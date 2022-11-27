Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against Michigan

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iop1F_0jOHQabH00
Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan.

Jones is dealing with a foot injury that’s seen offensive linemen fourth-year Enokk Vimahi and third-year Josh Fryar step into the position at right guard.

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson will be unavailable for the first time in two games. Henderson ran for 19 yards last week against Maryland after missing Weeks 10-11 due to foot injury.

For the fifth-straight game, Ohio State will be without third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He suffered a leg injury against then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener and has missed nine games this season.

The full status report is below.

Game-time decision

OL Matthew Jones

Unavailable

RB TC Caffey

RB TreVeyon Henderson

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams II

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2492 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 Louisville

The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (6-0) will travel to Louisville to take on the No. 18 Cardinals (5-2). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team faces one of its toughest road opponents of the season in No. 18 Louisville Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 Duke

The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (4-1) will travel to North Carolina for a matchup against No. 17 Duke (6-2) on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One year to the date, the unranked Ohio State men’s basketball team upset then-No. 1 Duke at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ironman World Championship just another task for Ohio State medical student

Second-year medical student, Matthew Marquardt, juggles medical school and Ironman training. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter. Training 20-30 hours a week for a triathlon requires extreme dedication, and so does medical school. But one man juggles both.

Read full story

‘Looking Back, Looking Forward’ conversation views 2022 Midterm election results with hope

A panel of faculty and students were featured speakers at Monday’s “Looking Back, Looking Forward” program. Credit: Joshua Farley | Lantern Reporter. Students, faculty and the public gathered Monday for “Looking Back, Looking Forward: Student Perspectives on the New Political Landscape,” to discuss the future of politics following the 2022 Midterm elections.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors

Tommy Eichenberg (35) was named to All-Big Ten First Team by both conference coaches and media. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Six Buckeyes received nods Tuesday to the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams by conference coaches and media.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resigns

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson confirmed her resignation Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation in a universitywide email Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awards

Ohio State third year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks towards the locker room with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the No. 2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘Shoe

Burdette “BB” Schneider standing in ‘The Shoe,’ proudly dawning his ‘Redcoat’ Jacket. Credit: Tyler Danburg | Lantern Reporter. Every Ohio State football home game day, Burdette “BeeBe” Schneider makes the 95-mile drive from Findlay, Ohio, to Ohio Stadium in his maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 with a license plate that reads “Buck 21.”

Read full story

Chalamet and Russell feed off each other in ‘Bones and All’

Taylor Rusell, left, and Timothée Chalamet in “Bones and All.” Credit: Frenesy Film Company/Per Capita Productions/Zuma Press via TNS. Director Luca Guadagnino’s second collaboration with the continually up-and-coming Timothée Chalamet comes in the form of a sensual drama about a pair of runaways, based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel about two young cannibals, “Bones & All.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Sustainable design and construction initiatives to help Ohio State reduce carbon footprint

Upon completion, construction projects like the Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital will follow strict standards to increase energy efficiency and reduce Ohio State’s carbon footprint. Credit: The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Murr’s career one for the record books

Kylie Murr (6) now holds the record for most digs in program history. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak snapped at the hands of Maryland, but senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr walked away the holder of a program record.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center Tuesday

Still from the 1919 documentary film “South”, showing Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance. Credit: Courtesy of Milestone Films. Heroic rescue is at the heart of “South,” a 1919 documentary by photographer Frank Hurley, which will be screened at Wexner Center for the Arts Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from university

Protesters advocate for Strauss victims outside The ‘Shoe before the Ohio State – Michigan game on Nov. 26. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss stood with signs outside the Ohio Stadium rotunda ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan to protest the university’s handling of the investigation into the abuse.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skid

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles before its match against Illinois at the Covelli Center Oct. 19. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North Alabama

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) drives through defenders and shoots a layup during the No.4 Ohio State-North Alabama game Saturday. Ohio State won 105-67. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan

A Michigan fan sits amongst the Ohio State faithful during No. 2 Ohio State’s (11-1) 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan (12-0) in Columbus Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan

Here are five takeaways from Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Buckeyes face a tough pill to swallow. For the first time since 2000, No. 2 Ohio State fell on its home turf Saturday to rival No. 3 Michigan, leaving Ohio Stadium at the hands of a 45-23 defeat.

Read full story
1 comments

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 Michigan

A family mourns Ohio State’s loss during the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 45-23. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. As less than eight minutes remained against No. 3 Michigan in the third quarter Saturday, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud motioned for Ohio State to hold back its punt team.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy