Los Angeles, CA

Review: Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘So Much Wine’ perfectly encapsulates heartache during the holidays

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYxKV_0jJEfJ7J00
Phoebe Bridgers wears a skeleton-themed outfit from Thom Browne with Ashley Zhang jewelry on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Credit: Jay L. Clendenin via TNS

Somehow Phoebe Bridgers makes sadness something to look forward to during the holiday season.

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter has released six Christmas covers since 2017, including Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Mccarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’clock News / Silent Night,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” and now The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine.” Bridgers released “So Much Wine” Nov. 17 and announced the song’s proceeds will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Bridgers donated the proceeds of some of her previous Christmas covers to Planned Parenthood and the Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division of the International Institute of Los Angeles. This year’s beneficiary, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, provides help with legal services, housing, healthcare and HIV treatment, according to its website.

“So Much Wine” was initially released in 2000 by The Handsome Family, comprised of husband and wife duo Brett and Rennie Sparks, on their album “In The Air.” The Handsome Family’s music deceptively combines a classic, Americana sound with morbid lyrics and storytelling.

The song details the experience of watching a loved one struggle with alcoholism.

The Handsome Family’s original song is composed of soft vocals, banjo and an interluding harmonica. The song is melancholy yet comforting, not fully leaning into the sadness of the story “So Much Wine” tells.

“I had nothing to say on Christmas Day when you threw all your clothes in the snow” are the song’s opening lines.

Bridgers’ version of the song fully delves into the sorrow of the situation, slowing down the pace of the original and stripping it to an acoustic version. The harmonica in the original is replaced by a violin and whistling. Paul Mescal, Irish actor and Bridgers’ rumored fiancé, can also be heard in the background vocals of the track.

Bridgers moves away from the mellowness of the original, taking a more dramatic tone, almost as if she’s pleading with the person the song was written about.

“Listen to me, Butterfly, there’s only so much wine you can drink in one life, and it will never be enough to save you from the bottom of your glass,” Bridgers sang.

Bridgers’ cover of “So Much Wine” most likely has a personal meaning, as she sang about her father’s struggle with alcoholism in her previous work, especially in “Kyoto.”

There are further parallels between the storytelling found in “Kyoto” and “So Much Wine.”

“I’ve been driving out to the suburbs to park at the Goodwill, and stare at the chemtrails with my little brother,” Bridgers sings in “Kyoto.”

“So Much Wine” also details the experience of driving aimlessly looking for an answer.

“Where the state highway starts I stopped my car, I got out and stared up at the stars. As meteors died and shot ‘cross the sky, I thought about your sad, shining eyes,” Bridgers sang.

Bridgers’ cover of “So Much Wine” clearly has a deeper meaning to her, as she most likely relates to the lyrics in some capacity. Her cover is perfectly able to capture the feelings of helplessness and frustration of watching a loved one struggle with substance abuse.

“So Much Wine” serves as a personal and well-thought-out choice as the sixth installment of her annual Christmas cover. Bridgers makes it her own while still maintaining the song’s original essence.

Rating: 5/5

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2473 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against Michigan

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) kneels prior to kickoff during No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland in College Park on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52

All five starters scored in double figures during No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-52 win over Wright State Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin

Assistant coach Nicole Fawcett coaches the Buckeyes on the volleyball court during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to Michigan

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) turns toward a teammate during the Ohio State-Indiana game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the clock struck zero on Nov. 27, 2021, the Buckeyes grappled with a reality in which they lost to Michigan for the first time in 10 years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State senior guard Justice Sueing (14) crosses the ball behind his back during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team

Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown. Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read full story

Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy