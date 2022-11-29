Columbus, OH

Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center Tuesday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lBIp_0jQY4bjM00
Still from the 1919 documentary film “South”, showing Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance. Credit: Courtesy of Milestone Films

Heroic rescue is at the heart of “South,” a 1919 documentary by photographer Frank Hurley, which will be screened at Wexner Center for the Arts Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Considered one of the first-ever feature-length documentary films, according to The Wexner Center, “South” is an in-depth exploration into Sir Ernest Shackleton’s historic Trans-Antarctic expedition that took place 1914-17 in which Shackelton aimed to be the first mission to successfully cross the Antarctic.

The expedition ended in disaster but is known for a brave survival and rescue mission by Shackleton and his team, which saved every life on the ship, according to the Wexner Center. One of the lives was Hurley’s, who photographed the journey and upon return, compiled it all together in what became “South.”

Laura Kissel, polar curator at Ohio State’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, said Shackleton’s adventure is well known despite many not having much familiarity with the history of Antarctic expeditions.

“People are naturally fascinated with the story of Shackleton and the fact that he didn’t lose any expedition members on this really dangerous journey,” Kissel said.

Shackleton and his crew had to abandon their sinking ship “Endurance” and camp on ice before making their way to the Elephant Island — located in the Southern Ocean — in lifeboats, all of which is covered in “South,” Kissel said.

Shackleton and five other members then advanced to South Georgia in an open boat for 800 miles and returned to Elephant Island with help. Hurley stayed back in Elephant Island, and “South” leaves the experience of that journey up to the audiences’ imagination.

Dave Filipi, the director of the film and video department at the Wexner Center, said the value of the film is as much in its real-life component as it is in the quality of Hurley’s photographic work.

“Hurley was this incredibly talented photographer, and the imagery is stunning,” Filipi said. “It’s visually impressive and beautiful to look at, but when you think about what it’s recording — their lives were in danger in the most godforsaken part of the world — and he has a record of it.”

Filipi said it’s a miracle the original footage of “South” exists, let alone a restoration suitable for modern audiences. Not only did Shackleton go back into icy waters to retrieve the footage and photographs, but ice was used to preserve the records during the camping period.

“It’s hard to think of something like that today,” Filipi said. “The thought that people would be stranded in such a way where your life would be in danger while filming it, it’s hard for contemporary audiences to put themselves in that place.”

Kissel said “South” conveys the large magnitude and scale of the journey for the time period well for all kinds of modern audiences, whether they are intrigued by filmmaking, scientific research or history of explorations.

“It’s attractive to a lot of different interests,” Kissel said. “And who doesn’t love a good hero story? I’m telling you the ending before you see it, but they all live. Who doesn’t love that?”

Modern audiences go-to digitally created fictional worlds now for heroic cinema experiences, but the courage and heroism of the men in “South” is as real as it can be, Filipi said.

Filipi said that exploration and scientific discovery are no longer treated as a public priority the way they were back then, and “South” serves as a link to that era.

“We figured out a way to live in the elements down there so that part of it is longer a big deal,” Filipi said. “But somebody had to be the first to go down there and start figuring that stuff out, and Shackleton wasn’t the very first but he was among the first — because this film exists, we have that connection to the time period.”

Kissel said those interested in Shackleton’s work can find it at Scott Polar Research Institute at Cambridge University.

The screening scheduled at Wexner is the newest digital remastering by the British Film Institute on  the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s death.

Tickets are available to purchase online, starting at $5 for students, $7 for members and seniors and $9 for the general public.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2518 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59

Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots a layup during the No. 25 Ohio State-St. Francis game Saturday. Ohio State won 96-59. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment

The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State women’s volleyball NCAA tournament vs Tennessee State. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee State

Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr (6) high-fives fans during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team has lost four consecutive matches and is set to face a streaking Tennessee State team Friday that has won its last seven and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 3-2 for all three rounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State

Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.

Read full story
7 comments

Letter from the Lantern: Ohio State deserves answers on President Johnson’s resignation, here’s why

Letter from The Lantern Staff to Ohio State, Kristina Johnson and The Board of Trustees. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After 2 1/2 years in office, University President Kristina M. Johnson resigned.

Read full story
Lima, OH

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine will help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas with its new degree path. Credit: Lantern File Photo. The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Holiday festivities

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.

Read full story

LVRN’s festivity returns with ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’

Love Renaissance (LVRN) released a new Christmas album on Nov. 30. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Love Renaissance(LVRN), the record label with members 6LACK, Summer Walker, DRAM and more, released its newest Christmas album, “Home For The Holidays Vol. 2” Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui Invitational

The Ohio State men’s basketball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. When junior forward Zed Key stepped onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the early-arriving fans greeted him with loud jests as they yelled during pregame warmups.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?

USC head coach Lincoln Riley looks toward the video board during the first half of their game against Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum. With back-to-back wins against UCLA and Notre Dame, USC has moved into position to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time if it can beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game later this week. Credit: Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News/SCNG.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretch

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will take on No. 8 Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to travel to Duluth, Minnesota, as it faces off against the No. 8 Bulldogs (11-5-0) Friday and Saturday, kicking off their upcoming road stretch of three away series.

Read full story

Football: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff trophy. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, according to a release from the CFP Board of Managers Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77

The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (7-0) travelled to No. 18 Louisville (5-3) on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Three Buckeyes scored at least 20 points in the contest, led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who scored 26.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots the basketball during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. Ohio State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in more than a decade couldn’t end in victory.

Read full story

Season review: ‘Andor’ reinvents Star Wars franchise for the better

Diego Luna stars as revolutionary Cassian Andor in “Andor,” a “Rogue One” prequel series on Disney+ about political radicalization set in the “Star Wars” universe. Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader

Ohio State sophomore all-around Kameron Nelson performs his floor routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Office of Diversity and Inclusion to host annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday

The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center. Credit: TNS. The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th-annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center to commemorate the holiday celebrating African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan.1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignation

Since Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation Monday, members of the university community shared their reactions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy