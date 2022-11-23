Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKI2l_0jKfEj7u00
A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS

The holiday season is a time of giving, but it can also be a time of anxiety and stress for students due to family dynamics when going back home.

With Thanksgiving and winter break right around the corner, this time can be exciting but also stressful for students with strained family relationships, Suzanne Bartle-Haring, a professor in human development and family science, said.

“Students get a lot of freedom and independence when they first leave home,” Bartle-Haring said. “But then when we go to visit our families, we feel like we’re 16 again.”

Bartle-Haring said students often face abandoning the newfound freedom they’ve discovered in college due to parents’ difficulty adjusting to their children’s sense of adulthood.

“Parents are going to have a harder time seeing you as different,” Bartle-Haring said. “Just being calm and kind of accepting where they’re at because you’re only there for, you know, a couple weeks.”

Bartle-Haring said along with experiencing parental strains, students may also experience difficulty acclimating to home life without their peers.

“Have somebody to touch base with from your new world, so to speak,” Bartle-Haring said. “This can help, so you’re not completely surrounded by your old world.”

Another challenge students can face when returning home is determining how to deal with an onset of stress, Bartle-Haring said.

“Pay attention to your reactions to your stress instead of just your stress,” Bartle-Haring said. “Are you going to talk with someone about why you feel stressed, or are you going to find something that relaxes you for a little bit?”

Emani Walls, a third-year in psychology, said she’s had to confront her own mental health when visiting home for the holidays by respectfully setting boundaries with her parents.

“I just let my mom know once that, you know, I have my own ways of doing things now,” Walls said. “I just had to, you know, respectfully let her know how I felt coming home for break.”

Along with prioritizing clear communication with loved ones, Walls said it can be difficult as a student to truly relax when holiday breaks are only a few days.

“I feel like I’m home, but I’m not really home because I still have work to do as I’m returning to school in the next few days,” Walls said.

To combat feelings of fleeting relaxation, Walls said spending time alone and separating yourself from friends and family for a few hours can be helpful to fully adjust to being back at home.

Walls said recognizing parents may not be able to understand how students have entered a new lifestyle in college is important to remember when feeling stressed coming home for break.

“Parents just look at college sometimes as just school,” Walls said. “For me, it’s kind of a separate lifestyle I’ve never had, or had anyone to share in this experience with me, so taking time for myself is super important.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2473 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against Michigan

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) kneels prior to kickoff during No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland in College Park on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52

All five starters scored in double figures during No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-52 win over Wright State Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin

Assistant coach Nicole Fawcett coaches the Buckeyes on the volleyball court during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to Michigan

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) turns toward a teammate during the Ohio State-Indiana game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the clock struck zero on Nov. 27, 2021, the Buckeyes grappled with a reality in which they lost to Michigan for the first time in 10 years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State senior guard Justice Sueing (14) crosses the ball behind his back during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team

Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown. Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy