Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vxos_0jKfEmm500
The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team has had that success, as this season, the Buckeyes have a power play that is third in the Big Ten and 26th in the NCAA behind a 21.4 success rate. Alongside the power play, their penalty kill is first in the Big Ten and second nationally at a 92.6 percent clip, with only Harvard ranking higher.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said having special teams playing at this level is important to the Buckeyes as a team.

“Special teams are such a huge factor in your wins and losses every night, every weekend,” Rohlik said. “If you can win that special teams battle, you got a great chance to win the game.”

So far this season, the Ohio State power play has been solid, with the Buckeyes accumulating 12 power-play goals on 107 shots in 56 attempts.

Sophomore defenseman Cole McWard said having a power play that can create goals is a confidence boost for the Buckeyes this season.

“You can get some goals off that or even some momentum — that’s always big,” McWard said. “Special teams are a big part of our game right now.”

While the power play has been effective for the Buckeyes, the penalty kill is better. The Buckeyes are currently first in the Big Ten and second in the NCAA in penalty kill percentage at .926 percent, holding opponents to a conversion rate of .074 percent.

Ohio State also leads the Big Ten and NCAA in short-handed goals with six, more than the four power-play goals it has allowed. The closest team nationally to Ohio State in this category is St. Cloud State which has five short-handed goals and the closest in the Big Ten is Wisconsin with three.

Senior defenseman James Marooney said the level the penalty kill is playing at is a big key in the Buckeyes’ confidence when in the penalty box this season.

“It gives us tremendous confidence,” Marooney said. “There’s going to be penalties throughout the game, and we’re going to take them whether it’s a good or bad call. We just have the utmost confidence in our group and the guys who are killing the penalty to do their job.”

Rohlik said he attributes the success of the penalty kill and its ability to generate offense to assistant coach Luke Strand.

“Luke’s done a tremendous job there with the penalty kill, and the guys are buying in and we’re getting some breaks,” Rohlik said. “Once in a while, when teams start to press on a power play, all of a sudden you get your break the other way, and we’ve actually finished on our chances.”

Despite how good the penalty kill is playing, Rohlik said he would like to see the team take less penalties but said it is nice to have a safety net when they do take them.

Marooney credited the success of the Ohio State special teams this season to the coaching staff, players knowing what they need to do and their communication.

“Talk is huge on the power play and penalty kill,” Marooney said. “Guys being in the right spots, doing their job, just taking pride in what they’re doing. And when that happens, we usually have success, and it helps us win.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2473 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against Michigan

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) kneels prior to kickoff during No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland in College Park on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52

All five starters scored in double figures during No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-52 win over Wright State Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin

Assistant coach Nicole Fawcett coaches the Buckeyes on the volleyball court during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to Michigan

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) turns toward a teammate during the Ohio State-Indiana game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the clock struck zero on Nov. 27, 2021, the Buckeyes grappled with a reality in which they lost to Michigan for the first time in 10 years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State senior guard Justice Sueing (14) crosses the ball behind his back during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team

Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown. Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read full story

Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy