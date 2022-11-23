Columbus, OH

10 moments in the 'Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday's matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary.

As Ohio State celebrates 100 years of the Ohio Stadium and the iconic moments the ‘Shoe has brought, it’s significant to think about the most prominent times that stick out looking back at the history of the stadium.

The No. 2 Buckeyes football team will host No. 3 Michigan Saturday in what may be the next memorable moment in the decorated history of Ohio Stadium.

Below is a list of past events held at the ‘Shoe that stand out over the last century. Although it is hard to pick just 10 prominent moments, it is safe to say these events will go down as some of the best traditions, games and legendary occasions in Ohio Stadium history.

‘Script Ohio’ debuts Oct. 10, 1936

One of the most recognized traditions in all of college football, the first-ever successful “Script Ohio” debuted at halftime during an Ohio State-Indiana football game in 1936.

Despite the 7-0 victory against the Hoosiers, the highlight of the game was the performance by the marching band before the game began. The flowing writing that spells out the iconic “Ohio” was originally created by Eugene Weigel, the Ohio State band director at the time.

He came up with the idea from watching the skywriting airplanes that flew above the stadium before the game and then taught his 120-member band how to perfect the cursive writing now seen before every home game.

One of the integral parts of “Script Ohio” is the band member who dots the “i.” Each time the band performs “Script Ohio,” a fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone player is chosen to dot the “i.”  Such a significant part of Ohio State history is recognized as the fans eagerly await for the game to start.

Emma Stephens, a third-year in agriculture communication, said she has been going to Ohio State football games since she was a kid. She said growing up an hour away from Columbus has given her the chance to watch “Script Ohio” before every game in the ‘Shoe.

“When they are getting ready to dot the ‘i,’ it’s super cool to see,” Stephens said. “The excitement and tension in the stadium rises, and when you see the person who got picked, you just know it’s about to get serious, and the game is about to begin.”

The Snow Bowl Nov. 5, 1950: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan battled in a game with 28-mph winds and temperatures below 20 degrees.

The game initially sold out, but due to the severity of the storm, the official attendance was approximately 50,000 people. The Big Ten conference championship was at stake, and the winner of the game could possibly be named champions while Michigan would have also received a Rose Bowl bid with a victory.

Both teams met before the game, deciding whether or not they should play. At the time of this meeting, there were several inches of snow on the ground, and the tarp placed over the field had been frozen over.

Neither team wanted to play in the early winter storm, but it was decided that both teams would compete, mainly due to the fact that the game would most likely not get rescheduled.

Michigan ended up winning the game 9-3, but there wasn’t much that occurred offensively for either team. There were only three first downs and a combined 45 punts from each team.

The first sound of the victory bell in 1954

The first-ever sound of the victory bell was heard on Oct. 2, 1954, after Ohio State defeated California 21-13.

This bell is located in the southeast tower of the Ohio Stadium, weighing about 2,420 pounds. The bell heard every time the Buckeyes won a game in the ‘Shoe was a gift given by the graduating classes of 1943, 1944 and 1945, costing $2,535 — which is over $28,084.03 today, according to the Bureau Labor of Statistic’s inflation calculator — to be installed.

At the time, former head coach Woody Hayes suggested the bell should be managed by a campus organization, and by 1954, athletic director Richard Larkins gave Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed service and leadership fraternity on campus, the honor of ringing the victory bell. The bell is rung for 15 minutes after every home game and for 30 minutes after a home or away win against Michigan.

The victory bell is also rung as the graduating class walks during the Spring Commencement every year. To this day, nobody is allowed in the room with the victory bell except stadium staff and APO members.

It is even rumored that the sound of the bell can be heard from five miles away.

Neil Armstrong commencement address June 11, 1971

Throughout the many years at Ohio State, there have been several noteworthy speakers that spoke to graduating classes at Ohio State. Former presidents such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have stood facing thousands of students, saying a few words to help them as they move on to the next chapter of their life.

A more relatable icon to Ohio State students who spoke to the graduating class in 1971 is the first man to walk on the moon: Neil Armstrong. Born and raised in Wapakoneta, Ohio, Armstrong felt a greater relevance to students at Ohio State, which was why his commencement address was so monumental to the history in the stadium.

The Jesse Owens Classic held at the ‘Shoe featured 38 olympians in 1985

In 1985, the Jesse Owens Classic had become such a well known track and field event in the country, athletes would come from all over the nation to compete.

The event was held in the ‘Shoe but is now held in the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, which was built in 1998. The 1985 Jesse Owens Classic was memorable due to the talent that year, and  having a total of 38 Olympians competing all in one place is special enough to Ohio Stadium to never be forgotten.

The Rolling Stones perform at Ohio Stadium in 1997 and again in 2015

Capable of seating 102,780 people, the ‘Shoe not only holds sporting events, but concerts as well.

The Rolling Stones in 1997 performed at the Ohio Stadium, which was a stop on their “Bridges to Babylon” tour. It was the last concert performed at the ‘Shoe for 18 years.

That all changed on May 15, 2015, when The Rolling Stones returned for a second time,  performing in front of 60,000 fans once again in the stadium, starting a trend for other artists seeking to put on a show in the ‘Shoe.

Ohio State beats Michigan 14-9, sending them to the National Championship in 2002

It’s difficult to not include the game that sent the Buckeyes to win their first national championship since 1970.

Ohio State beat Michigan to continue its undefeated season with Jim Tressel in his second year as head coach. In the past, Ohio State had consistently lost to Michigan. Many people thought that would be the same story again in 2002 just like it throughout the ‘90s.

In dramatic fashion, the game came down to the last play. As Michigan drove down the field, then-Wolverines quarterback John Navarre threw an interception on the last play of the game to seal the game for the Buckeyes.

Will Allen came up with the interception in the end zone, ending the game with a score of 14-9. The Buckeyes went on to win the National Championship against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl 31-24 in double overtime.

Neustadt was at the game that sent Ohio State to win its first national championship of the modern era. Graduating in 1993, Neustadt had yet to experience a win against Michigan in the ‘Shoe.

“It was more of a relief than anything — like we finally did it, and Michigan did not ruin our perfect season,” Neustadt said. “It just felt incredible. It was cold. Everyone stormed the field. I got a little piece of grass from the field and I still have it.”

Michigan vs. Ohio State game Nov. 18, 2006

One of the best games held in the ‘Shoe came in 2006, featuring No.1 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan going up against each other in the final game of the season.

Each team was undefeated and had a chance to go to the Bowl Championship Series National Championship in a bout titled “The Game of the Century.”

It was an offensive showdown for both teams, and Ohio State led for most of the game, with an advantage down the stretch. Michigan tried scoring a late touchdown and 2-point conversion, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Buckeyes.

Ohio State clinched its first outright Big Ten Championship since 1984, in front of tens of thousands of Buckeye fans.

Even with an undefeated season and a win against Michigan, Ohio State couldn’t defeat Florida in the BCS Championship game, losing 41-14. Many people, including Ohio State alumni Doug Neustadt, felt that Ohio State had already played in its own national championship game against Michigan.

“We lost to Florida because that wasn’t our national championship game. That Ohio State Michigan one-versus-two game was really our national championship game,” Neustadt said. “I think there was so much emotion after that game, we weren’t prepared to then go and play Florida.”

NCAA lacrosse attendance record in 2010

Along with the football team, the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams also hold their games at the ‘Shoe.

In 2010, the men’s lacrosse team went up against Air Force during the regular season. A regular Saturday afternoon became an unforgettable moment for the lacrosse team, as it broke the national record for on-campus and regular season attendance. That day 31,078 fans watched and cheered on the Buckeyes as they defeated Air Force 10-6.

Current head coach of the men’s lacrosse team Nick Myers was in his second year coaching at Ohio State in 2010 and said he remembers that game as if it was yesterday.

“Playing in front of all the Buckeye fans there and playing in the ‘Shoe throughout the year, the crowd started to grow. Throughout that game you could see the crowd start to double and triple, and by the third quarter of the game, the energy in the ‘Shoe was unmatched,” Myers said. “I think we might have scored seven of the last eight goals of the game, so I think that the team really fed off of that, and it was just an incredible feeling.”

Record crowd of 110,045 when Ohio State defeated Michigan 30-27 in 2016

The most fans to ever watch a football game in the ‘Shoe was not a disappointment, as then- No.3 Ohio State overcame then-No. 2 Michigan in double overtime.

It was a freezing day, per usual November weather, but it didn’t matter for the Buckeyes nor the Wolverines, as both teams battled back and forth the whole game — ultimately ending in a 24-24 tie after regulation.

After both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime, Ohio State held Michigan with a single field goal in the second overtime, giving the Wolverines a 27-24 lead. After Michigan’s field goal, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett led his offense down the field, converting on a crucial fourth-and-1 on Michigan’s 16-yard line.

That play might be considered the defining moment of the game, but not far behind is running back Curtis Samuel’s 15-yard run to secure the victory for the Buckeyes 30-27.

Michigan fought hard, but playing at home was clearly an advantage for Ohio State as it came out on top.

