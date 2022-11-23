Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z47E_0jKfEk0d00
The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown

Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

The animated television special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s popular comic book series of the same name and the live stage performance, will bring the experience to life with actors and singers.

Jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi’s original score will be featured through music played by a live band, along with an original score.

Megan Mistretta, who will be playing the character Lucy, said the team behind the show brought its own unique twist to make the performance a unique experience for audiences.

The original television special showcases Charlie Brown’s effort to find deeper meaning in Christmas by directing a play. At the end of the performance, Mistretta said the rehearsal for the play, which is the heart of the special, is re-enacted as well.

“It’s kids dressed up in shepherd outfits that they made at home,” Mistretta said. “My Christmas play outfit looks like a bedsheet with a jump rope around the waist.”

Mistretta said the performers seek to bring people together for an experience of shared joy.

“It’s so fun to see how much the kids enjoy the show, as well as the parents,” Mistretta said. “You hear everybody laughing during the performance.”

Mistretta said “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” is timely in more ways than just the Christmas theme.

“Just being able to spread love and happiness and togetherness after the pandemic being so isolating for so many people, it’s really great,” Mistretta said.

According to the “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” website, the audience is invited to sing classic holiday songs along with the cast.

John Tellem, a media representative for “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage,” said in an email the show hopes to bring Christmas cheer for families.

Tellem said the talented and passionate cast brought a lot of energy to rehearsals that have led up to a nationwide tour.

“We are excited to come to Columbus and perform for the great audience there,” Tellem said.

Tickets are available for purchase on the “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2473 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against Michigan

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) kneels prior to kickoff during No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland in College Park on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52

All five starters scored in double figures during No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-52 win over Wright State Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin

Assistant coach Nicole Fawcett coaches the Buckeyes on the volleyball court during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to Michigan

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) turns toward a teammate during the Ohio State-Indiana game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the clock struck zero on Nov. 27, 2021, the Buckeyes grappled with a reality in which they lost to Michigan for the first time in 10 years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State senior guard Justice Sueing (14) crosses the ball behind his back during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team

Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

Read full story

Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy