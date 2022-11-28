Columbus, OH

Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP50f_0jPAMpsu00
A Michigan fan sits amongst the Ohio State faithful during No. 2 Ohio State’s (11-1) 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan (12-0) in Columbus Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The Woody Hayes Athletic Center has a clock counting down to the annual football game between Ohio State and Michigan. Throughout the 2010s, the clock counted down for seemingly imminent victory for the Buckeyes, after winning eight straight matchups from 2012-19.

However, for the second-consecutive season, the clock signaled a victory for Michigan. After the No. 2 Buckeyes fell 45-23 to the No. 3 Wolverines Saturday, head coach Ryan Day seemingly had no answers for back-to-back losses against the rival known in Columbus as “that team up north.”

“Hard to say right now, because this is not the outcome that we all envisioned,” Day said. “I thought we had a really good preparation. I thought we were building towards playing really well in this game, and we were fighting there in the first half. And I felt really good going into the second half, and we just didn’t execute well enough in the second half.”

Depending on the definition of “execution,” the Buckeyes failed to carry out any effective plays after halftime, scoring three points and getting flagged for six penalties in the frame. The Wolverines averaged 8.8 yards per play and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, showing aggressiveness Day’s team seemed to lack.

Day said he thought his team played well but knows the responsibility for the loss falls on him as head coach.

“I thought we were fighting out there, but in the end, we came up short,” Day said. “I certainly know what this game means to everybody, and when you lose, it all comes back to me. I’m the head coach, and that’s what probably hurts the most.”

The Buckeyes defense entered the matchup ranked 10th in the Football Bowl Subdivision allowing 16.9 points per game. The Wolverines — led by sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s four total touchdowns — torched the Ohio State secondary with four passes of at least 30 yards, including two scores that went for at least 60.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles frequently played five or six defensive backs in his plays, while also calling for man-to-man coverage. Despite McCarthy throwing 24 passes compared to third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud’s 48, the sophomore signal-caller threw three touchdowns on the day while Stroud threw two.

Knowles said the Buckeyes wanted to be “on top of the run” in the first half and not panic over the big plays in the first half. But in the fourth quarter, Michigan sophomore running back Donovan Edwards went for 75- and 85-yard touchdown runs, showing the Buckeyes could not stop the wounds despite applying band-aids.

Knowles said he takes blame for the Buckeyes being unable to prevent big plays, saying the game was defined by Michigan’s explosive offense.

“It’s a story of explosive plays,” Knowles said. “I thought we matched through the course of the game. But too many explosives. That’s what’s disheartening, for not just the defense, but the team, the fans, and then I have to take responsibility for that.”

The problem didn’t solely lie in playcalling on either side of the ball, but Ohio State’s discipline. Entering “The Game,” the Buckeyes averaged 5.4 penalties for 45.8 yards per contest, and Saturday they were flagged for nine penalties and 91 yards in the contest.

The lack of discipline, which included two unsportsmanlike conduct and pass interference penalties, led to the Buckeyes giving up valuable field position. On their opening drive in the third quarter, Stroud found third-year running back Chip Trayanum for a 24 yard gain.

However, the play was wiped out by a holding penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct on third-year tight end Gee Scott Jr., and the Buckeyes faced a rare 1st-and-35. Despite the offense cutting it down to a more manageable 4th-and-7, Day elected to punt the ball to the Wolverines.

Stroud said he trusts his coach, but personally wanted to go for the first down while up three points.

“Coach Day felt like it wasn’t smart going for it on fourth there,” Stroud said. “I wanted it. I wanted to go for it really bad. I still think I’m one of the best players in the country and can make that play. I think in those type of moments I want the ball. I want to do things. But I have to trust coach Day, and I do.”

While Day owns a 45-5 career record at Ohio State, the team seems to lack cohesiveness when matching up with a similarly talented opponent. All of Day’s losses have come to then-ranked teams, including two in the College Football Playoff and now, Michigan.

With the clock in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center now standing at 363 days, the Buckeyes have to endure amplified questions and criticisms leftover from last season. If they are unable to address the Wolverine-sized obstacle in their path towards another national championship next season, the clock may count down to a reshuffling of the program itself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2492 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 Louisville

The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (6-0) will travel to Louisville to take on the No. 18 Cardinals (5-2). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team faces one of its toughest road opponents of the season in No. 18 Louisville Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 Duke

The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (4-1) will travel to North Carolina for a matchup against No. 17 Duke (6-2) on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One year to the date, the unranked Ohio State men’s basketball team upset then-No. 1 Duke at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ironman World Championship just another task for Ohio State medical student

Second-year medical student, Matthew Marquardt, juggles medical school and Ironman training. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter. Training 20-30 hours a week for a triathlon requires extreme dedication, and so does medical school. But one man juggles both.

Read full story

‘Looking Back, Looking Forward’ conversation views 2022 Midterm election results with hope

A panel of faculty and students were featured speakers at Monday’s “Looking Back, Looking Forward” program. Credit: Joshua Farley | Lantern Reporter. Students, faculty and the public gathered Monday for “Looking Back, Looking Forward: Student Perspectives on the New Political Landscape,” to discuss the future of politics following the 2022 Midterm elections.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors

Tommy Eichenberg (35) was named to All-Big Ten First Team by both conference coaches and media. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Six Buckeyes received nods Tuesday to the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams by conference coaches and media.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resigns

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson confirmed her resignation Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation in a universitywide email Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awards

Ohio State third year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks towards the locker room with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the No. 2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘Shoe

Burdette “BB” Schneider standing in ‘The Shoe,’ proudly dawning his ‘Redcoat’ Jacket. Credit: Tyler Danburg | Lantern Reporter. Every Ohio State football home game day, Burdette “BeeBe” Schneider makes the 95-mile drive from Findlay, Ohio, to Ohio Stadium in his maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 with a license plate that reads “Buck 21.”

Read full story

Chalamet and Russell feed off each other in ‘Bones and All’

Taylor Rusell, left, and Timothée Chalamet in “Bones and All.” Credit: Frenesy Film Company/Per Capita Productions/Zuma Press via TNS. Director Luca Guadagnino’s second collaboration with the continually up-and-coming Timothée Chalamet comes in the form of a sensual drama about a pair of runaways, based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel about two young cannibals, “Bones & All.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Sustainable design and construction initiatives to help Ohio State reduce carbon footprint

Upon completion, construction projects like the Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital will follow strict standards to increase energy efficiency and reduce Ohio State’s carbon footprint. Credit: The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Murr’s career one for the record books

Kylie Murr (6) now holds the record for most digs in program history. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak snapped at the hands of Maryland, but senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr walked away the holder of a program record.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center Tuesday

Still from the 1919 documentary film “South”, showing Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance. Credit: Courtesy of Milestone Films. Heroic rescue is at the heart of “South,” a 1919 documentary by photographer Frank Hurley, which will be screened at Wexner Center for the Arts Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from university

Protesters advocate for Strauss victims outside The ‘Shoe before the Ohio State – Michigan game on Nov. 26. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss stood with signs outside the Ohio Stadium rotunda ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan to protest the university’s handling of the investigation into the abuse.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skid

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles before its match against Illinois at the Covelli Center Oct. 19. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North Alabama

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) drives through defenders and shoots a layup during the No.4 Ohio State-North Alabama game Saturday. Ohio State won 105-67. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan

Here are five takeaways from Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Buckeyes face a tough pill to swallow. For the first time since 2000, No. 2 Ohio State fell on its home turf Saturday to rival No. 3 Michigan, leaving Ohio Stadium at the hands of a 45-23 defeat.

Read full story
1 comments

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 Michigan

A family mourns Ohio State’s loss during the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 45-23. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. As less than eight minutes remained against No. 3 Michigan in the third quarter Saturday, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud motioned for Ohio State to hold back its punt team.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy