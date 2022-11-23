‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown

Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

The animated television special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s popular comic book series of the same name and the live stage performance, will bring the experience to life with actors and singers.

Jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi’s original score will be featured through music played by a live band, along with an original score.

Megan Mistretta, who will be playing the character Lucy, said the team behind the show brought its own unique twist to make the performance a unique experience for audiences.

The original television special showcases Charlie Brown’s effort to find deeper meaning in Christmas by directing a play. At the end of the performance, Mistretta said the rehearsal for the play, which is the heart of the special, is re-enacted as well.

“It’s kids dressed up in shepherd outfits that they made at home,” Mistretta said. “My Christmas play outfit looks like a bedsheet with a jump rope around the waist.”

Mistretta said the performers seek to bring people together for an experience of shared joy.

“It’s so fun to see how much the kids enjoy the show, as well as the parents,” Mistretta said. “You hear everybody laughing during the performance.”

Mistretta said “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” is timely in more ways than just the Christmas theme.

“Just being able to spread love and happiness and togetherness after the pandemic being so isolating for so many people, it’s really great,” Mistretta said.

According to the “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” website, the audience is invited to sing classic holiday songs along with the cast.

John Tellem, a media representative for “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage,” said in an email the show hopes to bring Christmas cheer for families.

Tellem said the talented and passionate cast brought a lot of energy to rehearsals that have led up to a nationwide tour.

“We are excited to come to Columbus and perform for the great audience there,” Tellem said.

Tickets are available for purchase on the “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” website.