here, putting on the scarlet and gray and putting on a Buckeye helmet,” Trayanum said.

