Columbus, OH

New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversity

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfH8v_0jZlNuCV00
Ohio State has released their 2022 Academic Plan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Ohio State’s 2022 Academic Plan highlights changes — some of which are already implemented — to university enrollment that looks to help increase diversity and highlight resources.

The plan, designed by Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam and the Office of Academic Affairs, will operate in alignment with President Kristina M. Johnson’s vision, according to its website . Some changes include increasing the number of out-of-state students and graduate students

Gilliam said the plan aims to increase diversity on campus, streamline administrative services and provide a holistic approach to student wellness.

“One of the things that I really, really believe is that the more you feel supported as a human being, the better you’re able to do,” Gilliam said. “What role will you have on campus, whether you’re a faculty, staff or student member?”

Gilliam said the Office of Strategic Enrollment, which launched this fall, will give students a  better experience during the admissions process.

Gilliam said the university hopes to meet each student’s unique needs with this new academic plan.

“You’re thinking ‘OK, maybe I come from a more rural area, or maybe I’m the first in my family to have gone to college. Maybe I’m coming from another country,’” Gilliam said. “So, really trying to think about how we strategically enroll across each of those areas to get very positive outcomes for those individual students.”

According to the Student Academic Excellence website , Columbus campus’ goals include raising the average ACT score among first-years from 29.5 to 30, increasing the number of STEMM graduates, improving first-year retention and overall academic preparedness. It also aims to increase the amount of out-of-state students to 33 percent by 2024.

Yolanda Zepeda, interim vice provost for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said in an email although direct changes will not be coming to ODI’s operations, she supports the Academic Plan and its goal to enroll and support students of different backgrounds.

“The cost of education is a big factor,” Zepeda said. “Ohio State is deeply committed to economic access for all students. Our office works closely with our university partners to increase the assistance that is available for students and to ensure that students and their families can navigate the student aid systems.”

Zepeda said she also believes the new academic plan will attract future students, as it helps better reflect them in the student body.

“They need to know that Ohio State is a place where students like them can thrive — where their presence is affirmed and they feel respected and welcome,” Zepeda said.

Gilliam said the Academic Plan also aims to provide educational and personal resources to confront potential hardships before they arise.

“One of the things that we want to think about is not only ‘I come to the office when something hasn’t gone well for me,’ but the idea is what else can we do from a prevention perspective?” Gilliam said. “And so in it, you’ll see wellness, mental health and then the work that we have to do on the prevention front.”

Gilliam said the plan recognizes the university’s size can make it difficult for students to navigate these resources. By redesigning the administrative structure of the university — through policy, systems or programs — individuals will be made to feel more supported and focus on their goals to make their experiences more “seamless,” she said.

“As they cross from office to office, stage to stage of their career, that instead of it feeling like ‘Now I deal with this office to do this and this office to do that,’ we’re better integrated and really enabling people to work on enabling students to go across all the different things that they have to do in any given day,” Gilliam said.

Zepeda said this will also be an opportunity for ODI to collaborate with other areas of the university to improve performance.

“I do see great opportunity for ODI to more tightly align our efforts in support of the goals across all six areas of the Academic Plan,” Zepeda said. “We certainly have a large role in supporting student academic success and inclusive excellence, for instance.”

Gilliam said she looks forward to the implementation of the Academic Plan and supporting the Ohio State community, culture and academics for years to come. She said each individual has a large “impact themselves.”

“There’s really a ripple effect with almost anything you do in academia and just a super — what I find to be a really exciting — way and a very unique opportunity,” Gilliam said.

This story was updated at 11:40 a.m. Thursday with a more accurate statement of who designed the Academic Plan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2560 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summer

Motley Crue band members Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars stand together with their signed ‘Cessation of Touring’ document Jan. 28. Credit: Courtesy of MCT. Rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are teaming up to take “The World Tour” to the Ohio Stadium this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holden’s buzzer-beater provides ‘confidence booster’

Ohio State senior guard takes in the replay after hitting a last second 3-pointer to give No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) a 67-66 win over Rutgers (6-3) in Columbus Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beater

Ohio State senior guard Tanner Holden (0) is mobbed by his teammates after nailing a buzzer beater three to give No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) the 67-66 win over Rutgers (4-3) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lens

Derek Moore and a friend had just finished seeing a Broadway show downtown at the Ohio Theatre last spring when they decided to walk to an off-campus bar to enjoy a meal. Moore, vice president of the Undergraduate Student Government and fourth-year in information systems, and his friend were waiting in line to be seated at TownHall, a restaurant and bar located in the Short North, when they were stopped at the door by a security guard.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36

Ohio State junior guard Rikki Harris (1) tracks her shot in during No. 3 Ohio States (8-0) 92-36 win over The University of New Hampshire (4-7) early Thursday afternoon in Columbus Ohio. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Sugar Grove, OH

Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum major

Shelley Graf spent her time at The Ohio State University as the first female drum major at Ohio State. Courtesy of Shelley Graf. The boundary of Sugar Grove, Ohio, is not defined by a tree line or fence. The village, less than 1 mile long, is nestled between two scarlet and gray signs that read “Sugar Grove, Ohio, Home of Shelley Graf, First Female Drum Major, The Ohio State University.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undergraduate Student Government pilot program to provide free transportation for students to and from airport for break

USG has announced the creation of a pilot program aimed at helping students travel to and from campus to the airport. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Undergraduate Student Government announced a new program to provide students and staff with free transportation to and from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport this winter break.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes reflect on NCAA Tournament run, seniors’ departure

The Ohio State men’s soccer team finished the season with a final record of 11-3-6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team brought a winning culture back to the team. Although four seniors — all of whom had much-needed contributions — will be leaving the program, the team expressed its excitement for future seasons.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten opener

The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (6-2) will face Rutgers (6-2) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team will take on Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center in its first conference matchup of the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s event

Ohio Village is hosting Dickens of a Christmas which is a holiday celebration. Credit: Maya Neyman | Lantern File Photo. This holiday season, Ohio Village will introduce creative new activities to its annual Dickens of a Christmas event through Dec. 18.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Pen PALS at Ohio State mentor young students in the Columbus City School District, write letters

The Pen PALS Organization intends on continuing its purpose of mentoring students in the Columbus area. Credit: Lantern File Photo. Children who claim they don’t like school are enthusiastic about writing back to their Ohio State pen pal, and the executive board of Pen PALS at Ohio State said it is rewarding to see the excitement.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of Columbus

Douglas Buckley (left) is on Lunji Estate in Mbeya, Tanzania with longtime friend Paul Maier (right), lead agronomist of Lunji Estate. Credit: Nicky Lloyd. For many sleep-deprived college students, coffee is bliss, but where that cup of coffee comes from is often forgotten.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketball

Croatian national and Ohio State graduate forward Karla Vres (15), aims to carry on the long legacy of Croatian basketball success. Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. With a population of 4 million people, Croatia has a history of providing America with basketball powerhouses.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen Invitational

The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team travelled west to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace Theatre

The a cappella group Straight No Chaser will be preforming at Columbus’ Palace Theatre Friday evening. Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine. With a viral YouTube video posted back in 2006, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser caught the attention of the music industry 10 years after its formation on Indiana University’s campus in 1996.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop

Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter. Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.

Read full story

Low-emission bus technology to be studied within upcoming testing and research facility

Ohio State’s transit system could see future improvements to their carbon emissions thanks to the research done through the transit research and test laboratory. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band

Members of the band contribute heavily to the atmosphere of Ohio State football games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After watching the Ohio State Marching Band’s perform at football games or other events, some students find themselves wondering who are the people behind the instruments and what preparation they do.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draft

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in No. 4 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia, the football program announced Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy