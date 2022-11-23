From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence

Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Fans of all ages use their gameday clothing to express their allegiance to their favorite teams, with college students, in particular, finding creative ways to dress.

With Ohio State’s biggest game of the season Saturday against Michigan, fashion will be at the forefront of tailgates and parties, with apparel geared towards exacerbating the longtime rivalry. Local businesses play a large part in this and capitalize on the contentious relationship between the foes year-round.

Austin Pence, the owner of Mid High Market, a Columbus-based clothing store and brand located at 1758 N. High St., said he grew up an Ohio State fan. However, when he first opened Mid High Market, he was hesitant to sell rivalry-related merchandise.

“I kind of wanted to stay away from that because I didn’t want it to be a negative thing, but one of the kids that works at the shop, they suggested we do it,” Pence said. “And we just had a shirt that said ‘F Michigan’ on it, and it sold out on the first day, and since then it was like, ‘OK, maybe we should sell some more of these.’”

Mid High Market sells merch that says “Make Michigan Our B**** Again,” which Pence said is inspired by last year’s loss and Ohio State’s longtime dominance. Pence said the store also sells shirts that say “There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’” a play on the spelling of the word.

Pence said students who have yet to experience the big game have contributed to the popularity of anti-Michigan merch.

“The kids that have been here for four years, they’re excited to finally get this Michigan game at all,” Pence said. “And especially with how big the game is this year, being number two and three and all the playoff implications, it’s super exciting for everybody. It’s great for T-shirt sales, and it’s just fun to be a part of.”

Pence believes the longstanding hatred between the teams will only grow as time goes on.

“I think the Michigan hate will always be there,” Pence said. “It seems like they’ve started to figure things out in Ann Arbor with Harbaugh. And so he’s a very hateable coach. And so I think that helps us as well because it’s always good to put a face to the enemy.”

Josh Harden, the owner of Clothing Underground located at 1652 N. High St., said the store has sold some anti-Michigan clothing since the day it opened, and it’s been best sellers year-round.

“I mean, it’s always kind of popular any game day, but this week? Definitely,” Harden said. “That’s pretty much all we’re selling.”

Harden said two of the most popular designs they’ve sold at Clothing Underground are shirts that say “Muck Fichigan” and “Jesus Hates Michigan.”

“They’re funny. Our fans are pretty excited about the rivalry, and it’s something fun to take home,” Harden said.

Will the Buckeyes be able to put their money where their mouth is? Only time will tell as the No.2 Buckeyes play the No.3 Wolverines Saturday for the first time in Columbus since 2018.