Columbus, OH

Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resigns

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkJqn_0jQN4rc700
Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson confirmed her resignation Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation in a universitywide email Monday.

The email comes after reports of her resignation from The Columbus Dispatch. Johnson’s tenure as president will end after commencement in spring 2023, she said. In her email, Johnson thanked and offered her “deepest gratitude” to students, faculty members, and staff members who helped reach the goals and objectives achieved under her leadership.

“It’s been a privilege to serve this incredible university, and I have been honored to work as part of this brilliant, dedicated and passionate community,” Johnson said in the email.

Johnson said the past several years at Ohio State have brought personal satisfaction for her and her wife Veronica Meinhard.

“We want to thank the amazing students, faculty and staff of Ohio State, the alumni, parents, supporters and all of Buckeye Nation, including my cabinet and the Board of Trustees, for the camaraderie you have shown us as we reached new heights together,” Johnson said. “We wish all of you — and The Ohio State University — the very best in the future.”

Johnson did not state why she was resigning in the email. According to reports from The Columbus Dispatch, the Board of Trustees asked Johnson to resign following an investigation conducted by an outside firm after concerns were “raised by her staff.” Details of the investigation are not yet known.

However, University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email there was not an investigation into Kristina Johnson. An outside consultant was “engaged to assist with the president’s performance review, as has been done in years past.”

“The board was aware of President Johnson’s intent to leave the university advance of the November board meeting and therefore an annual review was not completed,” Ben Johnson said.

The Board of Trustees will search to select a new president, according to a press release . More information about the search will be shared in early 2023.

Dr. Hiroyuki Fujita, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in the release the board thanks Johnson for her work at the university.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Johnson for her dedication to the university, especially her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fujita said. “We congratulate her on her many achievements and wish her our very best in her future professional endeavors.”

Kristina Johnson said she had a vision of becoming “the absolute model of a land-grant university” embodying “its historical missions of access, equity and outreach in new and creative ways.”

Kristina Johnson was appointed in 2020 to replace former University President Michael V. Drake. Kristina Johnson would be leaving two-and-a-half years into her five-year contract, which would be the second-shortest tenure for any university president, according to an Ohio State website.

Before arriving at Ohio State, Johnson was Chancellor of the State University of New York and served as undersecretary of energy under the Obama administration.

Kristina Johnson currently earns $927,000 yearly, according to the university’s salary database. Kristina Johnson received a $263,500 bonus in 2021 with a $27,000 salary raise but did not earn a bonus this year.

Kristina Johnson’s time as president

Kristina Johnson’s tenure as president began during the COVID-19 pandemic . While she was president, the university enacted policies, such as weekly COVID-19 testing, vaccination rollouts and requirements, masking policies and the relaxation of university-enforced mandates this semester.

Over 100 men abused by former university physician Richard Strauss are currently pursuing lawsuits against the university. So far, 296 survivors have settled with Ohio State for more than $60 million in exchange for dropping their lawsuits against the university.

Kristina Johnson apologized “on behalf of the entire university” at a university Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 17.

In Kristina Johnson’s first semester as president, Chase Meola — a fifth-year in marketing from Mahwah, New Jersey — was shot and killed at an off-campus party Oct. 11, 2020. Meola, a former member of Ohio State’s Delta Phi Psi chapter, was 23 years old at the time.

Two years after the anniversary of Meola’s death, his parents Margaret and Paul Meola filed a lawsuit against Ohio State for failing to “reasonably control or otherwise stop the partying, alcohol consumption, and the presence of Greek life” in the University District. Further information about the lawsuit is still unknown.

In response to an increased number of crimes, Kristina Johnson announced September 2021 the university would invest $20 million into safety measures over the next decade. According to the university’s Community Crime Map, Ohio State’s on- and off-campus areas show a decrease in major crime in 2022 compared to last.

These safety measures, which went into effect immediately, included the expansion of off-campus patrols and the addition of permanent lighting fixtures. Under Kristina Johnson’s leadership, the university created more staffing for the University Police Department and campus security teams, like the Community Crime Patrol.

In May, as part of the Scarlet and Gray Advantage program — an initiative to provide debt-free education — Kristina J ohnson and Meinhard, donated $1 million to Ohio State to fund two scholarships for first-generation students and student-athletes.

The university announced its end to the Digital Flagship iPad distribution program — initiated by Drake in 2017 — in April. However, the new approach to Digital Flagship includes a technology loan program for iPads and Surface Go kits as well as free Adobe Creative Cloud access and degree-specific software for students.

Kristina Johnson has pushed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 but hoped to accelerate the plan to finish by 2040. She said Nov. 2 she was hoping to start by putting more solar panels around campus.

Kristina Johnson also announced the start of the Drug and Alcohol Training program in July, which is required for incoming first-year and transfer students and encouraged for other students. The modules cover alcohol use and misuse and prescription drug safety.

Kristina Johnson has served as the Big Ten Representative for the College Football Board of Managers since May after taking over for former Penn State President Eric Barron. Kristina Johnson told The Lantern Nov. 2 she supports student-athletes’ options to own their names, images and likenesses and to take advantage of the transfer portal.

In 2021 , Kristina Johnson started the Race, Inclusion and Social Equity initiative, meant to hire 150 diverse tenure-track faculty in the coming years. At least 50 of these hires are meant to address social equity and racial disparities in areas such as health care, education, justice and public safety.

The story has been updated at 7:18 p.m. to include University President Kristina M. Johnson’s statement and also Nov. 29 at 11:39 a.m. to include a statement from university spokesperson Ben Johnson.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2518 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59

Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots a layup during the No. 25 Ohio State-St. Francis game Saturday. Ohio State won 96-59. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment

The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State women’s volleyball NCAA tournament vs Tennessee State. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee State

Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr (6) high-fives fans during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team has lost four consecutive matches and is set to face a streaking Tennessee State team Friday that has won its last seven and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 3-2 for all three rounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State

Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.

Read full story
7 comments

Letter from the Lantern: Ohio State deserves answers on President Johnson’s resignation, here’s why

Letter from The Lantern Staff to Ohio State, Kristina Johnson and The Board of Trustees. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After 2 1/2 years in office, University President Kristina M. Johnson resigned.

Read full story
Lima, OH

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine will help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas with its new degree path. Credit: Lantern File Photo. The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Holiday festivities

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.

Read full story

LVRN’s festivity returns with ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’

Love Renaissance (LVRN) released a new Christmas album on Nov. 30. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Love Renaissance(LVRN), the record label with members 6LACK, Summer Walker, DRAM and more, released its newest Christmas album, “Home For The Holidays Vol. 2” Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui Invitational

The Ohio State men’s basketball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. When junior forward Zed Key stepped onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the early-arriving fans greeted him with loud jests as they yelled during pregame warmups.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?

USC head coach Lincoln Riley looks toward the video board during the first half of their game against Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum. With back-to-back wins against UCLA and Notre Dame, USC has moved into position to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time if it can beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game later this week. Credit: Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News/SCNG.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretch

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will take on No. 8 Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to travel to Duluth, Minnesota, as it faces off against the No. 8 Bulldogs (11-5-0) Friday and Saturday, kicking off their upcoming road stretch of three away series.

Read full story

Football: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff trophy. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, according to a release from the CFP Board of Managers Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77

The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (7-0) travelled to No. 18 Louisville (5-3) on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Three Buckeyes scored at least 20 points in the contest, led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who scored 26.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots the basketball during the Ohio State-Duke game Wednesday. Ohio State lost 81-72. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports LTV Producer. Ohio State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in more than a decade couldn’t end in victory.

Read full story

Season review: ‘Andor’ reinvents Star Wars franchise for the better

Diego Luna stars as revolutionary Cassian Andor in “Andor,” a “Rogue One” prequel series on Disney+ about political radicalization set in the “Star Wars” universe. Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader

Ohio State sophomore all-around Kameron Nelson performs his floor routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Office of Diversity and Inclusion to host annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday

The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center. Credit: TNS. The Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center will hold its 30th-annual Pre-Kwanzaa event Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hale Center to commemorate the holiday celebrating African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan.1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignation

Since Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation Monday, members of the university community shared their reactions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy