Columbus, OH

Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace Theatre

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uGXS_0jZlMeQk00
The a cappella group Straight No Chaser will be preforming at Columbus’ Palace Theatre Friday evening. Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine

With a viral YouTube video posted back in 2006, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser caught the attention of the music industry 10 years after its formation on Indiana University’s campus in 1996.

The video resulted in a deal with Atlantic Records, album sales over 1.7 million in the U.S. and nationwide tours, with the current tour taking the group to Columbus’ Palace Theatre Friday at 8 p.m.

Jerome Collins, an original member of the group, said Straight No Chaser is paving the way to make a cappella mainstream by changing people’s minds about the genre.

“Our show is as fan-friendly as it gets,” Collins said. “People come to our show because it’s a fun show for everyone. It’s fun for the entire family. It’s not your typical a cappella show. We actually put on a full performance, Broadway style.”

The appeal of Straight No Chaser is not limited to a cappella fans, Collins said, and the group’s die-hard fans, called “chasers,” come from many demographics.

Tyler Trepp, the tenor for the group, said the growing audience for a cappella is due to its ingenuity and interactive nature.

“There’s not a lot of shows you go to where you don’t see any instruments,” Trepp said. “It’s just nine guys up there singing.”

Collins said Straight No Chaser has accumulated a broad audience because of its comedic value, which comes from self-deprecating humor.

“We take our music seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously,” Collins said. “We’re a bunch of guys that love to make fun of ourselves, and you have every chance to join in on those things.”

Collins said Straight No Chaser started out as something casual and said none of the members expected it would reach a bigger audience later on.

“One of the guys in the group said, ‘I’ve got some friends that sing in a cappella groups in other schools, and I’m telling you, it’s a great chance to meet girls and get free food,’” Collins said. “That was all that it took for all of us to sign right away.”

Trepp said access to social media has changed a cappella production for the better, giving groups like Straight No Chaser a global spotlight beyond just college.
“It’s in a public realm now where people know a little bit more about it, which is only good for us,” Trepp said.

Collins said social media was an essential part of Straight No Chaser’s success, and the group is very supportive of fans getting involved, even posting the performances online.

“Social media has been a huge exposure for us,” Collins said. “We were fortunate that we got a record deal because of our YouTube videos.”

Collins said social media sites, like YouTube, also helped keep the group going during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was unable to perform live.

“We were able to be comfortable in our own spaces, and recording in our own times,” Collins said.

Trepp said the group’s current tour has a mix of new songs fans have never heard from Straight No Chaser before, as well as older classics to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary.

“We definitely step it up each year and get better and better,” Trepp said.

Whether it be Harry Styles, Radiohead, Michael Jackson or Madonna, Collins said the new tour was inspired by songs and artists unlikely to be performed in a cappella, which the group translated for its genre.

“That is our claim to fame,” Collins said. “We take music that you normally would hear, and we make it our own with our special mashup.”

Tickets for the Columbus show are available online, ranging from $25 to $68.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2560 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summer

Motley Crue band members Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars stand together with their signed ‘Cessation of Touring’ document Jan. 28. Credit: Courtesy of MCT. Rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are teaming up to take “The World Tour” to the Ohio Stadium this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holden’s buzzer-beater provides ‘confidence booster’

Ohio State senior guard takes in the replay after hitting a last second 3-pointer to give No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) a 67-66 win over Rutgers (6-3) in Columbus Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beater

Ohio State senior guard Tanner Holden (0) is mobbed by his teammates after nailing a buzzer beater three to give No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) the 67-66 win over Rutgers (4-3) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lens

Derek Moore and a friend had just finished seeing a Broadway show downtown at the Ohio Theatre last spring when they decided to walk to an off-campus bar to enjoy a meal. Moore, vice president of the Undergraduate Student Government and fourth-year in information systems, and his friend were waiting in line to be seated at TownHall, a restaurant and bar located in the Short North, when they were stopped at the door by a security guard.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36

Ohio State junior guard Rikki Harris (1) tracks her shot in during No. 3 Ohio States (8-0) 92-36 win over The University of New Hampshire (4-7) early Thursday afternoon in Columbus Ohio. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversity

Ohio State has released their 2022 Academic Plan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State’s 2022 Academic Plan highlights changes — some of which are already implemented — to university enrollment that looks to help increase diversity and highlight resources.

Read full story
Sugar Grove, OH

Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum major

Shelley Graf spent her time at The Ohio State University as the first female drum major at Ohio State. Courtesy of Shelley Graf. The boundary of Sugar Grove, Ohio, is not defined by a tree line or fence. The village, less than 1 mile long, is nestled between two scarlet and gray signs that read “Sugar Grove, Ohio, Home of Shelley Graf, First Female Drum Major, The Ohio State University.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undergraduate Student Government pilot program to provide free transportation for students to and from airport for break

USG has announced the creation of a pilot program aimed at helping students travel to and from campus to the airport. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Undergraduate Student Government announced a new program to provide students and staff with free transportation to and from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport this winter break.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes reflect on NCAA Tournament run, seniors’ departure

The Ohio State men’s soccer team finished the season with a final record of 11-3-6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team brought a winning culture back to the team. Although four seniors — all of whom had much-needed contributions — will be leaving the program, the team expressed its excitement for future seasons.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten opener

The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (6-2) will face Rutgers (6-2) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team will take on Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center in its first conference matchup of the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s event

Ohio Village is hosting Dickens of a Christmas which is a holiday celebration. Credit: Maya Neyman | Lantern File Photo. This holiday season, Ohio Village will introduce creative new activities to its annual Dickens of a Christmas event through Dec. 18.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Pen PALS at Ohio State mentor young students in the Columbus City School District, write letters

The Pen PALS Organization intends on continuing its purpose of mentoring students in the Columbus area. Credit: Lantern File Photo. Children who claim they don’t like school are enthusiastic about writing back to their Ohio State pen pal, and the executive board of Pen PALS at Ohio State said it is rewarding to see the excitement.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of Columbus

Douglas Buckley (left) is on Lunji Estate in Mbeya, Tanzania with longtime friend Paul Maier (right), lead agronomist of Lunji Estate. Credit: Nicky Lloyd. For many sleep-deprived college students, coffee is bliss, but where that cup of coffee comes from is often forgotten.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketball

Croatian national and Ohio State graduate forward Karla Vres (15), aims to carry on the long legacy of Croatian basketball success. Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. With a population of 4 million people, Croatia has a history of providing America with basketball powerhouses.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen Invitational

The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team travelled west to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop

Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter. Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.

Read full story

Low-emission bus technology to be studied within upcoming testing and research facility

Ohio State’s transit system could see future improvements to their carbon emissions thanks to the research done through the transit research and test laboratory. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band

Members of the band contribute heavily to the atmosphere of Ohio State football games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After watching the Ohio State Marching Band’s perform at football games or other events, some students find themselves wondering who are the people behind the instruments and what preparation they do.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draft

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in No. 4 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia, the football program announced Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy