Columbus, OH

Ironman World Championship just another task for Ohio State medical student

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQgqN_0jRodfQL00
Second-year medical student, Matthew Marquardt, juggles medical school and Ironman training. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter

Training 20-30 hours a week for a triathlon requires extreme dedication, and so does medical school. But one man juggles both.

Matthew Marquardt, a second-year medical student, placed third in the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Oct. 6.

“It’s still difficult to wrap my head around the results that I’ve had this season because I kind of came into this sport intentionally naive, where I just wanted to focus on myself and just focus on improving and getting better every day,” Marquardt said. “I wasn’t really thinking that much about comparing myself to others.”

The Ironman World Championship is an annual competition similar to a triathlon, consisting of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking and running a marathon which is 26.2 miles. The 5,000 plus athletes can find how to qualify on the championship’s website .

In the 2022 World Championship, Marquardt finished with a time of 8:35:49, coming in first in his division and third overall as an amateur competitor, according to the Ironman website.

Marquardt said he initially got involved with the triathlon after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his senior season as a swimmer at Princeton University, so he and a teammate signed up for an Ironman race in order to have something for which to train.

“I qualified for the Ironman age group World Championship, which was fall of 2021, which was also my first year of med school,” Marquardt said.

After placing second in his age group at the World Championship that year, Marquardt said he realized his athletic career was not over.

Marquardt said juggling medical school and training for the triathlon has not been easy, requiring some sacrifices, but his experience swimming at the collegiate level prepared him.

“I think, regardless, triathlon provides a lot of balance to my life,” Marquardt said. “I’m definitely a little bit on the introverted side at times, and so, believe it or not, doing a five-hour bike ride is actually something that, by and large, rejuvenates me and helps recharge my batteries.”

Marquardt said in college his initial career plan was working to fight climate change, and he knew he wanted to make a difference in the world, but also wanted to have a direct impact on people’s lives, which led him to medicine.

“What I really wanted was that direct interaction with patients and being able to see them get better and help them through those hard moments, and those good moments was what I really felt was my calling,” Marquardt said.

Marquardt said he uses what he learned about the body in medical school to improve his performance in races.

“I think the simplest one is my use of a continuous glucose monitor, where I use that to help make sure that I’m fueling enough,” Marquardt said.

Dr. Carmen Quatman, an associate professor of orthopedics, said there is a lot of scientific knowledge about optimizing body performance, but putting the evidence into action can be challenging.

“Being willing to apply a science in a way that actually improves performance requires dedication,” Quatman said. “He has tools and he has evidence, but being able to apply it in action is a whole other skill set.”

Quatman said Marquardt’s ability to compete at a high level in the triathlon while balancing the complexity of medical school shows his focus and dedication.

“What’s really impressive about Matthew is he continues to teach me daily on how to approach life and do hard things,” Quatman said. “He’s very disciplined and action-oriented and truly an inspiration.”

Next year, Marquardt said he plans to compete as a professional triathlete rather than an amateur.

“Winning the Ironman World Championship as an amateur was obviously a huge accomplishment and something I’m very proud of, but I think it also just makes me that much more hungry to go against the pros and see where I truly am against the best,” Marquardt said.



Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2518 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59

Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots a layup during the No. 25 Ohio State-St. Francis game Saturday. Ohio State won 96-59. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment

The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State women’s volleyball NCAA tournament vs Tennessee State. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee State

Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr (6) high-fives fans during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team has lost four consecutive matches and is set to face a streaking Tennessee State team Friday that has won its last seven and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 3-2 for all three rounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State

Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.

Read full story
7 comments

Letter from the Lantern: Ohio State deserves answers on President Johnson’s resignation, here’s why

Letter from The Lantern Staff to Ohio State, Kristina Johnson and The Board of Trustees. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After 2 1/2 years in office, University President Kristina M. Johnson resigned.

Read full story
Lima, OH

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine will help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas with its new degree path. Credit: Lantern File Photo. The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Holiday festivities

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.

Read full story

LVRN’s festivity returns with ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’

Love Renaissance (LVRN) released a new Christmas album on Nov. 30. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Love Renaissance(LVRN), the record label with members 6LACK, Summer Walker, DRAM and more, released its newest Christmas album, “Home For The Holidays Vol. 2” Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui Invitational

The Ohio State men’s basketball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. When junior forward Zed Key stepped onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the early-arriving fans greeted him with loud jests as they yelled during pregame warmups.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?

USC head coach Lincoln Riley looks toward the video board during the first half of their game against Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum. With back-to-back wins against UCLA and Notre Dame, USC has moved into position to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time if it can beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game later this week. Credit: Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News/SCNG.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretch

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will take on No. 8 Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to travel to Duluth, Minnesota, as it faces off against the No. 8 Bulldogs (11-5-0) Friday and Saturday, kicking off their upcoming road stretch of three away series.

Read full story

Football: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff trophy. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, according to a release from the CFP Board of Managers Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77

The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (7-0) travelled to No. 18 Louisville (5-3) on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Three Buckeyes scored at least 20 points in the contest, led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who scored 26.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots the basketball during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. Ohio State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in more than a decade couldn’t end in victory.

Read full story

Season review: ‘Andor’ reinvents Star Wars franchise for the better

Diego Luna stars as revolutionary Cassian Andor in “Andor,” a “Rogue One” prequel series on Disney+ about political radicalization set in the “Star Wars” universe. Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader

Ohio State sophomore all-around Kameron Nelson performs his floor routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Office of Diversity and Inclusion to host annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday

The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center. Credit: TNS. The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th-annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center to commemorate the holiday celebrating African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan.1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignation

Since Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation Monday, members of the university community shared their reactions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy