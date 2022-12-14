Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injury

Ohio State second-year running back TreyVeon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland in College Park on Nov. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson will not return to competition this season, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Henderson tweeted he’ll “be back better than ever,” and head coach Ryan Day said No. 4 Ohio State would provide an update later this week on the ball-carrier among other Buckeyes who are battling injuries.

According to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch , Henderson will have surgery Friday to repair a fracture and torn ligaments in his foot.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me!” Henderson said in a tweet.

Henderson missed four games this season due to foot injury, including three of the last four which includes the Buckeyes’ 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan Nov. 26.

He finished with 571 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, including six on the ground.