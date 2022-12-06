Columbus, OH

Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAjzq_0jYTglfi00
Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter

Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.

Davis, a 2019 Ohio State graduate, said she has thrifted her whole life and began selling her finds at several pop-up shops in 2020 before opening Naz Thrift in October. She said she opened a permanent location at 1617 W. 5th Ave. and is looking forward to building her business and growing a community.

“Having that space to where I can build relationships with the community because that really is what I love to do,” Davis said. “If I’m at a pop-up and say it’s not a busy pop-up, and I don’t really get to talk with anyone, to me that’s kind of like transactional and not relational. With the store, I’m just really excited about building a community there for Naz Thrift.”

When thinking of a business name, Davis said she learned in biblical times Nazareth was a place not known for good, even though Jesus grew up there. Inspired, Davis noticed a correlation with how some view secondhand clothing stores.

“At first I was like, that’s really cool, and that really aligns with like used clothing because some people think like used clothing is gross, like thrift stores don’t have anything good,” Davis said. “But then I was finding the hidden gems.”

Naz Thrift’s mission is to bring new life to clothing, Columbus residents and the streets. Davis said she does this by volunteering and donating 10 percent of Naz Thrift’s profits to the Columbus Dream Center — a nonprofit organization driven to provide low-income, homeless and underserved people.

“That’s just something that is heavy on my part and something that I really want to continue to pour into,” Davis said.

Not only does Naz Thrift have a wide selection of vintage items, Arika Wadsworth, operations coordinator of Naz Thrift, said the store space will allow them to host DIY Denim classes too.

“We set up an entire class where people can destress, paint and put patches on their old denim and kind of refresh its look,” Wadsworth said. “That’s a new thing too that we’re really trying to tap into the Ohio State community with because it is such a fun thing for game day and just in general.”

Davis said the store also started Woman Up, a pop-up market designed to encourage women-owned small businesses while also pouring into the community, this year.

“We had five women-owned small businesses there, and it was a really cool experience,” Davis said.

Davis said some of the profits from the first two Woman Up pop-up markets were donated to Freedom a la Cart Cafe and Out of Darkness Columbus — organizations that help survivors of sex trafficking.

Wadsworth said a shared interest in thrifting allowed her and Davis to meet and strengthen their friendship within the last few years since meeting at Ohio State.

Wadsworth said she was excited and wanted to help Davis in any way she could after learning Davis wanted to start her business.

“It started like that just totally as friends,” Wadsworth said. “Then I started to be like, ‘Hey, I know that you mentioned you want to do a photo shoot, like if you want a model, I’ll do it. I’ll just come and hang out with you.’”

Wadsworth said her involvement in the business increased over time and working with Davis in the early stages taught and enabled her to make decisions as operations coordinator.

“I manage everything for Naz Thrift, from simply calendar and email all the way to assisting with events, concepting, like almost anything you can think of, I have my hand on it, and my finger on the pulse there just because I’ve been with Tayla from the beginning of Naz Thrift,” Wadsworth said.

Wadswasorth said Davis’ faith and commitment to help Columbus has benefited the community as a whole.

“She’s really passionate about building up Columbus, making it a place where people are welcome, where people are loved,” Wadsworth said. “She’s gotten me to actually come into the Dream Center, and I’ve gone with her to volunteer to do meals for homeless people, and I’ve gone to put some hands on work into the city, and it’s really rewarding and it’s community building.”

Davis said in the future, she has plans to grow Naz Thrift with programs to help with things, like employment and counseling, for the Columbus community.

More information on store hours, programs and clothing items can be found on Naz Thrift’s Facebook, Instagram or website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2560 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summer

Motley Crue band members Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars stand together with their signed ‘Cessation of Touring’ document Jan. 28. Credit: Courtesy of MCT. Rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are teaming up to take “The World Tour” to the Ohio Stadium this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holden’s buzzer-beater provides ‘confidence booster’

Ohio State senior guard takes in the replay after hitting a last second 3-pointer to give No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) a 67-66 win over Rutgers (6-3) in Columbus Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beater

Ohio State senior guard Tanner Holden (0) is mobbed by his teammates after nailing a buzzer beater three to give No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) the 67-66 win over Rutgers (4-3) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lens

Derek Moore and a friend had just finished seeing a Broadway show downtown at the Ohio Theatre last spring when they decided to walk to an off-campus bar to enjoy a meal. Moore, vice president of the Undergraduate Student Government and fourth-year in information systems, and his friend were waiting in line to be seated at TownHall, a restaurant and bar located in the Short North, when they were stopped at the door by a security guard.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36

Ohio State junior guard Rikki Harris (1) tracks her shot in during No. 3 Ohio States (8-0) 92-36 win over The University of New Hampshire (4-7) early Thursday afternoon in Columbus Ohio. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversity

Ohio State has released their 2022 Academic Plan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State’s 2022 Academic Plan highlights changes — some of which are already implemented — to university enrollment that looks to help increase diversity and highlight resources.

Read full story
Sugar Grove, OH

Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum major

Shelley Graf spent her time at The Ohio State University as the first female drum major at Ohio State. Courtesy of Shelley Graf. The boundary of Sugar Grove, Ohio, is not defined by a tree line or fence. The village, less than 1 mile long, is nestled between two scarlet and gray signs that read “Sugar Grove, Ohio, Home of Shelley Graf, First Female Drum Major, The Ohio State University.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undergraduate Student Government pilot program to provide free transportation for students to and from airport for break

USG has announced the creation of a pilot program aimed at helping students travel to and from campus to the airport. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Undergraduate Student Government announced a new program to provide students and staff with free transportation to and from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport this winter break.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes reflect on NCAA Tournament run, seniors’ departure

The Ohio State men’s soccer team finished the season with a final record of 11-3-6. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team brought a winning culture back to the team. Although four seniors — all of whom had much-needed contributions — will be leaving the program, the team expressed its excitement for future seasons.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten opener

The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (6-2) will face Rutgers (6-2) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team will take on Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center in its first conference matchup of the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s event

Ohio Village is hosting Dickens of a Christmas which is a holiday celebration. Credit: Maya Neyman | Lantern File Photo. This holiday season, Ohio Village will introduce creative new activities to its annual Dickens of a Christmas event through Dec. 18.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Pen PALS at Ohio State mentor young students in the Columbus City School District, write letters

The Pen PALS Organization intends on continuing its purpose of mentoring students in the Columbus area. Credit: Lantern File Photo. Children who claim they don’t like school are enthusiastic about writing back to their Ohio State pen pal, and the executive board of Pen PALS at Ohio State said it is rewarding to see the excitement.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of Columbus

Douglas Buckley (left) is on Lunji Estate in Mbeya, Tanzania with longtime friend Paul Maier (right), lead agronomist of Lunji Estate. Credit: Nicky Lloyd. For many sleep-deprived college students, coffee is bliss, but where that cup of coffee comes from is often forgotten.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketball

Croatian national and Ohio State graduate forward Karla Vres (15), aims to carry on the long legacy of Croatian basketball success. Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. With a population of 4 million people, Croatia has a history of providing America with basketball powerhouses.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen Invitational

The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team travelled west to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace Theatre

The a cappella group Straight No Chaser will be preforming at Columbus’ Palace Theatre Friday evening. Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine. With a viral YouTube video posted back in 2006, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser caught the attention of the music industry 10 years after its formation on Indiana University’s campus in 1996.

Read full story

Low-emission bus technology to be studied within upcoming testing and research facility

Ohio State’s transit system could see future improvements to their carbon emissions thanks to the research done through the transit research and test laboratory. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band

Members of the band contribute heavily to the atmosphere of Ohio State football games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After watching the Ohio State Marching Band’s perform at football games or other events, some students find themselves wondering who are the people behind the instruments and what preparation they do.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draft

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in No. 4 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia, the football program announced Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy