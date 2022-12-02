LVRN’s festivity returns with ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q01IU_0jUgTPxU00
Love Renaissance (LVRN) released a new Christmas album on Nov. 30. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Love Renaissance(LVRN), the record label with members 6LACK, Summer Walker, DRAM and more, released its newest Christmas album, “Home For The Holidays Vol. 2” Wednesday.

This 11-track project consists of only four new songs, as the other seven tracks were featured on LVRN’s original “Home For The Holidays.”

Following Summer Walker’s previously released rendition of “Santa Baby” comes an original song from Baby Tate, “Might As Well Have Coal” — a heartfelt track featuring Baby Tate wishing for love for Christmas, as everything else she will receive cannot replace it.

Alex Vaughn has an awe-inspiring performance with her take on the infamous “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on “Christmas Come Home.” Vaughn’s performance is anthemic and genuine, which is sure to get the listener into the Christmas spirit.

Although it is featured on the original “Home For The Holidays” album, “Ghetto Christmas” with 6LACK and Summer Walker is the highlight of the entire project. 6LACK puts his own sound on this interpolation of James Brown’s “Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto,” including his own original verse in the midst of the track.

dvsn, the Canadian R&B duo composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, comes into the album with a beautiful take on “Let It Snow.” Daley’s angelic vocals add a layer of soul and passion that isn’t typically felt on other versions of the popular Christmas song.

The final newly released track on the album is Äyanna’s “Silent Night.” Like many other tracks on the project, the vocals are nothing less than immaculate, as Äyanna shows her impressive vocal range with a soft yet ardent performance.

“12 Days of Bhristmas” with OMB Bloodbath and WESTSIDE BOOGIE has to be the most hard-hitting trap version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” While the track still goes through the 12 days of Christmas, the gifts that were received are much different than that of the original.

Following Young Rog and DRAM’s cover of “Feliz Navidad” and a lighthearted skit by Kitty Ca$h comes “This Christmas” by Eli Derby. Derby’s vocals stand out greatly over the minimal instrumental on this Donny Hathaway cover.

The final track of the project is “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” by DRAM. His deep, mellow voice maintains the song’s soothing aura and finishes the album in a calm, warm way.

The first volume of “Home For the Holidays” came out in 2020, a time when being home for the holidays was just about the only thing people could do. The second volume of this project reminds listeners of the feeling of normalcy that the first project provided while giving listeners a few more tracks to have this holiday season.

Similar to the first album, “Home For The Holidays Vol. 2” will surely boost spirits this year, as LVRN offers its mix of original tracks and incredible covers of notorious Christmas songs.

Rating: 5/5

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2553 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of Columbus

Douglas Buckley (left) is on Lunji Estate in Mbeya, Tanzania with longtime friend Paul Maier (right), lead agronomist of Lunji Estate. Credit: Nicky Lloyd. For many sleep-deprived college students, coffee is bliss, but where that cup of coffee comes from is often forgotten.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketball

Croatian national and Ohio State graduate forward Karla Vres (15), aims to carry on the long legacy of Croatian basketball success. Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. With a population of 4 million people, Croatia has a history of providing America with basketball powerhouses.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen Invitational

The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team travelled west to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace Theatre

The a cappella group Straight No Chaser will be preforming at Columbus’ Palace Theatre Friday evening. Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine. With a viral YouTube video posted back in 2006, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser caught the attention of the music industry 10 years after its formation on Indiana University’s campus in 1996.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversity

Ohio State has released their 2022 Academic Plan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State’s 2022 Academic Plan highlights changes — some of which are already implemented — to university enrollment that looks to help increase diversity and highlight resources.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop

Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter. Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.

Read full story

Low-emission bus technology to be studied within upcoming testing and research facility

Ohio State’s transit system could see future improvements to their carbon emissions thanks to the research done through the transit research and test laboratory. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band

Members of the band contribute heavily to the atmosphere of Ohio State football games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After watching the Ohio State Marching Band’s perform at football games or other events, some students find themselves wondering who are the people behind the instruments and what preparation they do.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draft

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in No. 4 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia, the football program announced Monday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USC

The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the first round of the NCAA Tournament game between Ohio State and Tennessee State. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against Rutgers

Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) brings the ball up the floor during No. 14 Ohio State’s (1-0) 87-75 win over No. 5 Tennessee (0-1) Nov. 8. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months

Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which announced it is shutting down. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
30 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59

Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots a layup during the No. 25 Ohio State-St. Francis game Saturday. Ohio State won 96-59. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment

The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State women’s volleyball NCAA tournament vs Tennessee State. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee State

Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr (6) high-fives fans during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team has lost four consecutive matches and is set to face a streaking Tennessee State team Friday that has won its last seven and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 3-2 for all three rounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State

Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.

Read full story
8 comments

Letter from the Lantern: Ohio State deserves answers on President Johnson’s resignation, here’s why

Letter from The Lantern Staff to Ohio State, Kristina Johnson and The Board of Trustees. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After 2 1/2 years in office, University President Kristina M. Johnson resigned.

Read full story
Lima, OH

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine will help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas with its new degree path. Credit: Lantern File Photo. The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Holiday festivities

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy