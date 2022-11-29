Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Murr’s career one for the record books

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtGYv_0jQY4P5W00
Kylie Murr (6) now holds the record for most digs in program history. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak snapped at the hands of Maryland, but senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr walked away the holder of a program record.

Murr passed Ohio State’s career digs record previously held by Valeria León, who played from 2012-16. Murr finished the regular season standing at 1,879-career digs, collecting 95 digs in her final three matches and passing León’s mark of 1,795.

León said in an email after meeting Murr, she saw her competitive spirit and knew she would do big things as a Buckeye.

“She’s one of the best liberos in the country, a great leader and a huge competitor, that’s why I’m not surprised at all that she’s now the all-time digs leader at OSU,” León said. “Nobody is more deserving than her.”

The Yorktown, Indiana, native collected her career high in digs the same match she passed the record by collecting 35, tying León for third highest single-game total in Ohio State history.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales said Murr’s presence is something the Buckeyes rely on to keep the team engaged on the next point. Gonzales said having a competitor like Murr on the floor helps keep the rest of the team locked in, and having someone as consistent as Murr was “great.”

“I feel like Kylie is overlooked sometimes because she is so good all the time,” Gonzales said. “We don’t always give her the recognition because she’s just always at level 10. But she’s always bringing her voice, she brings the fire. The play is awesome, but the things you don’t see off the court are what make her an even better teammate.”

Murr is not a stranger to holding program records. In her freshman season, she averaged 4.9 digs per set and tallied 559 on the year, the most in a single season in program history.  This season she had 474, averaging 4.799 per set, which ranks second of all time and pushes her .421 per-set rate from Murr’s 2021-22 campaign to third.

Murr said holding the all-time record seemed improbable because her sophomore season was limited to only Big Ten play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really didn’t know this was possible, and then I started creeping up there a little bit, and I was like, ‘This could really happen,’ and the competitor in me is like, ‘Oh I’m getting it,’’’ Murr said.

Murr said she puts everything she has into volleyball every time she steps onto the court.

“My voice is needed, so I can’t slip off to the side or go behind the scenes because that’s not what my team needs, and I can bring that for them,” Murr said.

Murr said one of her favorite moments as a Buckeye was the sweep against Nebraska Nov. 4, 2021, at the Covelli Center.

She recorded 16 digs of her 504 in that match. For her third season, she averaged 4.22 digs per set.

“It was such a team win, so gritty, and it was fun to be at home, but this season in particular beating Minnesota in Minnesota is something I’ll cherish forever,” Murr said.

Murr said that the all-time record was never her goal, but she is appreciative of the groundwork laid by those before her.

“The people that I have somehow passed are legends,” Murr said. “Without them putting those numbers up on the board, I wouldn’t be in the situation I am today.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2518 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59

Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots a layup during the No. 25 Ohio State-St. Francis game Saturday. Ohio State won 96-59. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment

The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State women’s volleyball NCAA tournament vs Tennessee State. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee State

Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr (6) high-fives fans during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team has lost four consecutive matches and is set to face a streaking Tennessee State team Friday that has won its last seven and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 3-2 for all three rounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State

Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.

Read full story
7 comments

Letter from the Lantern: Ohio State deserves answers on President Johnson’s resignation, here’s why

Letter from The Lantern Staff to Ohio State, Kristina Johnson and The Board of Trustees. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After 2 1/2 years in office, University President Kristina M. Johnson resigned.

Read full story
Lima, OH

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine will help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas with its new degree path. Credit: Lantern File Photo. The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Holiday festivities

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.

Read full story

LVRN’s festivity returns with ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’

Love Renaissance (LVRN) released a new Christmas album on Nov. 30. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Love Renaissance(LVRN), the record label with members 6LACK, Summer Walker, DRAM and more, released its newest Christmas album, “Home For The Holidays Vol. 2” Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui Invitational

The Ohio State men’s basketball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. When junior forward Zed Key stepped onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the early-arriving fans greeted him with loud jests as they yelled during pregame warmups.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?

USC head coach Lincoln Riley looks toward the video board during the first half of their game against Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum. With back-to-back wins against UCLA and Notre Dame, USC has moved into position to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time if it can beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game later this week. Credit: Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News/SCNG.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretch

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will take on No. 8 Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to travel to Duluth, Minnesota, as it faces off against the No. 8 Bulldogs (11-5-0) Friday and Saturday, kicking off their upcoming road stretch of three away series.

Read full story

Football: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff trophy. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, according to a release from the CFP Board of Managers Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77

The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (7-0) travelled to No. 18 Louisville (5-3) on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Three Buckeyes scored at least 20 points in the contest, led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who scored 26.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots the basketball during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. Ohio State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in more than a decade couldn’t end in victory.

Read full story

Season review: ‘Andor’ reinvents Star Wars franchise for the better

Diego Luna stars as revolutionary Cassian Andor in “Andor,” a “Rogue One” prequel series on Disney+ about political radicalization set in the “Star Wars” universe. Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader

Ohio State sophomore all-around Kameron Nelson performs his floor routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Office of Diversity and Inclusion to host annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday

The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center. Credit: TNS. The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th-annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center to commemorate the holiday celebrating African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan.1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignation

Since Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation Monday, members of the university community shared their reactions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy