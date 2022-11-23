Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

The Buckeyes (4-1) dropped their first game of the season 88-77 Monday against No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. Much like the Aztecs, Ohio State led the entirety of the second half against the Bearcats, shooting 47 percent from the field in the game.

Key made four of Ohio State’s first six buckets and finished 8-of-11 while going 3-for-4 at the free throw line.

Cincinnati (3-3) jumped ahead 5-0 after the first 59 seconds of the game, but an 11-3 run fueled by eight points on four layups by Key sent Ohio State ahead at the under-16 timeout.

Bearcats redshirt sophomore Viktor Lakhin drained a jumper to make the score 21-20 with 7:40 to go in the first half, and that was as close as Cincinnati would get the rest of the way. Lakhin led the Bearcats with 12 points and shot 6-of-7 from the field as they recorded a 38.5 percent clip as a team.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton posted back-to-back games in double figures behind a 17-point performance against Cincinnati. Thornton shot 50 percent against San Diego State and scored 13 points, adding two more 3-pointers and two steals Tuesday.

Ohio State forced 14 turnovers and took advantage, scoring 24 points following its takeaways.

Forwards freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 17 points off the bench, and redshirt senior Justice Sueing added 11. Sensabaugh went a team-best 3-for-5 from beyond 3-point range.

The Buckeyes will play in their final game of the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech Wednesday on ESPN. Tip-off is yet to be determined.